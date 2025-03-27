BRICS Sets Sights on Textiles and Fashion Industries

By the end of 2024, the BRICS alliance has outpaced the G7 in terms of purchasing power parity, with a share of 36.7% of the global GDP as opposed to just over 30%. This shift represents a significant move towards leadership of the emerging markets. Initial projections indicate that by 2025, BRICS economies are poised for a growth rate of 3.8%, surpassing the expected global GDP growth rate of 3.2-3.3%.

The expanded BRICS formation now encompasses over 30% of the world’s landmass, a population of 3.6 billion (45% of the global population), and contributes roughly a quarter of the world’s goods exports. The rise of BRICS in unanticipated sectors is remarkable. A notable instance is the recent Moscow Fashion Week, a major international event in the Russian capital that showcased over 200 brands from ten countries. This event underscored that many prevailing trends in the global fashion industry, particularly in key emerging markets like China, India, Russia, and Brazil, are being set by Moscow, prompting attention from European and American industry experts.

Cultural Diversity and Creativity at Moscow Fashion Week

Moscow Fashion Week places emphasis on innovation, potential, ambition, and a distinctive vision, welcoming exceptional brands that successfully navigate the competitive selection process to participate in this prestigious event. The fashion shows highlight themes of cultural diversity, support for traditional craftsmanship, and environmental sustainability on a prominent stage. Furthermore, this inclusive platform offers less known brands from emerging regions an entrance to the international market through the esteemed Moscow Fashion Week.

Among the ten countries represented at Moscow Fashion Week, a majority are part of the BRICS alliance. These countries include core members such as Russia, China, India, South Africa, and Indonesia, as well as partners like Tajikistan and Turkey. The vibrant showcase also featured talented designers from the USA, Spain, and Armenia.

“My decision to participate in Moscow Fashion Week is part of my brand’s vision for international growth,” shared Turkish designer Emre Erdemoğlu, “Presenting my first womenswear collection, Barlas, here is a step that aligns both with the spirit of the collection and my brand’s expansion strategy”.

“Moscow Fashion Week exposes designers to a broader audience, including industry professionals, media, and potential clients, helping build brand identity,” said Musawenkosi Mathebula from South Africa.

Connecting fashion economies

China, home to the world’s largest textile industry in both production volume and exports, has once again graced the runway at Moscow Fashion Week, underscoring a recurring presence that signifies a strategic collaboration among fashion powerhouses including China, Russia, India, and other major global economies. This alignment not only cements the significance of events like Moscow Fashion Week but also hints at their potential to shape and steer fashion trends on a global scale.”

“I am honoured to participate in Moscow Fashion Week,” noted Li Ying, the designer of Chinese brand I-La, ”Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Russia, the Chinese textile industry has developed rapidly, and over time, more and more Chinese brands are entering the Russian market. This not only promotes cultural exchange, but also shows the development of Chinese brands in the Russian market”.

The impact of these trends reverberates across Western nations, evident in the presence of designers like Pia Lindsay from the USA and Miguel Llopis from Spain at Moscow Fashion Week. Their innovative interpretations of modern fashion not only captivated audiences but also facilitated valuable connections across diverse regions, embracing a dynamic exchange of ideas from around the globe. With the continued participation of European and American talents in Moscow Fashion Week, the stage is set for a flourishing collaboration that promises to shape the future of the global fashion landscape.

Ideas from the catwalk

At Moscow Fashion Week, each designer delved into topics that sparked their passion and creativity. Indonesian designer Reborn29 by Syukriah Rusydi, for instance, honored the traditional weaving legacy of Java Island incorporating its fabrics into her exquisite designs. Similarly, Nargis Zaidi, representing the CoEK – Khadi India brand, mesmerized the audience with the elegance of khadi, a, an intricately hand-crafted Indian fabric, having a unique texture, that set the runway ablaze with its distinct charm

Turning towards the homegrown talent, numerous Russian designers at Moscow Fashion Week embraced themes of environmental preservation and nature’s magnificence with remarkable creativity. Of note was the brand Lesel, whose collection beautifully intertwined nature’s organic shapes with flowing silhouettes and luxurious textiles, a masterful blend of art and sustainability. Similarly, Unke drew inspiration from the wonders of the natural world, translating their awe into a line of exquisite apparel and accessories. Moreover, Masterpeace took a bold stance for sustainability by breathing new life into vintage pieces which were transformed into stunning new garments.