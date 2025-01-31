Unlocking Savings: The Impact of Discount Codes on E-Commerce

On May 8, 1886, Dr. John Pemberton introduced a brand-new drink for Jacobs’ Pharmacy to sell. The pharmacy, located in downtown Atlanta, became the location of the very first sale of a glass of Coca‑Cola in history. For the remainder of 1886, Coca-Cola was available exclusively at Jacobs’ Pharmacy. The drink built up a positive buzz and excitement, leading to Pemberton expanding the drink’s reach and introducing it to other locations across the country.

However, the now iconic drink was anything but a smashing success at first. Amidst a crowded marketplace, even the soon-to-be formidable brand struggled to make a name for itself. This led to a revolutionary marketing scheme being implemented by the burgeoning company: the first-ever coupon in American history. Coca-Cola Company founder Asa Candler unveiled the plan in 1887, just one year into the history of the drink. Candler instructed employees to give out coupons, which were redeemable for one free glass of Coca-Cola, much to the surprise of customers and shoppers. The gambit paid off in spades, as people were encouraged to try the drink for themselves and found that they loved the taste. The rest is history, with Coca-Cola having since become one of the most ubiquitous brands in American pop culture.

In the nearly one-hundred-and-forty years since that boundary-pushing gamble turned Coca-Cola into a household name, the very nature and implementation of coupons have evolved and changed alongside the brand. After seeing such remarkable success for the beverage company, many others were quick to try their own hand at coupon offerings. In 2025, while coupons still exist, the much more valuable item is their digitized counterpart: discount codes.

Modern Day Coupons

Whereas the consumers of 1887 were conducting the entirety of their shopping in physical stores in person, the consumers of 2025 are far more likely to shop online. Throughout the ‘00s and ‘10s, there was a gradual shift toward online shopping. But then, in 2020, as COVID-fueled lockdowns were enacted, everything changed. What had previously been a slow and steady change was quickly exacerbated, as many stores closed their physical locations and left people with the choice of either shopping online or not shopping at all.

To this end, average consumers quickly grew acclimated to online shopping, with even previous naysayers becoming well-versed in how to place online orders. As a result, even after lockdowns lifted, people were simply much more comfortable with online ordering, having been assured of its authenticity and realizing the convenience it brings.

Discount Code Sites

Because of this, whereas consumers in the late ‘90s and early ‘00s sat around the dinner table painstakingly clipping out coupons for the grocery store or various fast-food restaurants, the 2025 equivalent of this is scouring the internet for discount codes to be used at various online retailers. There are even whole platforms dedicated to the cataloging of such discount codes, such as DiscountCodes.eu, which act as the modern-day equivalent of a coupon book. Sites like this make it easier for users to find reliable and up-to-date discount codes.

The benefits of using discount codes when shopping online are enormous. Something as simple as having a specific set of letters and numbers can reduce the price of a given item by a substantial degree. These codes can help customers save money, provide exclusive deals, and enhance their overall shopping experience. Just as the initial Coca-Cola coupon in 1887 served to benefit both the company itself and the consumers who were able to get the beverage for free, online coupons today help companies and retailers to grow and thrive alongside their consumers.