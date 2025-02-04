Japan vs Mexico Baseball Caribbean Series TV Channel, Live Streams, Schedule and Score

The Caribbean Series, known as the “Serie del Caribe,” is an annual baseball tournament that brings together the champions of the Caribbean’s professional winter leagues. The 2025 edition marks the 67th installment of this prestigious event, scheduled from January 31 to February 7, 2025, at Estadio Nido de los Águilas in Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico. With a rich history and a growing international fanbase, the Caribbean Series continues to showcase some of the best baseball talent in the world.

Today’s event info (Japan vs Mexico Live)

Date: Monday, Feb. 3, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM EST

Channel: MLB Network, ESPN Deportes

Stream anywhere: Signup and start watching

Guide to watch the 2025 Caribbean Series baseball anywhere

For fans traveling or living outside their home country, accessing live streams can sometimes be challenging due to regional restrictions. Here are some tips to watch the Serie del caribe 2025 from anywhere:

Use a VPN: A Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help you bypass geo-restrictions by masking your IP address. Popular VPNs like NordVPN or ExpressVPN are reliable options, or best streaming option 2025 Caribbean series here, that work everywhere without cable or VPN. Streaming Services: Platforms like FuboTV and ESPN+ are accessible with a subscription. Combine these with a VPN if you’re outside the U.S. Local Sports Bars: Check out sports bars or restaurants that specialize in international sports. Many will likely broadcast the games, especially in regions with a strong baseball following.

Participating Teams

This year’s tournament features five teams, including a special guest team making its debut:

Dominican Republic : Leones del Escogido, managed by legendary player Albert Pujols.

: Leones del Escogido, managed by legendary player Albert Pujols. Mexico : Charros de Jalisco, led by Benji Gil.

: Charros de Jalisco, led by Benji Gil. Puerto Rico : Indios de Mayagüez, under the guidance of Wil Cordero.

: Indios de Mayagüez, under the guidance of Wil Cordero. Venezuela : Cardenales de Lara, managed by Henry Blanco.

: Cardenales de Lara, managed by Henry Blanco. Japan: Japan Breeze, a special guest team making its debut, managed by Alex Ramírez.

The inclusion of Japan Breeze adds an exciting new dimension to the tournament, reflecting the growing global appeal of the Caribbean Series.

Caribbean Series 2025 Standings (As of February 2)

Team W-L Pct Mexico 3-0 1.000 Dominican Republic 2-1 .667 Venezuela 1-2 .333 Puerto Rico 1-2 .333 Japan 0-2 .000

Caribbean Series 2025 Schedule and Scores

Friday, January 31

Dominican Republic 2, Venezuela 0

Mexico 8, Puerto Rico 1

Saturday, February 1

Dominican Republic 12, Japan 1

Mexico 2, Venezuela 1

Sunday, February 2

Puerto Rico 3, Japan 2

Mexico 2, Dominican Republic 0

Monday, February 3

Venezuela 10, Puerto Rico 5

Japan vs. Mexico – 8 p.m. ET (MLBN, Fubo, ESPN+, Live Anywhere

Tuesday, February 4

Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico – 5 p.m. ET (MLBN, Fubo, ESPN+)

– 5 p.m. ET (MLBN, Fubo, ESPN+) Venezuela vs. Japan – 10 p.m. ET (MLBN, Fubo, ESPN+)

Wednesday, February 5

Semifinal 1 – 5 p.m. ET (MLBN, Fubo, ESPN+)

– 5 p.m. ET (MLBN, Fubo, ESPN+) Semifinal 2 – 10 p.m. ET (MLBN, Fubo, ESPN+)

Thursday, February 6

Third Place Game – 10 p.m. ET (MLBN, Fubo, ESPN+)

Friday, February 7

Championship Game – 10 p.m. ET (MLBN, Fubo, ESPN+)

Notable Highlights of the 2025 Caribbean Series