Unforgettable Views and Exclusive Comfort on Amsterdam’s Waters

When you think of Amsterdam, the iconic canals immediately come to mind. Winding through the historic heart of the city, these waterways are the lifeblood of Amsterdam’s culture and charm. Now imagine experiencing this UNESCO World Heritage setting in unparalleled comfort and style. With Smidtje Luxury Cruises, your private boat tour of Amsterdam becomes an unforgettable journey through history, beauty, and exclusivity.

Step aboard for a tailored adventure

Smidtje Luxury Cruises specializes in offering private boat tours that allow you to explore Amsterdam at your own pace. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion, hosting business guests, or simply enjoying a day out with friends and family, this bespoke experience is designed to meet your every need. From the moment you step aboard, you’ll be greeted with personalized service, stunning interiors, and an atmosphere of pure relaxation.

What sets Smidtje Luxury Cruises apart is the attention to detail. You’ll sail on beautifully crafted boats equipped with modern amenities, including plush seating, climate control, and even onboard catering if desired. Each boat is electric, ensuring a smooth and sustainable journey that’s as gentle on the environment as it is on the senses.

Amsterdam’s canals: A unique perspective

Amsterdam’s canals aren’t just picturesque—they are steeped in history. Dating back to the 17th century, this intricate network of waterways was originally built to manage the flow of trade and provide access to the city. Today, they remain an essential part of Amsterdam’s identity, offering a unique perspective on its historic architecture, quaint bridges, and vibrant neighborhoods.

With Smidtje Luxury Cruises, you’ll glide past iconic landmarks like the Anne Frank House, the Westerkerk, and the Magere Brug. Want to explore the trendy Jordaan district or the bustling De Negen Straatjes from the water? Your private captain can customize the route to highlight the sights you’re most interested in. The beauty of a private boat tour is that it’s entirely up to you.

Why choose a private boat tour in Amsterdam?

A private boat tour with Smidtje Luxury Cruises offers more than just beautiful views. It’s an opportunity to escape the crowded streets and experience Amsterdam in a way that feels exclusive and personal. Imagine sipping a glass of wine as you drift past illuminated canal houses at dusk or brainstorming with your business team in an inspiring setting far removed from the traditional boardroom.

Privacy and flexibility are at the core of this experience. Whether you’re planning a romantic evening for two, a corporate event, or a lively gathering, Smidtje ensures that every detail is tailored to your preferences. With the option to add catering, drinks, and even a guide to share fascinating stories about the city, your journey becomes as luxurious as it is memorable.

Sustainability meets luxury

In today’s world, sustainability matters more than ever. Smidtje Luxury Cruises combines elegance with eco-consciousness by offering fully electric boats. This means you can enjoy your tour knowing that your carbon footprint is minimal. It’s a perfect way to align luxury with responsibility, showcasing Amsterdam’s beauty without disturbing its delicate ecosystem.