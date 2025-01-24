SAMANA and ELIE SAAB Unite to Bring Ocean Views to the Maldives

SAMANA Developers, a leading Dubai-based property developer, has announced the unveiling of SAMANA Ocean Views interiors by ELIE SAAB at Dubai’s Madinat Arena. This marks the first branded project by ELIE SAAB in the Maldives and the debut branded development for SAMANA Developers.

Nestled within the Maldivian archipelago, this 507,651-square-foot project is just a short 20-minute speedboat trip from Hanimaadhoo Airport or a 45-minute seaplane ride from Malé. Featuring 190 residences, including luxurious beachfront villas, over-water bungalows, and poolside apartments, SAMANA Ocean Views interiors by ELIE SAAB blends luxury with natural beauty. ELIE SAAB’s signature interiors highlight neutral tones, fine fabrics, and elegant finishes that reflect both the brand’s sophistication and the unique Maldivian setting.

Imran Farooq, CEO of SAMANA Developers, stated: “Our strategic foresight and deep understanding of Dubai’s economic landscape have propelled Samana Developers to become the city’s seventh-largest developer. This expertise is now embodied in SAMANA Ocean Views interiors by ELIE SAAB, a culmination of a shared vision to create an extraordinary destination where luxury, design, and natural beauty meet. We are immensely proud of this partnership with ELIE SAAB.”

Elie Saab Jr., CEO of ELIE SAAB Group, added: “We are honoured to collaborate with Samana Developers on this exceptional project, marking a significant step in our brand’s strategic expansion into exclusive destinations globally. This development reflects our vision of crafting immersive, one-of-a-kind lifestyle experiences that embody our philosophy of elegance and sophistication, while upholding the highest standards of luxury and individuality. The Maldives represents a key addition to our growing global portfolio, as we continue to deliver remarkable projects in strategic locations worldwide.”

The project will feature ELIE SAAB Maison furniture, designed to harmonise with the Maldivian surroundings, as noted by Massimiliano Ferrari, CEO of Corporate Brand Maison, WW Licensee ELIE SAAB Maison: “The interiors of Samana Ocean Views will feature the ELIE SAAB Maison furniture and home décor collection, crafted with exceptional Italian craftsmanship. Every piece is designed with a deep understanding of the Maldivian environment, ensuring that the elegance and quality of the collection harmonise perfectly with the unique beauty of the location.”

Amenities include a spa, fine dining with Arabic and Japanese options, dive and watersports facilities, multiple pools, and family-friendly activities. Sustainability is integrated into the project with coral restoration initiatives. Scheduled for completion in 2029, the AED 2.2 billion development promises to redefine luxury living in the Maldives.