Fostering Emotional Stability for Families Separated by Global Careers

Children are generally more sensitive than adults. Being away from their parents, especially their fathers, can be extremely difficult for them. If you are a parent with a career abroad and your children are struggling with your absence, look for ways to engage with them.

Step into this detailed blog post to discover five essential strategies to help you connect with your children and support them effectively.

1. Create a Communication Routine

Communication is the first stage of any successful relationship. To bridge the distance, focus on establishing a consistent communication schedule. Decide on specific times for video calls, phone chats, or messaging that best suit your and your children’s schedules.

Making this move will foster a sense of connection, enabling them to share their experiences and feelings with you. Use different platforms, such as Zoom, Skype, Google Meet, or others, for face-to-face interaction and messages for quick updates. This will keep the lines of communication open all the time.

2. Take Care of Their Financial Needs

Make sure that your children have access to all the resources they need most, such as funding for school activities, necessities, and emergencies. Invest your time in setting up a reliable financial support system, such as regular money transfers or prepaid cards.

Suppose you’re working in the United States and have to send money to Liberia to meet your children’s financial needs. Prioritize finding the best money transfer platform – Western Union that offers competitive exchange rates at lower transfer fees. Hence, whenever your children will receive the money you sent, they will feel you’re there to support their needs.

3. Celebrate Their Special Days

Remember to celebrate birthdays, holidays, and other significant milestones they achieved, even from afar. Consider sending thoughtful gifts or care packages that show you’re thinking of them. Participate in virtual celebrations, including everyone.

Whether it’s a gathering via video chat or coordinating with friends and family, your contributions will make their day special. Personalized messages or video recordings can add a heartfelt touch that helps them feel loved and remembered.

4. Be their Emotional Pillar

Indeed, being away from parents can be challenging for children. That’s why it’s crucial to be an emotional anchor. Encourage them to express their feelings and remind them that it’s natural to feel a range of emotions.

Always stay active listening to what they experience and feel and provide reassurance and guidance to ensure ease in their lives. Don’t overlook keeping a journal to express your thoughts. What’s more, engage in activities that promote emotional well-being, such as sports, arts, or hobbies they enjoy.

5. Value their Dreams and Objectives

If you show genuine interest in your children’s aspirations and goals, you will succeed in developing a life-long connection with them. Ask about their dreams, whether related to their education, hobbies, or future careers.

After that, you should offer encouragement and resources to help them pursue these interests, such as enrolling them in classes or connecting them with mentors. No matter how long the distance is, be their cheerleader to motivate them to strive for their dreams, knowing that you believe in their potential.