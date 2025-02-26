INTO Develops AI Model to Tackle International Student Melt in Admissions

INTO, a leading international education services provider, has launched a powerful AI-driven machine learning model designed to predict and address international student melt in university enrolments.

This innovative AI tool is part of INTO’s broader efforts to integrate artificial intelligence at every stage of the admissions process, helping institutions boost student recruitment, retention, and overall performance.

Student melt—where students fail to enrol after initially confirming—can pose a serious challenge for universities. INTO’s AI-powered model generates detailed predictions and strategic insights, empowering institutions to reduce melt rates and improve student retention.

INTO’s existing AI-enabled admissions solutions have already transformed application processing, cutting turnaround times from weeks to just hours. This latest development further expands its AI-driven educational services.

“This new machine learning model represents a significant leap forward for the higher education sector in managing student enrollment,” said Andy Fawcett, INTO’s Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President of Global Admissions.

“With precise forecasts and actionable insights, we are equipping universities with the tools they need to navigate the complexities of student retention and enhance their financial performance.

“By analysing a vast array of data points, the system delivers precise predictions and enables institutions to proactively address student needs. This proactive approach helps universities optimise their resources and strategies, ensuring a more efficient and effective enrollment process.”

Key features and benefits of INTO’s AI-driven Machine Learning Model:

Advanced precision forecasting : The model uses sophisticated algorithms to categorize students into various risk bands, ranging from “rare chance” to “almost certain” to melt. By analyzing over 70 different data points, including unique factors such as student visa status and visa preparedness, the model delivers precise forecasts that enable institutions to plan more strategically.

Granular data analysis : The model allows institutions to drill down into individual student data and specific institutional patterns, offering actionable insights to identify high-risk areas and allocate resources where they are most needed.

Real-time updates and validation : The system is updated daily with live data, providing the most current predictions and validating them against actual outcomes, ensuring accuracy and enabling continuous refinement.

Actionable insights for effective interventions : Beyond forecasting, the model identifies students at risk of melt and provides strategies for personalized interventions such as outreach or visa support, enabling institutions to address issues proactively.

“INTO is dedicated to innovation in the higher education sector. We envision a future where our machine learning model not only forecasts but also transforms how institutions manage student enrollment. By combining predictive analytics with actionable intervention strategies, INTO aims to set a new standard in student retention and enrollment management,” said John Sykes, INTO’ Chief Executive Officer.

Currently, the model is being utilized by key teams within INTO University Partnerships, including the enrolment forecasting team. The transition to Microsoft Fabric, an advanced analytical platform, will further enhance the model’s capabilities, streamlining data processing and expanding its functionality.

“INTO is committed to evolving the model’s capabilities, with plans to refine its predictive accuracy as enrollment deadlines approach,” said Fawcett.

The AI-powered admissions system, launched by INTO earlier this year, has already processed over 50,000 applications., while maintaining the highest standards of compliance and quality assurance. More than 30% applications are processed in an hour. In some cases, such as conditional offers for the UK universities, the process allows to send offers out in minutes.

“By integrating AI tools, INTO is streamlining not only recruitment but the entire admissions process for its partner universities, enhancing their ability to respond quickly and effectively to both student and institutional needs,” added Fawcett.

INTO University Partnerships connects talented international students with leading universities in the US, UK, and Australia. Since its inception in 2005, INTO has helped over 150,000 students from more than 180 countries achieve their dream of obtaining a degree from a world-class institution.