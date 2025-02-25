Voltx Power Ltd, a Milton Keynes-based company, is set to expand its operations after securing a £1 million deal with Cynergy Business Finance.

Founded in 2017, Voltx Power specializes in offering green electricity solutions to small and medium-sized businesses in England. The company partners with renewable energy generators across the UK, helping businesses lower their energy costs while achieving their net-zero emission goals.

This £1 million agreement with Cynergy Business Finance will aid Voltx Power in advancing its growth strategy. The deal includes an invoice discounting facility, designed to enhance the company’s working capital and overall funding position.

Sandip Sali, Founder of Voltx Power Ltd said, “At Voltx Power, we are committed to helping SMEs save on energy costs while transitioning to a greener future. Our partnership with Cynergy Business Finance has been instrumental in fuelling our rapid growth, and with their support, we can continue empowering businesses across England with sustainable, cost-effective energy solutions.”

Maxine Hennessy at Cynergy Business Finance said, “We are proud to support Voltx Power in its mission to provide affordable, green energy to businesses across the UK. This partnership reflects our commitment to empowering innovative companies that drive sustainability and economic growth.”

Other advisors that supported the deal include Lyle Ammon from Birchstone Markets.