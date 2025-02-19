Mac McClung: Stats, Height, Net Worth, and Salary

Matthew “Mac” Ford McClung, born on January 6, 1999, is an American professional basketball player currently under a two-way contract with the Orlando Magic of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Osceola Magic of the NBA G League. Standing at 6-foot-2, McClung has garnered attention not only for his impressive athleticism and dunking ability but also for his journey through college basketball and the professional ranks.

This article delves into McClung’s stats, height, net worth, and salary, tracing his path from a high-scoring high school player to an NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion and a G League standout.

Early Life and High School Career

Mac McClung was born and raised in Gate City, Virginia, a small town with a population of approximately 2,000. Even from a young age, McClung displayed an extraordinary competitive spirit. According to family members, he turned every activity into a competition. His parents built a basement gym for his older sister, Anna, but Mac regularly used it, showcasing his dedication to sports and fitness.

Initially, McClung played football, a more popular sport in Southwest Virginia. However, his interest shifted to basketball after his mother signed him up for a local youth league just before seventh grade. Scott Vermillion, his coach at Gate City High School, noted that McClung quickly became engrossed in basketball and dedicated himself to training with the goal of reaching the NBA. McClung himself credits a broken arm he suffered while snowboarding in eighth grade for improving his shooting form, which he honed with the help of Greg Ervin, the former head coach at Gate City High.

McClung’s high school career at Gate City High School was nothing short of spectacular. He began dunking as a sophomore and quickly gained recognition as an acrobatic dunker. MaxPreps hailed him as “one of the nation’s most exciting players”. As a junior, he scored a career-high 64 points in a game against Dan River High School, setting a school record and the highest score among Virginia public schools since 1984. That season, he averaged 29 points, . assists, and three steals per game, earning the title of Southwest Virginia Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year by the Bristol Herald Courier.

In his senior year, McClung continued to break records. He scored 47 points in his debut game against Lee High School, with Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing in attendance. He also scored 44 points against Fern Creek High School at the Arby’s Classic tournament. McClung broke Allen Iverson’s VHSL single-season scoring record, finishing the season with 1,13 points and a career total of 2,801 points, both VHSL all-classes records. He led Gate City to its first state championship, scoring 47 points in the title game. McClung’s high school achievements earned him numerous accolades and significant attention from college programs.

College Career

Georgetown (2018–2020)

Initially committing to Rutgers, McClung later decommitted and chose to play for Georgetown under coach Patrick Ewing. He made an immediate impact as a freshman, scoring a season-high 38 points in a game against Little Rock. As a freshman, he averaged 13.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and two assists per game, leading Big East Conference freshmen in scoring and earning a spot on the Big East All-Freshman Team.

During his sophomore season, McClung’s playing time was limited due to a foot injury, causing him to miss several games. In the 21 games he played, he averaged 1.7 points, 2.4 assists, and 1.4 steals in 27 minutes per game. After the season, he declared for the 2020 NBA draft while maintaining his collegiate eligibility. He later withdrew from the draft and entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Texas Tech (2020–2021)

In May 2020, McClung announced his transfer to Texas Tech. He was granted immediate eligibility and made his debut, scoring 20 points in a win against Northwestern State. As a junior, he averaged 1. points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

Following the 2020-2021 season, McClung entered the transfer portal again while simultaneously declaring for the 2021 NBA draft. In May 2021, he confirmed that he would remain in the draft, foregoing his remaining college eligibility.

Professional Career

Early Career and G League

After going undrafted in the 2021 NBA draft, McClung joined the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2021 NBA Summer League and signed with the team on August 10, 2021. However, he was waived on October 13. He then signed with the South Bay Lakers of the NBA G League on October 23, 2021.

McClung’s time in the G League proved to be successful. He was named the 2021–22 NBA G League Rookie of the Year. His impressive performances earned him opportunities with other NBA teams. He signed with the Chicago Bulls and the Philadelphia 76ers, showcasing his skills in limited NBA appearances.

Philadelphia 76ers (2023)

McClung signed a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers in February 2023. This marked a significant step in his career, providing him with a platform to demonstrate his abilities on the NBA stage. It was during his time with the 76ers that he participated in the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

NBA Slam Dunk Contest Champion (2023, 2024, 2025)

McClung’s participation in the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest was a pivotal moment in his career. Despite being a relatively unknown player at the time, McClung captivated the audience with his creativity, athleticism, and execution. He delivered a series of impressive dunks, earning high scores from the judges and ultimately winning the competition. His victory was widely celebrated, as it brought excitement and attention back to the Slam Dunk Contest.

McClung continued his dominance in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, winning the event again in 2024 and 2022. In 202, he became the first player in NBA history to win the Slam Dunk Contest three years in a row. He joined Nate Robinson as the only players to win the contest three times.

Orlando Magic (2024-Present)

McClung’s success in the Slam Dunk Contest boosted his profile and led to further opportunities in the NBA. He signed with the Orlando Magic, continuing his career on a two-way contract that allows him to play for both the Magic and their G League affiliate, the Osceola Magic. For the 2024-2 season, McClung is set to earn $78,77 through his two-way contract with Orlando.

Stats

Mac McClung’s statistics reflect his scoring ability, athleticism, and overall impact on the game. While his NBA stats are limited due to his time spent in the G League, his performances in college and the G League provide insights into his potential.

High School

Averaged 29 points, . assists, and three steals per game as a junior

Scored a career-high 64 points in a single game

Finished high school career with 2,801 points, a VHSL all-classes record

College

Georgetown (2018–2020)

13.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game as a freshman

1.7 points, 2.4 assists, and 1.4 steals per game as a sophomore

1. points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game as a junior

NBA G League

2021–22 NBA G League Rookie of the Year

Consistent performer with high scoring averages and notable athleticism

NBA Combine

Max Vertical Leap: 43. inches (ranked 7th highest in NBA Combine history)

No-step vertical: 36 inches (ranked top-20 all-time at the combine)

Height

Mac McClung’s height is officially listed at 6 feet 2 inches. While considered relatively short for an NBA player, his height has not hindered his ability to excel, particularly in dunking. His impressive vertical leap and athleticism allow him to perform spectacular dunks and compete effectively against taller opponents.

Net Worth

As of February 2024, Mac McClung’s estimated net worth is $3 million. His net worth is attributed to his earnings from NBA and G League contracts, as well as his success in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest. His career earnings from contracts are reportedly $132,000, while his earnings from the dunk contest total $310,000.

Salary

Mac McClung’s salary has varied throughout his professional career, depending on his contracts with different teams and his status as a two-way player. For the 2024-2 season, he is earning $78,77 through his two-way contract with the Orlando Magic. His earnings reflect the opportunities and recognition he has gained through his performances in the G League and the NBA Slam Dunk Contest. His total earnings through NBA contracts are estimated at $299,681.

Vertical Leap

Mac McClung is renowned for his exceptional vertical leap, which contributes significantly to his dunking ability and overall athleticism. At the 2021 NBA Combine, McClung recorded a maximum vertical leap of 43. inches, ranking seventh-highest in NBA Combine history. His no-step vertical leap of 36 inches also placed him among the top 20 all-time at the combine. These measurements underscore his remarkable jumping ability and athleticism, which have become hallmarks of his playing style.

Style of Play

Mac McClung is known for his high-flying, acrobatic style of play, which has made him a fan favorite and a viral sensation. His dunking ability is exceptional, characterized by creativity, power, and precision. He is also a skilled ball-handler and scorer, capable of creating opportunities for himself and his teammates. His energy and passion for the game are evident in his performances, making him an exciting player to watch.

Career Highlights

McClung’s impact extends beyond his on-court contributions. He has become an inspiration to aspiring basketball players, particularly those who may be considered undersized. His success demonstrates that with hard work, dedication, and a relentless pursuit of one’s goals, anything is possible.

2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest Champion

2024 NBA Slam Dunk Contest Champion

202 NBA Slam Dunk Contest Champion

First player in NBA history to win three consecutive Slam Dunk Contests

2021–22 NBA G League Rookie of the Year

High School Career: Broke Allen Iverson’s VHSL single-season scoring record

Personal Life

Mac McClung was born on January 6, 1999, in Gate City, Virginia. He grew up in a supportive family environment that fostered his love for sports and competition. His parents and sister have been instrumental in his development as an athlete and a person.

McClung’s journey to the NBA has been marked by perseverance and determination. Despite facing challenges and setbacks, he has remained focused on his goals and committed to improving his game. His story serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes and anyone pursuing their dreams.

Future Prospects

Mac McClung’s future in the NBA appears promising. With his exceptional athleticism, dunking ability, and growing skill set, he has the potential to become a valuable asset to any team. His two-way contract with the Orlando Magic provides him with opportunities to develop his game in the G League while also contributing to the Magic’s success.

As he continues to hone his skills and gain experience, McClung could potentially earn a more significant role in the NBA. His marketability and popularity, fueled by his Slam Dunk Contest victories, could also lead to endorsement deals and other opportunities.

Conclusion

Mac McClung’s journey from a small town in Virginia to the NBA has been a remarkable one. His impressive stats, exceptional vertical leap, and captivating style of play have made him a fan favorite and a rising star in the basketball world. With a net worth of $3 million and a growing salary, McClung’s success reflects his hard work, dedication, and the impact he has made on the game. As he continues to develop his skills and pursue his dreams, Mac McClung’s future in the NBA looks bright, and he is poised to leave a lasting legacy on the sport.