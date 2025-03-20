As the UK anticipates Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ upcoming fiscal update, bond investors are remaining cautious, according to Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group.

The Spring Statement, scheduled for next week, will provide an evaluation of public finances and will be informed by the latest projections from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR). Green highlights the heightened level of caution in financial markets ahead of the assessment, emphasizing that the bond market is closely monitoring the situation.

While the Chancellor insists her fiscal rules are non-negotiable, markets are growing uneasy about the fragile balancing act required to maintain credibility while fostering the investment needed to fuel long-term growth.

“The government’s ability to balance economic growth with fiscal discipline is under intense scrutiny, as stubborn debt levels and sluggish expansion threaten to unnerve the markets.

“The stakes are high: if confidence wavers, Britain could find itself grappling with surging borrowing costs, echoing past crises that rattled the gilt market,” says the deVere Group chief executive.

Britain’s economic predicament stems from a mix of slow expansion, persistent fiscal pressures, and an increasing reliance on short-term foreign capital.

With one of the largest current account deficits among advanced economies—second only to the US—the UK is heavily dependent on inflows from abroad to fund its spending.

But the nature of these inflows has shifted: long-term, productive foreign direct investment has been giving way to more fleeting capital, making Britain’s financial position increasingly vulnerable to sentiment shifts.

“Investors are acutely aware of the risks. If the government tightens spending to adhere to fiscal targets, it could further stifle growth at a time when business investment remains sluggish and productivity gains are elusive,” notes Nigel Green.

“But if Reeves signals any deviation from her fiscal rules, bondholders may demand higher yields to compensate for perceived risk, leading to a squeeze on public finances. Either path carries consequences that could reverberate across asset classes.”

He continues: “For the gilt market, March 26 is not just about numbers—it’s about trust. The credibility of Britain’s economic stewardship hinges on whether the government can present a fiscal roadmap that reassures investors while providing enough strategic flexibility to support growth.

“Any sign of policy uncertainty or lack of commitment to fiscal discipline could send yields soaring, with immediate repercussions for mortgages, business borrowing, and overall economic sentiment.”

The pound, already sensitive to shifts in market expectations, could face renewed pressure if investors perceive a risk of deteriorating public finances.

Currency weakness would exacerbate inflationary pressures and complicate monetary policy decisions, potentially forcing the Bank of England into difficult trade-offs between stabilising inflation and supporting growth.

For Britain to escape this precarious dynamic, a bold strategy is needed—one that fosters sustainable investment without undermining fiscal discipline. Targeted incentives for key industries, regulatory clarity, and a pro-growth policy framework could provide the necessary momentum to attract long-term capital.

Nigel Green concludes: “The global appetite for UK assets remains strong, but confidence must be earned.

“If March 26 reveals an economic plan that’s too restrictive, investors may question whether Britain is sacrificing growth to meet arbitrary fiscal targets.

“On the other hand, if the government wavers in its commitment to stability, markets could punish the perceived risk of fiscal slippage.”