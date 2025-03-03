Dental Tourism in Antalya, Turkey – Price, Quality, and Common Cases

Thinking about going abroad for dental work? If so, consider adding Antalya, Turkey, to the top of your list.
The international dental industry in Turkey is estimated to be worth $5.83 billion by 2025.
Antalya is one of the world’s leading hubs for dental tourism, offering state-of-the-art clinics, experienced dentists, and costs that are less than half of what you would pay in the West.
Here, you’ll find everything you need to know about why Antalya is the best place for cost-effective, high-quality dental work abroad.
Why Choose Dental Tourism in Antalya?
What makes Antalya a top-tier destination for dental tourism? Here are the key reasons:
Dramatic Cost Savings
The most obvious attraction is the significant financial savings compared to the U.S., Canada, Australia, and Western Europe.
Dental treatment costs are typically 80% lower than in the U.S.
For example, a dental implant that may cost $2,500 – $6,500 in the U.S. is priced at $400 – $1,000 in Antalya, Turkey.
Even when factoring in travel expenses, you can save thousands of dollars.
The lower cost of dental treatments in Turkey is due to reduced operating expenses, labor costs, and taxes.
Clinics can therefore offer the same high-quality treatments for a fraction of the price.
Advanced Technology and Techniques
Turkey ranks among the best in modern dentistry, and dental clinics in Antalya use the same high-standard equipment and techniques as those in Western countries, including:
- Digital X-rays, CT scans
- CAD/CAM design and manufacturing
- Laser therapy and minimally invasive techniques
- Advanced dental implants and cosmetic dentistry
- Invisalign and clear aligner orthodontics
- Full mouth reconstruction
By consistently integrating cutting-edge equipment and training staff in the latest methods, clinics stay at the forefront of the industry.
High-Quality Materials and Labs
Clinics use high-quality materials from leading manufacturers, ensuring durability and aesthetics:
- Dental implants from Straumann, Nobel Biocare, BioHorizons
- Orthodontic materials using 3M brackets and wires
- Crowns made from zirconia or lithium disilicate by Ivoclar Vivadent
- Quality composites and bonding agents
- On-site prosthetics labs crafting customized crowns, bridges, and dentures
- Experienced, Skilled Dentists
Antalya’s dentists are highly trained and experienced in complex dental procedures.
Many have international backgrounds and advanced degrees from prestigious institutions worldwide.
Common credentials include:
- DDS, DMD degrees
- Thousands of successful implant procedures performed annually
- Prosthodontic, endodontic, and periodontic specialist training
- Membership in elite dental associations
- Continuous education in new techniques
This expertise ensures a level of skill that rivals top Western dentists.
Customized Care and Communication
Personalized care and excellent communication set Antalya’s dental clinics apart. Staff members are welcoming, empathetic, and tailor treatments to individual needs.
Recognizing that patients come from abroad, clinics provide multilingual staff fluent in English, Russian, Arabic, and German. Many also assist with travel arrangements, translations, and concierge services.
Traveling to a Beautiful Destination
Antalya itself is a stunning vacation spot. With sun-kissed beaches, ancient ruins, and a vibrant city atmosphere, dental care can easily be combined with an exotic getaway.
The warm climate makes it an ideal destination year-round, adding to the appeal of dental tourism along Turkey’s exquisite Turquoise Coast.
The Most Popular Dental Procedures in Turkey
Here are some of the most sought-after dental treatments that bring patients to Antalya:
Dental Implants
Dental implants are the most popular procedure, available for up to one-third of the price found elsewhere.
Per implant (including crown): $400 – $1,000
All-on-4 implant-supported dentures: $3,500 – $6,500 (vs. $10,000-$30,000 in the U.S.)
With advanced 3D planning and skilled clinicians, patients can receive permanent, functional, and aesthetically pleasing implant teeth in one visit.
Dental Crowns and Bridges
Antalya is a top destination for affordable dental crowns and bridges made from high-quality ceramics such as zirconia and lithium disilicate.
Crowns: $350 – $550 per unit
Bridges: Prices are 50-70% lower than in Western countries
Crowns and bridges are designed using CAD/CAM technology, ensuring a precise and natural-looking fit.
Cosmetic Dentistry and Veneers
For smile enhancements, Antalya clinics offer:
Porcelain veneers: $350 – $500 per tooth
Professional teeth whitening: $150 – $300
Clear Aligner Orthodontics
For those preferring invisible braces, clinics provide top-quality clear aligners such as Invisalign, ClearCorrect, and Angelalign.
Traditional orthodontics: $1,500 – $2,500 (vs. $5,000 – $8,000 in the U.S.)
Customized clear aligners gently straighten teeth without the need for metal braces.
Root Canals and Other Services
Other common treatments include:
- Root canals
- Gum treatments
- Full mouth restorations
Clinics offer a full range of general and specialty dental care at competitive prices.
How to Choose a Clinic
With many clinics in Antalya, selecting the right one is essential. Keep these factors in mind:
Experience and Reputation
Choose a clinic with at least 5+ years of experience in treating international patients. Check reviews on platforms like DentalDepartures and WhatClinic.
Leading Dentists
Look for practitioners with:
- Degrees from top dental schools
- Hundreds of complex procedures performed
- Specialized training in prosthodontics, periodontics, or orthodontics
- Cutting-Edge Technology
Ensure the clinic uses:
Digital X-rays
Laser treatments
CAD/CAM same-day dentistry
3D imaging for implants
Dental Specialties
Opt for a multi-specialty clinic offering oral surgery, prosthodontics, and orthodontics under one roof.
Quality Materials and Labs
Check if they use reputable brands such as Nobel Biocare, Straumann, and Ivoclar Vivadent, with restorations made in high-tech on-site laboratories.
International Accreditation
Look for ISO, TÜV, or Joint Commission International (JCI) certification, indicating compliance with high global standards.
Takeaway
Choose a highly rated, well-experienced clinic to ensure the best results possible. Many clinics offer concierge services, English-speaking staff, and travel assistance, making dental tourism in Antalya a seamless experience.
With world-class treatments at a fraction of the cost, Antalya stands out as a premier destination for high-quality, affordable dental care.