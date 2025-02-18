ZSC Lions vs Farjestads Live streams: where to watch CHL Final 2025

The stage is set for the ultimate showdown in European hockey! After an intense season, the ZSC Lions Zurich and Färjestad Karlstad have emerged as the two finalists who will battle for the prestigious Champions Hockey League (CHL) Trophy. The all-or-nothing final will take place on February 18, 2025, at 2 PM ET (20:15 CET) at the Swiss Life Arena in Zurich, Switzerland.

Here’s everything you need to know about the ZSC Lions vs Färjestad 2025 CHL Final, including how to watch, live stream details, and a preview of the matchup.

Zurich Vs Farjestad Live CHL Final Details:

Teams : ZSC Lions Zurich vs Färjestad Karlstad

: ZSC Lions Zurich vs Färjestad Karlstad Trophy : 2024-25 Champions Hockey League

: 2024-25 Champions Hockey League Venue : Swiss Life Arena, Zurich, Switzerland

: Swiss Life Arena, Zurich, Switzerland Date and Time : February 18, 2025, at 2 PM ET (8 PM CET)

: February 18, 2025, at 2 PM ET (8 PM CET) TV Channels : NHL Network (USA), TSN (Canada), MySports Eins (Switzerland), Viaplay (Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway), TV 10 (Sweden)

: NHL Network (USA), TSN (Canada), MySports Eins (Switzerland), Viaplay (Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway), TV 10 (Sweden) Live Streaming: Watch live on SteadyFlix (Anywhere)

2025 Champions Hockey League Final Preview

The ZSC Lions Zurich, reigning Swiss champions, will enjoy home-ice advantage at the state-of-the-art Swiss Life Arena, which opened in 2022 and is set to host the 2026 IIHF World Championship. The arena is expected to be packed with a sellout crowd of around 12,000 fans, creating an electric atmosphere for the final.

Statistically, the two teams are evenly matched. The ZSC Lions and Färjestad are tied in goals scored per game (4.08), but Färjestad holds a slight edge in defense, allowing 1.83 goals against per game compared to Zurich’s 2.00. The Lions have been strong at home, and their balanced lineup will look to capitalize on the support of their home crowd.

Färjestad Karlstad, on the other hand, brings a formidable defensive core and a wealth of experience. The Swedish side will aim to silence the Zurich crowd and claim their first CHL title.

‘ZSC Lions Zurich vs. Färjestad Karlstad H2H’

After nearly being eliminated by former CHL champions Tappara Tampere in the Round of 16, Färjestad have found their stride, delivering dominant performances—including a commanding 6-0 victory over Red Bull Salzburg in the Quarter-Finals Return Game. A key factor in their success has been consistent play at even strength, complemented by their potent special teams. Their third-ranked power play proved highly effective against Sparta, netting two goals against the Czechs’ fifth-ranked penalty kill. With Färjestad boasting talent across the lineup, Zurich will need to be at their absolute best.

ZSC Lions Zurich Projected Lineup

Goaltenders : Šimon Hrubec, Robin Zumbühl

: Šimon Hrubec, Robin Zumbühl Defensemen : Yannick Blaser, Patrick Geering (C), Santtu Kinnonen, Dean Kukan, Mikko Lehtonen, Christian Marti, Jan Schwendeler, Dario Trutmann, Yannick Weber

: Yannick Blaser, Patrick Geering (C), Santtu Kinnonen, Dean Kukan, Mikko Lehtonen, Christian Marti, Jan Schwendeler, Dario Trutmann, Yannick Weber Forwards: Sven Andrighetto, Nicolas Baechler, Rūdolfs Balcers, Chris Baltisberger, Jesper Frödén, Derek Grant, Joel Henry, Juho Lammikko, Denis Malgin, Willy Riedi, Vinzenz Rohrer (Montreal Canadiens), Justin Sigrist, Yannick Zehnder

Färjestad Karlstad Projected Lineup

Goaltenders : Maxime Lagacé, Anders Lindbäck

: Maxime Lagacé, Anders Lindbäck Defensemen : Axel Bergkvist, Noel Fransén (Carolina Hurricanes), Jérémy Groleau, Magnus Nygren, Joel Nyström (Carolina), Adam Ollas Mattsson, Quinn Schmiemann, Stian Solberg (Anaheim Ducks), August Tornberg

: Axel Bergkvist, Noel Fransén (Carolina Hurricanes), Jérémy Groleau, Magnus Nygren, Joel Nyström (Carolina), Adam Ollas Mattsson, Quinn Schmiemann, Stian Solberg (Anaheim Ducks), August Tornberg Forwards: (Lineup details to be confirmed closer to the game)

How to Watch the 2025 CHL Final: Live Stream and TV Channels

For fans looking to stream the game, SteadyFlix offers a seamless live-streaming experience without the need for a VPN or cable connection. Simply visit SteadyFlix to watch the final from anywhere in the world.

The CHL Final will be broadcast worldwide, with multiple options to catch the action live. Here’s a breakdown of where to watch:

Television & Streaming