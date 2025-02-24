Strengthening Crypto Security Through Proper Seed Phrase Management

Cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, have become popular in recent years thanks to their decentralization and the security they offer their users.

The secure storage of the seed phrase is one of the most important aspects of cryptocurrencies.

This set of words is essential to access your cryptocurrency wallet and, in case of loss or damage of the device, it may be the only way to recover your funds.

In this article, we will tell you how to store crypto seed phrase physically and digitally.

Risks of not storing the crypto-seed phrase securely

The crypto seed phrase is a set of words used to access and retrieve your funds.

If someone obtains your seed phrase, they will have full access to your cryptocurrencies, which could result in theft.

Many of these thefts occur because users store their passphrases insecurely, either in unencrypted digital files or, even worse, by sharing it with third parties or leaving it exposed.

Another relevant risk is loss of access.

If you don’t have a backup and, your device is damaged or you lose access to your wallet for any other reason, you could permanently lose your funds.

To safeguard your phrase, you have the following alternatives:

Physical Storage

One of the most popular and secure ways to store the crypto seed phrase is to do it in physical format.

There are several ways to do this, but it is important to know the advantages and disadvantages of each.

Writing it on paper

Writing it on paper is one of the most common and simple options, since almost everyone has a sheet of paper and a pen at hand.

The problem with relying on paper is the vulnerability to factors such as fire, water and the material’s own wear and tear over time.

In addition, if you store the paper in an inappropriate place with humidity, it will surely deteriorate and become illegible.

Not to mention the possibility of theft.

Millions of dollars have been lost by storing a seed phrase on a piece of paper without taking the appropriate security and safety measures.

Metal plates

Metal plates provide the resistance to fire, water and physical wear and tear that paper does not.

By engraving the crypto seed phrase on metal, you can ensure that even in cases of fire or flood, your seed phrase will remain intact.

The only disadvantage of this medium would be the loss or theft of it, you must hide it or deposit it in an extremely safe place where only you know where it is. Keep in mind that making copies can be costly and increases vulnerability.

Storage in devices

When we talk about physical devices, we can think of hardware wallets, which are designed to store private keys and seed phrases with a high level of security against viruses and hacks.

The cons of these wallets are summarized in the risk of loss or damage to the device itself.

In this case, it is advisable to keep several backup copies in different secure locations.

Cold storage

On the other hand, the cold storage provided by physical devices such as Cuvex, basically what it does is to encrypt the seed phrase in NFC cards with a mono or multi signature process 100% offline, being able to make as many copies as you want.

This option is highly recommended by cryptocurrency security experts, because it eliminates the possibility of cyber attacks.

Digital storage

There are online platforms where you can store your seed phrase.

For example, some users opt for cloud services like Google Drive, Dropbox or password vaults like 1Password.

However, these platforms are not exempt from the risks of vulnerability or hacking.

If you decide to opt for a digital alternative, do not hesitate to encrypt the file or use two-factor authentication on all the services you use.