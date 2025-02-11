How to watch Premier Lacrosse League championship series: TV channel, live stream, Times, schedule for PLL playoffs

The 2025 Championship Series showcases the world’s premier lacrosse talent. Over seven days, the top four teams from the 2024 Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) and four inaugural Women’s Lacrosse League (WLL) teams will engage in separate round-robin tournaments, totaling 16 games. These matches will feature a six-on-six, Olympic-style format, emphasizing fast-paced and engaging play—a preview of what’s to come at the 2028 Olympics.

On Tuesday night, the Women’s Lacrosse League makes its debut, with the New York Charging facing the Maryland Charm at 7 p.m. Eastern on ESPN+.

How to watch Lexus Championship Series Live

📺 : ESPN+

📆: Feb. 11-17

📍 The St. James in Springfield, Va.

7 p.m.: Maryland Charm vs. New York Charging Live

9 p.m.: Maryland Whipsnakes vs. New York Atlas Live

To keep you fully informed about the PLL and WLL Championship Series, we’ve put together this comprehensive “Everything You Need to Know” guide.

The semifinals and championship games of both the PLL and WLL Championship Series will be broadcast live on ESPN2 and available for streaming on Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Every game from both leagues’ Championship Series will be available for streaming on ESPN+.

An ESPN+ subscription costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year, saving you $24 annually. With ESPN+, you can stream your favorite teams live and enjoy a wide range of sports anywhere.

Schedule

(All times Eastern.)

Wednesday, Feb. 12

7 p.m.: Boston Cannons vs. Utah Archers

Thursday, Feb. 13

7 p.m.: Maryland Whipsnakes vs. Boston Cannons

Friday, Feb. 14

7 p.m.: California Palms vs. New York Charging

Saturday, Feb. 15

12:30 p.m.: Maryland Charm vs. California Palms

Sunday, Feb. 16 (Semifinals – ESPN2)

10:30 a.m.: WLL No. 2 seed vs. WLL No. 3 seed

Monday, Feb. 17 (Championships – ESPN2)

11 a.m.: WLL Championship – No. 2/3 seed vs. No. 1 seed

BROADCAST TEAM:

PLL Coverage: Anish Shroff (play-by-play) and Ryan Boyle (analyst).

Anish Shroff (play-by-play) and Ryan Boyle (analyst). WLL Coverage: Jay Alter (play-by-play) and Sheehan Stanwick-Burch (analyst).

Jay Alter (play-by-play) and Sheehan Stanwick-Burch (analyst). Sideline Reporter: Dana Boyle for both leagues.

2025 CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES TEAMS:

PLL:

Boston Cannons | Maryland Whipsnakes | New York Atlas | Utah Archers

Boston Guard | California Palms | Maryland Charm | New York Charging

TOURNAMENT FORMAT:

Round Robin Stage: All four teams in each league play one another.

Semifinals: The 2nd- and 3rd-place teams face off for a championship berth.

Championship Match: The 1st-place team (bye) vs. the semifinal winner.