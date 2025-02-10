China’s Computing Market Set to Surge 42% by 2029

China’s computing market is on a rapid growth trajectory, projected to surge by 42% to nearly $30 billion by 2029, according to Stocklytics.com. This expansion is outpacing US growth by a factor of eight, signaling a significant shift in the global computing landscape.

For years, the United States has led the industry, driving innovation in AI and quantum computing through tech giants like Nvidia, AMD, and Intel. However, China is closing the gap quickly, fueled by massive government investments and a push for technological self-sufficiency.

The Era of China’s Computing Leadership Begins in 2025

Just eight years ago, China’s computing revenues were only one-fifth of those in the US. Today, its rapid advancements and strategic investments are positioning it as a global leader, ushering in a new era of competition in the computing sector.

Massive government investments in technology and a massive tech-savvy consumer base, gave incredible momentum to China`s computing sector. The rapid adoption of AI, 5G technologies, and cloud services has further fueled demand for advanced hardware and software, accelerating growth. The Statista Market Insights survey shows just how quickly the tides have turned. It took only eight years for China to outpace the US computing market growth and become the global leader in this segment.

According to Statista, 2025 will mark the start of China’s dominance, with the gap between the two countries widening each year. This year, the Chinese computing sector is expected to generate $20.9 billion in revenue, $300 million more than the US, marking the first year of its leadership. In 2026, the revenue gap is set to balloon tenfold to $3.2 billion. The market projections for the following years show an even bigger gap.

Statista expects the Chinese market to grow by 42% by the end of a decade, reaching nearly a $30 billion value. On the other hand, the US market will expand by only 9% to $22.5 billion in this period. The $7.5 billion difference between the two nations by the end of the decade is equivalent to China’s entire computing revenue from 2020. Statistics show China’s growth will also outpace the broader global computing market, which is forecast to grow by 26% in the next four years.

China`s Computing Market Share to Climb to 25%, US to Slip to 18%

Thanks to substantial government investments and an enormous consumer base that are propelling China’s double-digit growth, the country`s share in the global computing space will increase significantly in the following years.

Statista forecasts that by 2029, China will command 25% of the global computing market, up 5% from this year. On the other hand, the United States, as the dethroned leader, will see its share drop from 20% to 18%.