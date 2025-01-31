Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov Live:UFC Fight Night Date, start time, undercard ,Tv Channel

The UFC is making its highly anticipated debut in Saudi Arabia, and the main event features a thrilling middleweight showdown between former champion Israel Adesanya and rising contender Nassourdine Imavov. This blockbuster event promises to deliver high-octane action, and fans worldwide are eager to know the date, time, and how to watch UFC Saudi Arabia: Adesanya vs. Imavov. Here’s everything you need to know about this historic fight night.

UFC Saudi Arabia: Adesanya vs. Imavov Fight Details

Date: Saturday, Feb. 1

Saturday, Feb. 1 Location: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Fight Card Start Time: Prelims at 9:00 a.m. ET, Main Card at noon ET

Prelims at 9:00 a.m. ET, Main Card at noon ET Stream: ESPN+

Fight Card and Undercard

The UFC Saudi Arabia event features a stacked card with exciting matchups. Here’s a look at the full fight card:

Main Card

Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov, Middleweight

Shara Magomedov vs. Michael Page, Middleweight

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Heavyweight

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Vinicius Oliveira, Bantamweight

Muhammad Naimov vs. Kaan Ofli, Featherweight

Prelims

Mike Davis vs. Fares Ziam, Lightweight

Shamil Gaziev vs. Thomas Petersen, Heavyweight

Damir Hadzovic vs. Terrance McKinney, Lightweight

Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs. Bolaji Oki, Lightweight

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Mayra Bueno Silva, Women’s Flyweight

Lucas Alexander vs. Bogdan Grad, Featherweight

Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Jamal Pogues, Heavyweight

Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov: What’s at Stake?

Israel Adesanya’s Comeback

After losing his middleweight title to Sean Strickland at UFC 293, Israel Adesanya is looking to reclaim his spot at the top of the division. Known for his striking precision, creativity, and championship experience, Adesanya is determined to prove he’s still one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

Nassourdine Imavov’s Rise

Nassourdine Imavov, the Dagestani-born French fighter, has been on a tear in the middleweight division. With a well-rounded skill set and impressive wins over top contenders, Imavov sees this fight as his opportunity to break into the elite tier of the division and make a statement against a former champion.

Title Implications

While no title is on the line, a win for Adesanya could set him up for another shot at the belt, while a victory for Imavov would catapult him into title contention. The stakes couldn’t be higher for both fighters.

Predictions and Analysis

Expert Breakdown

Adesanya’s Strengths : Elite striking, footwork, and fight IQ.

: Elite striking, footwork, and fight IQ. Imavov’s Strengths: Well-rounded skills, grappling, and durability.

Prediction

This is a classic striker vs. grappler matchup. Adesanya’s striking and ability to control distance give him the edge, but Imavov’s grappling and pressure could pose significant challenges. Expect a closely contested fight that could go the distance, with Adesanya likely edging out a decision victory.

Why This Fight Matters

The UFC’s debut in Saudi Arabia marks a significant moment for the sport, and having a star like Israel Adesanya headline the event adds to its prestige. For Imavov, this is a career-defining opportunity to prove he belongs among the division’s elite. For fans, it’s a chance to witness high-level MMA action in a historic setting.

The UFC Saudi Arabia: Adesanya vs. Imavov event is shaping up to be one of the most exciting fight nights of the year. Whether you’re tuning in for the main event or the stacked undercard, this is a must-watch for MMA fans. Mark your calendars and make sure to watch UFC Saudi Arabia Live!