Where to watch Isaac Cruz vs Angel Fierro Live Fight Tonight

Explosive Mexican contender Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz collides with hard-hitting Angel Fierro in a PBC Championship showdown that promises fireworks. With Cruz’s relentless pressure and Fierro’s power, this super lightweight clash could steal the summer. Whether you’re in Mexico City, Las Vegas, or anywhere else, here’s your ultimate guide to streaming the fight live, including global broadcasters, VPN tips, and fight-night details.

Watch Now : Isaac Cruz vs Angel Fierro Fight

Fight Details

Pitbull vs Fierro is part of an incredible PBC Amazon card:

David Benavidez vs. David Morrell: A long-awaited super middleweight showdown for the interim WBC 175-pound title.

Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton Jr.: A rematch of their close 2021 battle. With Brandon’s WBC featherweight belt on the line.

Isaac Cruz vs. Angel Fierro: Both fighters look to bounce back from recent setbacks and reignite their careers.

Saturday, February 1, 2025

Broadcast Information:

USA: PBC PPV

8:00 p.m. m., Eastern Time / 5:00 p.m., Pacific Time

International: Prime Video PPV

Mexico: ESPN KO / Disney Plus

19:00 – Mexico, Costa Rica

20:00 – Colombia, Peru

21:00 – Dominican Republic

22:00 – Argentina, Chile

Why This Fight Matters

Isaac Cruz (26-2-1, 18 KOs) : The fan-favorite “Pitbull” is chasing a world title shot after dominating Rolando Romero. Known for his brawling style, Cruz aims to prove he’s elite at 140 lbs.

: The fan-favorite “Pitbull” is chasing a world title shot after dominating Rolando Romero. Known for his brawling style, Cruz aims to prove he’s elite at 140 lbs. Angel Fierro (22-1-2, 17 KOs) : The heavy-handed Fierro, ranked #4 by the WBO, has knocked out 77% of his foes. A win here catapults him into title contention.

: The heavy-handed Fierro, ranked #4 by the WBO, has knocked out 77% of his foes. A win here catapults him into title contention. Style Clash: Cruz’s relentless aggression vs. Fierro’s precision power—a guaranteed barnburner.

How to Watch by Region

United States (USA)

Broadcaster : Amazon Prime Video (Exclusive PPV) Cost : $74.99 USD (includes main card and prelims). Subscription : Requires Amazon Prime membership ($14.99/month or standalone PPV purchase).

: Amazon Prime Video (Exclusive PPV)

Mexico

Broadcaster : TV Azteca (Free-to-air) / ESPN Knockout (Spanish-language PPV) Cost : Free on TV Azteca or $299 MXN via ESPN Knockout.

: TV Azteca (Free-to-air) / ESPN Knockout (Spanish-language PPV)

United Kingdom (UK)

Broadcaster : DAZN (PPV Purchase) Cost : £19.99 GBP (requires DAZN subscription: £9.99/month).

: DAZN (PPV Purchase)

Canada

Broadcaster : DAZN (PPV Purchase) Cost : 64.99CAD(requiresDAZNsubscription: 64.99 C A D ( re q u i resD A ZN s u b scr i pt i o n : 24.99/month).

: DAZN (PPV Purchase)

Australia

Broadcaster : Kayo Sports (PPV) Cost : $59.95 AUD (purchase via Foxtel’s Main Event or Kayo subscription).

: Kayo Sports (PPV)

Rest of the World

Global Option : Check local broadcasters or stream via PBC’s official website (PPV availability varies).

: Check local broadcasters or stream via (PPV availability varies). Free Prelims: Available on PBC’s YouTube channel or Amazon Prime Video Freevee (select undercard bouts).

Watch From Anywhere Using a VPN

Geo-blocked? Use a VPN to bypass restrictions and access your home broadcaster:

Choose a VPN: Top picks include ExpressVPN (best speed), NordVPN (reliable servers), or Surfshark (budget-friendly). Connect to a Server: Example: U.S. server for Amazon Prime, Mexico server for TV Azteca. Stream: Log into your platform, purchase the PPV (if required), and watch live.

Note: Ensure your streaming service allows VPN use. Prices may vary by region.

Undercard Highlights

Co-Main Event : Rising star Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. TBA (Welterweight showcase).

: Rising star vs. TBA (Welterweight showcase). Featured Fight: Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. returns in a heavyweight slugfest.

FAQs

Can I watch for free? Yes—prelims air free on PBC’s YouTube or Amazon Freevee. Main card requires PPV purchase.

Yes—prelims air free on PBC’s YouTube or Amazon Freevee. Main card requires PPV purchase. Is a VPN legal? Yes, but check your broadcaster’s terms of service.

Yes, but check your broadcaster’s terms of service. What time does Cruz vs. Fierro start? Main event walks begin ~11:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM PT.

Main event walks begin ~11:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM PT. Replay available? Yes, on Amazon Prime Video or DAZN post-fight .

Don’t miss this high-stakes PBC Championship war. Whether you’re Team Pitbull or backing Fierro’s knockout power, use this guide to stream every punch live—no matter your location. Share with fellow fight fans and get ready for a potential Fight of the Year contender!