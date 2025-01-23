The Hiring Trends Report 2025, based on a survey of over 100 senior hiring and talent acquisition executives from major companies in industries like automotive, technology, and professional services, shows a significant shift in hiring strategies.

A new report from Willo, a UK-founded global candidate screening platform, reveals that many of the world’s largest employers are scaling back hiring plans for 2025, instead prioritizing salary increases and upskilling their existing workforce.

According to the findings, 48% fewer companies plan to grow their workforces this year, while 33% are planning to boost wages, and 78% will focus on upskilling their teams.

While AI is increasingly being incorporated into hiring practices, the adoption rate is slower than expected. Nearly 10% of respondents reported that their companies are using AI in final hiring decisions, and just over 60% are leveraging AI as part of the overall hiring process.

The results of the survey arrives as the UK Government announces a sweeping action plan to increase 20-fold the amount of AI computing power under public control by 2030 and deploy AI for everything from spotting potholes to freeing up teachers to teach.

The survey showed the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in recruitment remains a focal point, though not without controversy. More than half (53%) of organisations plan to change their AI capabilities in 2025, with 10% saying they will replace their recruitment AI tools completely. However, scepticism is growing. The number of leaders who believe AI should play no role in hiring more than doubled in 2024, reaching 9%.

Despite this, AI adoption continues to rise. Currently, 65% of organisations use AI in recruitment, although this falls short of the 80% predicted in last year’s survey.

One notable finding is that nearly a fifth (18%) of hiring managers are using AI to help make final hiring decisions, a practice that has drawn criticism.

Euan Cameron, co-founder and CEO of Willo, said: “While AI offers incredible efficiencies at scale, its use in making final hiring decisions is surprising and concerning. The final stage of the hiring process is where human judgement is most valuable. I would question the wisdom in placing such significant business decisions in the hands of an algorithm. ”

AI is proving effective in other areas, such as assessing candidate abilities. Nearly 40% of firms use it to evaluate skills, helping recruiters conduct fairer and more consistent assessments. By automating repetitive tasks, such as resume reviews, AI reduces bias and ensures each candidate receives a fair chance.

Additionally, 35% of respondents said they use AI to enhance internal efficiency, including tasks such as transcribing interviews and summarising key insights. These tools allow recruiters to dedicate more time to face-to-face interactions and gain a clearer picture of candidates.

The report also highlights a 59% rise in employers implementing flexibility programmes, reflecting the growing demand for hybrid working arrangements.

Cameron added: “The shift towards fewer hires, higher wages, and upskilling mirrors broader economic and technological trends. Employers who focus on retention through flexibility, diversity, and inclusion will not only strengthen their workforces but also enhance their appeal to new talent. The firms that take bold steps to attract and retain talent will be the ones to thrive in 2025.”

Founded by entrepreneurs Euan Cameron and Andrew Wood in 2018, Willo has grown to become one of the world’s leading candidate screening platforms, used by some of the world’s biggest employers including Toyota, the NHS, EasyJet, and Din Tai Fung.