US stocks are likely to encounter a challenging year as vulnerabilities in the market become more apparent, according to Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, a leading independent financial advisory and asset management firm.

While the rally over the past two years has been impressive, placing it in the 93rd percentile historically, Green cautions that this surge has made equity markets more prone to corrections.

The future strength of the market will largely depend on earnings growth, but short-term volatility remains a significant concern.