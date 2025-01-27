Global Panel in Ankara Calls for Fair Clean Energy Transition

Eco-delegate Demir Çolak leads international students and educators in advocating for sustainable energy solutions.

On 26 January, Türkiye’s capital city, Ankara, hosted a global panel to mark International Clean Energy Day under the theme ‘An Urgent Call: A Fair and Inclusive Transition to Clean Energy’. The event brought together educators and students from around the world to discuss strategies for addressing the challenges of renewable energy adoption and sustainability.

High school student and eco-delegate Demir Çolak, from Lycée Français Charles de Gaulle in Ankara, moderated the event. During his opening remarks, Demir highlighted the fundamental role of education in fostering sustainable development. “Education is the key to driving a fair and inclusive transition to clean energy. As young people, we must fight with all our strength to ensure a sustainable future,” he affirmed.

The panel, held at the Temelli Cultural Centre, marked the first anniversary of International Clean Energy Day, established by the United Nations in alignment with the founding of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). Discussions emphasised the urgency of adopting renewable energy solutions, improving efficiency, and combating energy inequality.

Shining a light on energy poverty

Participants addressed the stark global reality of energy access, noting that 685 million people remain without electricity worldwide, with the majority living in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Demir highlighted future challenges, citing projections that two billion people will continue to rely on polluting fuels for basic needs by 2030. “Countries must prioritise affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy systems. Investments in renewable energy and clean technology are not just necessary but urgent,” he stated.

Calls for international collaboration

Experts called for collective global efforts to advance clean energy solutions. UNESCO representative Çelebi Kalkan, who is part of Türkiye’s Greening Education Partnership, spoke on the value of international cooperation. “Global cooperation is essential for supporting energy transitions and overcoming barriers to sustainable development,” he said.

CleanTech expert Pınar Ünsal elaborated on the importance of ensuring energy equity in the clean energy transition. “Reducing emissions is critical, but clean energy solutions must also improve access to reliable energy sources for underprivileged communities. Without addressing these disparities, we risk leaving the most vulnerable behind,” she explained.

Electrical Engineer and Renewable Energy Consultant Serhat Şahin raised concerns about the slow progress in global energy transitions. “In 2022 alone, the number of people without electricity increased by 10 million. Fossil fuels, as major contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, threaten the very future of our planet. It is imperative to accelerate the adoption of wind energy and other clean technologies,” he remarked.

Türkiye’s role in the energy transition

The event highlighted Türkiye’s unique position in the global energy transition. A World Economic Forum study revealed that 77% of Türkiye’s population ranks climate change as a top concern, placing the country among the most environmentally conscious globally.

International Clean Energy Day 2025 served as both a commemoration and a call for action. With voices from across the globe uniting to champion clean energy, moderator Demir Çolak concluded the panel with a compelling reminder: “The fight for clean energy is not just a necessity; it is our responsibility as stewards of the future.”