2024 California’s 45th Congressional District Election: Results, Dates, Map & Winner

The 2024 California’s 45th Congressional District election was a pivotal event in the political landscape of Southern California. This election not only determined the representative for this diverse district but also reflected broader national trends in voter sentiment and party dynamics. In this comprehensive article, we will explore the election results, significant dates, the geographical layout of the district, and the eventual winner.

Overview of California’s 45th Congressional District

California’s 45th Congressional District is located in Southern California, encompassing parts of Orange County and Los Angeles County. The district includes cities such as Fountain Valley, Westminster, Garden Grove, Cypress, Buena Park, Cerritos, Artesia, La Palma, Placentia, Hawaiian Gardens, Los Alamitos, and Rossmoor. Additionally, it covers portions of Brea, Lakewood, Fullerton, and Yorba Linda.

Demographics

The district is characterized by its diverse population. Notably, approximately one-third of registered voters are Asian American, with Vietnamese Americans making up about 16% of the electorate. This demographic diversity plays a crucial role in shaping the political landscape and voting behavior within the district.

Key Dates for the Election

Primary Election Date: The primary election for California’s 45th Congressional District took place on March 5, 2024, coinciding with Super Tuesday when many states held their primaries for the presidential election. General Election Date: The general election was held on November 5, 2024. This date aligned with elections for all U.S. House districts across the country and several state and local elections. Election Results Announcement: The final results were closely contested and officially announced weeks after Election Day due to the narrow margin between candidates.

Candidates in the Race

The election featured two primary candidates:

Michelle Steel (Republican) : The incumbent representative who was first elected in 2020. Steel previously served on the Orange County Board of Supervisors and had a strong base of support from Republican voters in the district.

: The incumbent representative who was first elected in 2020. Steel previously served on the Orange County Board of Supervisors and had a strong base of support from Republican voters in the district. Derek Tran (Democratic): A newcomer to the political arena but an influential figure within consumer advocacy circles. Tran’s campaign focused on issues relevant to the district’s diverse population.

Primary Election Results

In the primary held on March 5, 2024:

Michelle Steel secured her position as the Republican nominee with 78,020 votes , accounting for 54.9% of the total Republican votes.

, accounting for of the total Republican votes. Derek Tran emerged as the Democratic nominee with 22,544 votes, representing 15.9% of total Democratic votes.

Other Democratic candidates included Kim Nguyen-Penaloza and Cheyenne Hunt, who garnered significant support but ultimately did not advance to the general election.

General Election Results

The general election was one of the most closely watched races in California due to its competitive nature. The results were as follows:

Derek Tran (Democratic) : 158,264 votes (50.10%)

: (50.10%) Michelle Steel (Republican): 157,611 votes (49.90%)

The margin of victory for Tran was a mere 653 votes, making this race one of the tightest contests in the nation during this election cycle.

Analysis of Election Results

Voter Turnout

The voter turnout for this election was notably high compared to previous years. With a total of 315,875 ballots cast, both candidates mobilized their supporters effectively. The engagement from various community organizations also contributed to increased participation among Asian American voters.

Geographic Breakdown

The voting patterns within California’s 45th district revealed interesting insights:

In Los Angeles County precincts, Derek Tran performed exceptionally well, securing approximately 56% of the vote.

of the vote. Conversely, Michelle Steel maintained a slight edge in Orange County precincts but lost overall due to Tran’s strong performance in key areas.

This geographic divide highlights how demographic factors influenced voting behavior in different parts of the district.

Implications of the Election Results

The outcome of this election has significant implications not only for California’s political landscape but also for national politics:

Shift in Representation: Derek Tran’s victory represents a shift towards Democratic representation in a district that has historically leaned Republican at local levels while being competitive at federal levels. Impact on Future Elections: The close nature of this race signals that future elections in California’s 45th district will continue to be highly competitive as both parties strategize to appeal to its diverse electorate. National Trends: This election reflects broader trends across suburban districts nationwide where demographic changes are influencing electoral outcomes.

Map of California’s 45th Congressional District

Understanding the geographical layout is crucial for analyzing voting patterns and demographic influences:

The map outlines key cities and neighborhoods within the district.

It shows how urban areas like Garden Grove and Westminster differ from suburban regions like Yorba Linda and Brea regarding voter preferences.

Conclusion

The 2024 California’s 45th Congressional District election was a significant event marked by high voter engagement and a competitive atmosphere between two strong candidates. With Derek Tran emerging victorious over incumbent Michelle Steel by a narrow margin, this election not only reshaped representation in Congress but also highlighted ongoing shifts in voter demographics and preferences within suburban districts.

As we look ahead to future elections and potential policy changes influenced by this new representation, it will be essential to monitor how these dynamics play out both locally and nationally. The results serve as a reminder that every vote counts and that electoral outcomes can hinge on small margins in pivotal districts like California’s 45th.