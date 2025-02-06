Argentina’s Crypto Adoption Declines as Bitcoin Gains Ground

Argentina and Mexico are among the countries with the highest rates of crypto use. Sebastian Reyes, the Chief Analytics Officer at Vita Wallet, thinks this is largely because of the economic problems these countries face.

Latin America is becoming a key area for crypto, with many countries in the region ranking high for digital currency adoption. Chainalysis report shows that Argentina and Mexico are in 15th and 14th place, respectively.

Argentina’s economic struggles have made it more open to crypto, while Mexico is also becoming a strong player in adopting these techs. Other countries in the region, such as Chile, are also trying to boost the use of crypto.

However, more stable economies make it harder for people to adopt crypto compared to those in Argentina. Sebastian Reyes, the Chief Analytics Officer at Vita Wallet, believes that the rise in adoption is linked to new and creative solutions being developed in the crypto space.

He noted that in Latin America, the use of crypto is largely focused on stablecoins. These provide a valuable option for people, especially when obtaining US dollars is challenging for various reasons.

‘Across Latin America, there is more interest and people are much more aware of the solutions available. Growth in the region is driven by access to dollar-linked assets, which help protect savings, and by the ease and speed of international transfers’, Reyes explained.

Reyes also mentioned that the growth of crypto in the region might mirror what’s happening in the US, which could energise its market and influence global trends with fresh regulations. In Chile, lawmakers are setting up a Bitcoin (BTC) committee in the Senate to research and suggest laws that support crypto.

They aim to present a strategic proposal for BTC regulation to the Ministry of Finance in 2025. On the other hand, the Central Bank has stated that it cannot store BTC or other coins because doing so goes against its policies.

Bitcoin expected to surpass gold in market value

Brian Armstrong, the CEO of Coinbase, made a strong prediction that BTC might one day be worth more than gold in market value within a few years. This claim stirred buzz in the financial space, especially since gold has long been seen as a safe investment.

He expressed that countries with gold reserves should consider holding at least 11% of that value in BTC as well. He also mentioned that, in his view, BTC’s market cap could surpass that of gold within the next five to ten years, suggesting that these reserves should in time exceed gold.

It is estimated that the U.S. holds around 200,000 BTCs, worth about $21 billion. Armstrong pointed out various reasons behind his bold prediction. For instance, the growing worldwide acceptance of BTC is leading to higher demand, which in turn raises its value.

This is because many people now choose BTC as a payment method. There is also a limited number of BTCs available, creating a natural scarcity that enhances its worth.

Armstrong highlighted the practical benefits of BTC compared to gold, noting that its virtual format allows for easier transfer and storage, unlike the physical limitations of gold. However, despite its growing adoption, BTC’s volatile nature remains a top concern for investors.

As the future unfolds, many are excited to see how the crypto market develops. Financial advisors still warn crypto users to always weigh the benefits against the risks as they navigate this evolving landscape.