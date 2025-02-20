What Are The Best Print On Demand Sites To Start Your Business?

If you want to start a business without risking much money, choose print on demand. Print on demand makes it easier than ever for entrepreneurs to launch custom product businesses with zero inventory, no minimum quantity, and minimal risk.

But with so many POD providers out there, choosing the right one can feel overwhelming. Do you prioritize quality or pricing? Speed or customization? Seamless integrations or branding flexibility?

In this guide, we’ll break down the best print-on-demand sites and help you compare their strengths, weaknesses, and unique offerings. Whether you’re a seasoned seller or just starting out, this deep dive will help you find the perfect POD partner for your business. Let’s get started!

Printful

If you’re searching for a print-on-demand (POD) partner with a strong reputation, Printful is likely one of the first names you’ll come across. Founded in 2013, Printful has grown into a leading POD provider, offering a broad selection of customizable products, seamless integrations with major e-commerce platforms, and global fulfillment centers. But is Printful the right fit for your business? Let’s break down the key aspects of their services, including pricing, product quality, shipping, and more.

Pricing

Printful operates on a no-subscription, pay-per-product model. While their base prices are often higher than some competitors, they justify this with premium product quality and seamless integration features. Here’s what you need to consider:

Base Costs : A standard t-shirt (like the Bella+Canvas 3001) costs around $12.95, which is on the higher end compared to alternatives like Printify.

Hidden Fees : There are no setup fees, but Printful does charge for branding extras like custom packing slips or embroidery digitization.

Shipping Costs : Shipping fees vary by destination and product type. Domestic orders in the U.S. start at around $3.99 , but international shipping can be pricier.

Products

One of Printful’s standout features is its emphasis on quality. Unlike some POD companies that rely entirely on third-party suppliers, Printful owns and operates several fulfillment centers, allowing them to maintain better control over printing and production standards. Their products generally receive high marks for durability and comfort.

Besides, Printful also boasts a wide variety of products ranging from apparel to accessories and home decor. Their wide range of products can satisfy the majority of sellers who want to sell common print on demand products with unique designs.

However, Printful’s offering is limited in terms of products with a high level of customization. For example, they have a limited range of all-over print products or custom shape decoration pieces, compared to other suppliers.

Shipping

With fulfillment centers in the U.S., Europe, Canada, Mexico, and Australia, Printful ensures global reach. For simple printing orders, it only takes around 1-3 days for production and 3-5 business days to deliver within the US. Their production and shipping is fast and reliable.

Integration and Platform Compatibility

Printful currently provides integration with major marketplaces and e-commerce platforms like Etsy, Amazon, eBay, Shopify, Woocommerce, Wix, and Squarespace. With these full options of integration, Printful makes it easy for print on demand sellers to create an effortless automated order fulfillment process. Besides, Printful also offers API access for custom integration for advanced users.

Is Printful Right for You?

Best for: Sellers who prioritize quality, seamless integrations, and branding options.

Not ideal for: Those looking for the lowest prices or ultra-fast international shipping.

While Printful may not be the cheapest POD provider, its superior product quality, user-friendly integrations, and branding options make it a great choice for serious e-commerce sellers.

Merchize

Merchize is a print-on-demand (POD) supplier that has currently gained attention for its competitive pricing, high-quality products, and extensive customization options. With a large network of fulfillment centers across the globe, this print on demand provider is one of the best print on demand sites that is worth trying.

Pricing

Merchize stands out with its straightforward, seller-friendly pricing. No monthly fees. No hidden charges. Just competitive base costs that keep your margins healthy, especially for all-over print products and decor items.

Compared to competitors like Printful, Merchize is often more affordable, particularly for large volume orders or items like all-over print apparel, decor, and accessories.

Products

Merchize is known for its excellent print quality, particularly for all-over print products and decor items. Since most of Merchize’s products are manufactured in-house, they have full control over the quality of their products, guaranteeing that every product is made and delivered to customers with the highest quality.

Their use of advanced techniques (DTF, DTG, sublimation, embroidery, UV printing, laser cut) allows Merchize to work with different materials and customize a wide range of products, not limited to just simple clothing. For example, you can find a host of unique wood and acrylic home decor products that not every print-on-demand provider can make.

With more and more trendy products updated regularly, sellers can keep up with the latest trends and grasp every opportunity to boost sales.

Shipping

Merchize has fulfillment centers in Vietnam, the US, the EU, the UK, Australia, and China, allowing for faster and more cost-effective shipping to global customers. Production takes as little as 2-5 days. Standard U.S. shipping lands between 3-7 days, depending on the carrier.

Depending on your target market, you can source the most convenient fulfillment locations to take care of your orders.

Integration & Platform Compatibility

Merchize integrates seamlessly with major marketplaces and e-commerce platforms like Etsy, Amazon, eBay, TikTok Shop, Shopify, and WooCommerce. They also offer API access for automating order fulfillment, making it easier for sellers to scale their businesses across different platforms.

Customization and Branding Options

Merchize makes it easy for businesses to establish brands with custom packaging kits, labels, and tags. This allows sellers to create a cohesive brand experience for their customers.

Moreover, to help Sellers achieve better results, Merchize provides media support to create stunning photos and videos of products. This is a valuable resource for sellers looking to promote their products effectively.

Is Merchize Right for You?

Best for: Sellers who need affordable pricing, unique customization options, and global fulfillment.

Not ideal for: Those who need instant same-day fulfillment or niche products outside Merchize’s catalog.

Printify

Looking for a print-on-demand (POD) partner that balances affordability with variety? Meet Printify—a POD service that connects you with a vast network of print providers worldwide. Unlike Printful, which controls its own fulfillment, Printify acts as a marketplace, letting you choose suppliers based on pricing, location, and print options. The result? Lower costs, more customization, and a broader product catalog. But does that make it the best choice for your business? Let’s dive into the details.

Pricing

Printify is known for its competitive pricing model. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly POD provider, Pritify is a good place to start.

Base Costs: A standard Bella+Canvas 3001 tee starts at around $9.00 , significantly cheaper than Printful.

Subscription Plans: The free plan works well for beginners, but the Premium plan ($29/month) slashes product costs by up to 20%. If you’re scaling, that adds up fast.

Shipping Fees: Vary by supplier. Some offer local fulfillment for lower rates, while international shipping can be unpredictable.

Products & Quality

Printify boasts over 900 products–one of the largest catalogs in the POD industry. If you can print on it, it’s probably here—apparel, home decor, accessories, even pet products. They also offer more all-over print options than Printful, plus unique items like sneakers, duffle bags, and jewelry.

The catch? Product quality depends on your chosen supplier. While some deliver exceptional prints, others may have inconsistencies. Always order samples before committing.

Shipping

With Printify, production and shipping times depend on the print provider. Some suppliers fulfill within 2–3 days, while others take longer. Choosing a provider with local fulfillment speeds up delivery—especially in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Australia.

The downside? Printify doesn’t control fulfillment, so shipping delays and quality issues fall on the supplier, not them. You need to vet suppliers carefully.

Integration & Platform Compatibility

Printify integrates smoothly with Shopify, Etsy, eBay, WooCommerce, Wix, BigCommerce, Squarespace, and TikTok Shop. Their API allows custom integrations for tech-savvy sellers. Setup is simple, and order automation makes fulfillment hands-off.

Customization & Branding

Printify offers branding options, but they’re supplier-dependent. Some allow custom neck labels and branding inserts, while others don’t. Unlike Printful, which directly manages branding, Printify’s options vary by provider.

Is Printify Right for You?

Best for: Sellers looking for low-cost products, a huge catalog, and flexibility in choosing print providers.

Not ideal for: Those who want consistent quality control and full branding customization.

Printify is a fantastic choice for budget-conscious sellers who value variety. But if you need premium quality and controlled fulfillment, you might want to compare it with Printful.

Gelato

If you want to find another alternative to Printify, Gelato is an option to consider. Just like Printify, Gelato is a network of 130+ print partners spread across 32 countries. It provides a platform to connect you with print providers across the globe. The goal? Faster fulfillment, lower shipping costs, and reduced carbon emissions. But does it deliver on its promises? Let’s take a closer look.

Pricing

Gelato follows a pay-as-you-go model, with an optional subscription plan for added perks. Here’s how their pricing stacks up:

Base Costs: A classic t-shirt (like the Gildan 64000) starts at around $10 , making it competitively priced.

Subscription Plans: Gelato+ ($14.99/month) offers discounts, premium mockups, and priority support.

Shipping Fees: Vary by location and product, but since Gelato prints locally , shipping is often faster and cheaper than competitors relying on centralized fulfillment.

If your customers are scattered worldwide, Gelato’s localized production can be a major cost-saver.

Products & Quality

Gelato’s catalog focuses on essentials—apparel, wall art, mugs, and stationery. While it doesn’t boast the 900+ products of Printify, it covers the most in-demand categories with consistent quality.

However, here’s the catch: Gelato lacks niche items. If you want sneakers, backpacks, or all-over print hoodies, you’ll need to look elsewhere.

Shipping

This is where Gelato shines. By printing close to the customer, they cut down on delivery times.

U.S. & Europe: Orders typically arrive in 2-6 business days .

Other regions: Faster than traditional international shipping but depends on local partners.

Since fulfillment relies on third-party providers, quality and timing can vary by location.

Integration & Platform Compatibility

Gelato integrates seamlessly with Shopify, Etsy, WooCommerce, Wix, Squarespace, and BigCommerce. They also offer API access, making it a great option for custom-built stores.

The integration system allows easy setting up, making the fulfillment process painless. If you’re after a smooth workflow, Gelato won’t disappoint.

Customization & Branding

Gelato keeps it simple. No embroidered logos, no custom packing slips, and limited branding options compared to Printful. If you need heavy branding customization, you’ll have to look elsewhere.

Is Gelato Right for You?

Best for: Sellers who prioritize fast global fulfillment, lower shipping costs, and sustainability.

Not ideal for: Those needing deep branding options or a massive product catalog.

If you’re targeting an international audience and care about speed and sustainability, Gelato is a top-tier choice. But if you need extensive product variety or fully branded packaging, you might find it lacking.

Gooten

Gooten is another worth-mentioning print on demand site that also follows the global manufacturing partner network, just like Printify and Gelato. This middle-men model allows for competitive pricing, diverse product offerings, and scalability. But does Gooten deliver where it counts?

Pricing

One thing about Gooten is that they don’t make their pricing publicly available. Instead, users are required to sign up and log in to get the pricing, which can be discouraging for many sellers.

Products & Quality

Gooten has a good selection of products, boasting over 300+ products. Their products span across different categories, from apparel to home decor, pet accessories, and lifestyle goods.

However, you might have to expect some inconsistency in terms of quality. Unlike other print on demand companies of similar models, Gooten doesn’t allow sellers to select what provider to fulfill products.

Shipping

Gooten’s production and shipping times vary since orders are fulfilled by different vendors.

U.S. Orders: Typically 3-7 business days .

International Shipping: Available, but timing and reliability depend on the supplier .

While shipping takes less time due to the wide-spread network of fulfillment centers, tracking and support can be less predictable than other print on demand providers since Gooten doesn’t own in-house manufacturing.

Integration & Platform Compatibility

Gooten connects with Shopify, Etsy, BigCommerce, and WooCommerce. But there’s a catch—its integrations aren’t as polished as Printful’s. The dashboard has a learning curve, and automation isn’t as seamless. However, Gooten offers API support for businesses looking to build custom workflows.

Customization & Branding

Unlike Printful, Gooten provides options to create custom packaging and integrate your branding. If branding is crucial to your business, you might feel boxed in by Gooten’s lack of customization.

Is Gooten Right for You?

Best for: Sellers looking for competitive pricing, a diverse product range, and bulk ordering capabilities.

Not ideal for: Those needing consistent branding, seamless integrations, or hands-on quality control.

If you’re an experienced seller who can handle some logistical flexibility, Gooten is a powerful, cost-effective choice. But if you need a polished, all-in-one POD solution, other big-name providers might be a better fit.

Teelaunch

While it may not have the extensive product catalog of other competitors, Teelaunch excels in its specialization. They focus heavily on providing niche product categories like mugs, tumblers, drinkware, stationary, sports, and kitchenware.

Pricing

Teelaunch’s pricing is generally competitive, especially for its niche products like mugs and tumblers. However, prices for apparel, for example, can be higher than other competitors.

Similar to other print on demand suppliers, Teelaunch doesn’t include any monthly subscription fee or hidden fee.

Product

While they offer some apparel, their strength lies in unique items like engraved jewelry, custom mugs, sports, and eco-friendly drinkware. If you’re looking for a wide variety of products, big providers might be better options. But for sellers expecting to find niche products, Teelaunch is a strong contender.

Teelaunch is praised for the quality of its drinkware and home decor items, with users noting vibrant prints and durable materials.

Shipping

Teelaunch’s shipping times are generally reliable, with most orders processed within 2–5 business days.

Teelaunch primarily operates in the US, which means faster shipping for domestic customers but longer delivery times for international orders. They use reputable carriers like USPS and UPS, ensuring reliable delivery.

Integration

Teelaunch was natively built for Shopify. It integrates smoothly with Shopify, making it a popular choice for Shopify users. However, for non-Shopify users, integration might be a headache since Teelaunch doesn’t support native integration with Amazon, Etsy, or eBay.

Customization and Branding

Teelaunch offers basic branding options, such as custom packaging and branded inserts.

Custom Packaging: Available for an additional cost, this feature helps create a cohesive brand experience.

Branding Limitations: Teelaunch doesn’t offer branding options. If branding is a priority, this could be a deal-breaker .

Is Teelaunch Right for You?

Yes: If you’re a Shopify seller, the setup is breeze-level easy. This is a great choice for Shopify sellers looking for affordable pricing, unique products

No: If you sell on Amazon, Etsy, or WooCommerce, the lack of direct integrations makes things clunky. It is also not the best choice for sellers who need deep branding customization or international speed.

CustomCat.com

CustomCat might not be the flashiest POD provider, but it’s a workhorse. Fast fulfillment, competitive pricing, and a massive product catalog make it a strong option—especially for high-volume sellers.

Pricing

CustomCat is known for its budget-friendly pricing, making it a go-to option for sellers looking to maximize profit margins.

Base Costs: A basic unisex t-shirt starts at around $7.50, making it one of the lowest-priced options on the market.

Shipping Fees: Shipping costs are reasonable but can vary depending on the product and destination.

Hidden Fees: No monthly subscriptions, but CustomCat Pro ($30/month) unlocks even lower pricing for large volumes.

Products

CustomCat boasts one of the largest product catalogs in the POD industry. From apparel and accessories to home decor and tech gadgets, CustomCat has something for almost every niche. Moreover, they also offer trendy items like all-over-print hoodies, leggings, and custom phone cases.

Shipping

CustomCat operates primarily in the US, which means faster shipping for domestic customers but longer delivery times for international orders.

For orders shipped within the US, CustomCat’s shipping times are generally fast, with most orders processed within 2–5 business days.

Integration & Platform Compatibility

CustomCat provides integration with most major e-commerce platforms like Shopify, Etsy, eBay, and WooCommerce. Setting up integration is relatively straightforward, but some users find the interface less intuitive compared to Printful or Printify.

Customization and Branding

CustomCat doesn’t support custom branding. If you want to build a brand, you might want to look elsewhere.

Is CustomCat Right for You?

Best for: Sellers who want low prices, fast U.S. shipping, and unique embroidery options.

Not ideal for: Those who need international speed, premium branding, or high-end quality.

Apliiq

If custom streetwear is your game, Apliiq is a serious player. Unlike most print-on-demand platforms that stick to basic DTG printing, Apliiq excels in embroidery, fabric patches, private labeling, and sewn-in branding—making it a go-to for fashion-forward sellers who want to build a real brand, not just slap designs on tees.

Pricing

Apliiq isn’t cheap—and that’s by design. Apliiq’s pricing reflects its niche focus on high-quality, customizable apparel.

Base Costs: Higher than standard POD platforms. A simple tee starts at $12-$15, while embroidered hoodies can hit $40+.

Hidden Fees? None, but custom branding options add up quickly.

Shipping Costs: Flat-rate and weight-based pricing, but costs can rise for larger orders or international shipping.

Products

Apliiq’s catalog is smaller than its competitors, focusing heavily on apparel and accessories. If you’re looking for a wide variety of products, other print on demand providers might be better options. But for sellers focused on streetwear and urban fashion, Apliiq is a strong contender.

Apliiq keeps up with trends, offering popular items like oversized hoodies and custom patches. Embroidery is where Apliiq shines with outstanding quality.

Shipping

Standard shipping takes around 2-7 days. However, if an order entails complicated customization like embroidery, it can take longer.

It should also be noted that Apliiq operates in the US so international shipping is slower.

Integration

Apliiq is currently offering integration to Shopify and Woocommerce only. With no integration option to major marketplaces like Etsy, Amazon, or eBay, Apliiq is more compatible with sellers selling on their websites.

Customization & Branding

Apliiq places a strong emphasis on supporting brand building. It offers extensive branding options, from custom packaging and inserts to branded tags, sew-in labels, or patches. Sellers are provided with everything that they need to create a strong brand.

Is Apliiq Right for You?

Best for: Streetwear brands, and creators who want premium customization, private labeling, and embroidery.

Not ideal for: High-volume dropshippers, and sellers who need ultra-fast, low-cost fulfillment.

Redbubble

Unlike all the print-on-demand companies mentioned above, Redbubble functions both as a print provider and a marketplace for print on demand products. It allows artists and designers to upload their designs and sell them directly to customers through Redbubble’s website. This model simplifies the selling process: Now you only have to create designs, and Redbubble takes care of the rest, from marketing to printing and shipping.

Pricing

Redbubble sets the base price for each product. This price already includes the material, printing, and service costs. As a seller, you are allowed to set up your profit margin as a percentage of the base price. By default, the margin is set to 20%.

The good news is that Redbubble doesn’t charge listing fees or monthly subscriptions, making it a low-risk option for beginners.

Product

Redbubble’s quality is acceptable for the price it offers. The materials used for apparel are decent but not premium. The printing is generally vibrant and durable, but some users report issues like fading after a few washes or misaligned designs.

In terms of product variety, Redbubble boasts a large product catalog in the POD industry, with over 70 products. From apparel and accessories to home decor and stationery, Redbubble has something for almost every niche.

Integration

Redbubble is a standalone marketplace, meaning it doesn’t integrate with external e-commerce platforms like Shopify or Etsy. However, Redbubble is extremely easy to use and beginner-friendly. No need to build a store or handle fulfillment—just upload designs and let Redbubble do the rest.

Customization & Branding

With Redbubble, you won’t be able to build your own branding. Instead, Redbubble handles all orders under its branding. As a seller, you will get an artist profile only. This marketplace is good for artists who gain exposure, yet, a no to sellers who want serious brand building.

Is Redbubble Right for You?

Best for: Artists who want passive income with zero upfront costs.

Not ideal for: Sellers who want branding, high margins, or full control over their store.

Zazzle

Zazzle works similarly to Redbubble: It provides a platform where designers and artists can create and sell products with their own designs.

Pricing

Zazzle also uses a similar pricing method as Redbubble and lets sellers determine their profits. They just call the profit margin differently: Royalty. Zazzle also doesn’t charge you any other fee.

Regarding the base costs, Zazzle tends to have higher prices for similar products compared to Redbubble. However, Zazzle also offers a volume bonus of up to 17% per sale.

Products

In comparison to Redbubble, Zazzle offers a more extensive array of products, including customizable clothing, home decor, and office supplies. This broad selection caters to diverse markets and allows for a high degree of product personalization

Integration

Zazzle offers no integration. Artists and designers just need to upload their designs to Zazzle’s website. They will handle everything, from marketing to printing and shipping.

Customization and Branding

One thing that gives Zazzle an edge over other print on demand sites is that it allows customers and website visitors to personalize the products to their liking. They can add text, change colors, and upload images to create a one-of-a-kind design.

Is Zazzle Right for You?

Best for: Designers who want to sell customizable products with minimal effort.

Not ideal for: Sellers who need full control over branding, pricing, or fulfillment.

Conclusion

With this list of best print on demand sites and companies, we hope that you can find one that fits your priorities—whether it’s quality, affordability, customization, or fast shipping. Take the time to explore your options, test products, and refine your strategy. The right partner can help turn your ideas into a thriving business. Now, it’s time to take action and start building your brand!