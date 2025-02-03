Google Makes Average US Worker’s Salary in Just 16 Seconds

Every year, the tech giants of the GAFAM group—Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, and Microsoft—report mind-boggling profits, each amassing hundreds of billions in net income. However, when these enormous numbers are compared to the salary of an average person, the figures become even more shocking.

Data from AltIndex.com reveals that Google (Alphabet), the leading earner in the GAFAM group, makes what the average US worker earns in a full year in just 16 seconds.

The massive surge in profits across these companies has been fueled by the increasing demand for digital services and breakthrough technologies. While all five companies are reaping huge rewards, the competition between Apple and Alphabet for the top spot remains especially intense.

Last year, Alphabet dethroned Apple and became the most profitable company in the GAFAM group, reporting a net income of $94.2 billion, up 41% year-over-year. This figure is even more impressive when broken down into smaller time scales. Based on its annual profit, Alphabet earned nearly $180,000 per minute and an astonishing $2,988 per second last year.

To put that in perspective, it took Alphabet just 16 seconds to earn what the average US worker makes in a year, or roughly $50,000. With a profit of $3,000 per second, Google`s parent company could also pay 90 average US monthly rents in just one minute or buy a brand-new car priced at $45,000 every 15 seconds.

Although other tech giants fell behind Alphabet`s earnings, their per-second profits were still staggering. Apple`s net income dropped slightly by 3% year-over-year to $93.7 billion, translating into $2,971 per second, just $17 less than Alphabet. Microsoft followed closely, earning $2,794 per second in 2024

Alphabet Has the Highest Net Income, but Meta and Amazon Saw the Biggest Profit Growth

While Alphabet, Apple, and Microsoft all reported record-breaking earnings, Meta and Amazon saw the most impressive profit growth rates in 2024.

Thanks to aggressive investments in AI-driven ad technologies and a rebound in digital ad spending, Meta Platforms, Facebook’s parent company, turned 2024 into its most successful year yet. Meta`s net income soared by 86.8% and hit $55.5 billion, which translates to $1,761 earned per second, a dramatic rise from the $942 it earned per second in 2023.

Amazon saw an even bigger profit growth. Jeff Bezos’ company reported a net income of $49.8 billion in 2024, equivalent to $1,581 per second, representing a staggering 148% year-over-year growth.