France vs Wales Live: TV channel for Six Nations rugby January 31

Watch France v Wales as the 2025 Six Nations kicks off with a bang in Paris on Friday night, with all the details here on TV broadcasts and live streams.

France are the Six Nations favourites in the eyes of many and they host a Wales side that enters the tournament on the back of a dreadful run of form.

France v Wales kicks off at 9.15pm CET / 8.15pm GMT on Friday and is available to watch for free in many countries, including the UK and France itself. Read on for RugbyWorld’s complete guide on how to watch France v Wales online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.

Spearheaded by Olympic gold medalist and captain Antoine Dupont, France enters the competition as a leading favorite, sharing the spotlight with Ireland, who seek a historic third consecutive championship. Fresh off a dominant Autumn Nations Series campaign, where they swept all three fixtures, Les Bleus showcased their resilience with a gripping 30-29 comeback win over rugby giants New Zealand—a result that has only heightened expectations for their Six Nations campaign.

Warren Gatland’s Welsh side are massively up against it at the Stade de France this evening, having lost their last 12 Test matches in a row and not won since the 2023 World Cup.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game live tonight.

France vs. Wales live stream, TV channel

Here’s how to watch this 2025 Six Nations Championships match in the U.K.:

TV channel: ITV1, S4C (in Welsh)

ITV1, S4C (in Welsh) Live stream: ITVX, S4C Clic (in Welsh)

This game is available for live TV broadcast in the UK on ITV1. The match will also be live streamed on ITV’s streaming platform, ITVX.

What time does France vs. Wales kick off?

This 2025 Six Nations Championships clash takes place at Stade de France in Paris, France and kicks off on Friday, January 31 at 9:15 p.m. local time.

Here’s how that time translates in the U.K.:

Date Kickoff time GMT Fri, Jan. 31 8:15 p.m.

How to watch France v Wales from abroad

What if you’re away from home when France v Wales is on? Most streaming services are geo-restricted, so if you’re outside your home country you’ll probably find your access is blocked, but that doesn’t mean you have to miss the game. A simple solution is out there in the form of a VPN.

How to watch France v Wales in Ireland

As in the UK, fans in Ireland can watch France v Wales in the Six Nations opener for free, along with every other game.

2025 Six Nations Championships fixture schedule this week

Friday, January 31

France vs. Wales (8:15 p.m. GMT)

Saturday, February 1

Scotland vs. Italy (2:15 p.m. GMT)

Ireland vs. England (4:45 p.m. GMT)

France v Wales preview

Four years have passed since Wales lifted the Six Nations trophy, and they come into the 2025 tournament as a shadow of their former selves. It’s been quite the fall from grace, with a downturn in results spiralling into downfall and outright crisis. Last year, Wales finished rock-bottom, losing all five of their matches, including to the habitual wooden-spoon holders Italy.

They have not won a competitive fixture since, with their winless streak now standing at 12 games. To put that into context, 1937 was the last time they went through a calendar year without a win.

In the most recent 2024 Autumn Internationals they were beaten at home by Fiji before being humbled by Australia and South Africa. As such, pressure on head coach Warren Gatland, who oversaw such a successful and feel-good period for Welsh rugby, intensified at the end of the year. The Welsh Rugby Union has stood by Gatland for the Six Nations, but the federation itself has come under fire for its management of the sport in Wales and the development of a new generation to replace what’s starting to seem like a golden one.

Of the squad that won Wales’ last game, in the 2023 Rugby World Cup, only 15 players remain to take a place in the 34-man squad for the Six Nations. Stalwarts like Leigh Halfpenny, Dan Biggar, and Alun Wyn Jones retired after that World Cup, leaving a youthful squad scrambling to establish itself.

France, in complete contrast, are flying high. They missed out on the Six Nations trophy last year but they ooze confidence right now, not least after beating the All Blacks in the Autumn Internationals.

Antoine Dupont is the mega-star at the heart of the French side, and he’ll lead the team into battle as the captain. He’ll link up with the likes of Romain Ntamack and Thomas Ramos, and when you put together those sorts of players from Toulouse, the dominant force in club rugby right now, you already have a massively dangerous side.

France expect to be challenging for the title in a few weeks’ time, and nothing less than a win will realistically be good enough. For a team with this quality and this confidence, with a feverish home crowd under the lights on the opening night of the Six Nations… Wales start to seem a bit like lambs to the slaughter.