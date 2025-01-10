Ripple Excites Investors as XRP Rose at the Start of 2025

Ripple native token (XRP) observed an unprecedented surge before 2024 ended with a roughly 350% growth between 10th November to 3rd December. It persisted for the rest of the month with a steady price correction which also led to another 20% in the first week of January. This is a surprising development considering the start of the new year is usually sluggish for traders.

However, January 2025 just keeps ramping up trade volumes for XRP as evident in its sustained trade volume since December. It dropped down to $4 billion between the 4th to 7th of January but immediately shot back up to $7.9 billion on the 8th of January. It’s showing strong sustainability, hinting at a new price floor for one of the world’s most trending cryptocurrencies.

XRP price projection is dependent on Bitcoin and Ethereum

The XRP price increase isn't independent. Analyst Kevin Cage predicts the asset's trends are riding the hype for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

One of the most highly anticipated trends of 2025 is BTC hitting $150,000 and ETH breaking $5,300. If both of these happen, XRP could reach new heights. Cage expects a 76.2% increase which means a $4.30 price point. XPR's current price position and resistance levels

Ripple overtakes Tether (USDT) for 3rd largest market cap

One of the most exciting news about XRP is the traction it’s getting in the 4th quarter of 2024 at ​​$132,738,715,741. It surpassed Tether (USDT) as the 3rd most valuable digital asset in the world by market capitalisation. What this means is that more and more institutions are trading XRP, widening its applications and trading.

On top of XRP’s surge of interest in 2024, it is also believed that the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulations (MiCA) played a part in its success. MiCA mandates full reserves and licenses for issuers operating in the European Union (EU) while rolling out stricter rules on stablecoins. Hence, investors for USDT slowed down while interest in XRP ramps up.

XRP outlook for 2025: A year of high expectations and uncertainty

Expectations for XRP are high but there is room for doubt. As early as January, analysts see daily fluctuations in the asset’s trade price. The most notable of which is the jump between 6th and 7th January of 20% being too big, hinting at a volatile future for the asset. As noted by Cage, it will be dependent on the success of BTC and ETH in 2025.

For now, it's safe to say that XRP is attracting attention among institutional traders. It is likely for the asset to stay above the $2.00 mark but it is uncertain if it can reach beyond $4.00. Nevertheless, it is an exciting year for XRP and its users on various applications be it online trading, collateral for loans.