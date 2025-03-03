Dental Tourism in Antalya, Turkey – Price, Quality, and Common Cases

Thinking about going abroad for dental work? If so, consider adding Antalya, Turkey, to the top of your list.

The international dental industry in Turkey is estimated to be worth $5.83 billion by 2025.

Antalya is one of the world’s leading hubs for dental tourism, offering state-of-the-art clinics, experienced dentists, and costs that are less than half of what you would pay in the West.

Here, you’ll find everything you need to know about why Antalya is the best place for cost-effective, high-quality dental work abroad.

Why Choose Dental Tourism in Antalya?

What makes Antalya a top-tier destination for dental tourism? Here are the key reasons:

Dramatic Cost Savings

The most obvious attraction is the significant financial savings compared to the U.S., Canada, Australia, and Western Europe.

Dental treatment costs are typically 80% lower than in the U.S.

For example, a dental implant that may cost $2,500 – $6,500 in the U.S. is priced at $400 – $1,000 in Antalya, Turkey.

Even when factoring in travel expenses, you can save thousands of dollars.

The lower cost of dental treatments in Turkey is due to reduced operating expenses, labor costs, and taxes.

Clinics can therefore offer the same high-quality treatments for a fraction of the price.

Advanced Technology and Techniques

Turkey ranks among the best in modern dentistry, and dental clinics in Antalya use the same high-standard equipment and techniques as those in Western countries, including:

Digital X-rays, CT scans

CAD/CAM design and manufacturing

Laser therapy and minimally invasive techniques

Advanced dental implants and cosmetic dentistry

Invisalign and clear aligner orthodontics

Full mouth reconstruction

By consistently integrating cutting-edge equipment and training staff in the latest methods, clinics stay at the forefront of the industry.

High-Quality Materials and Labs

Clinics use high-quality materials from leading manufacturers, ensuring durability and aesthetics:

Dental implants from Straumann, Nobel Biocare, BioHorizons

Orthodontic materials using 3M brackets and wires

Crowns made from zirconia or lithium disilicate by Ivoclar Vivadent

Quality composites and bonding agents

On-site prosthetics labs crafting customized crowns, bridges, and dentures

Experienced, Skilled Dentists

Antalya’s dentists are highly trained and experienced in complex dental procedures.



Many have international backgrounds and advanced degrees from prestigious institutions worldwide.

Common credentials include:

DDS, DMD degrees

Thousands of successful implant procedures performed annually

Prosthodontic, endodontic, and periodontic specialist training

Membership in elite dental associations

Continuous education in new techniques

This expertise ensures a level of skill that rivals top Western dentists.

Customized Care and Communication

Personalized care and excellent communication set Antalya’s dental clinics apart. Staff members are welcoming, empathetic, and tailor treatments to individual needs.

Recognizing that patients come from abroad, clinics provide multilingual staff fluent in English, Russian, Arabic, and German. Many also assist with travel arrangements, translations, and concierge services.

Traveling to a Beautiful Destination

Antalya itself is a stunning vacation spot. With sun-kissed beaches, ancient ruins, and a vibrant city atmosphere, dental care can easily be combined with an exotic getaway.

The warm climate makes it an ideal destination year-round, adding to the appeal of dental tourism along Turkey’s exquisite Turquoise Coast.

The Most Popular Dental Procedures in Turkey

Here are some of the most sought-after dental treatments that bring patients to Antalya:

Dental Implants

Dental implants are the most popular procedure, available for up to one-third of the price found elsewhere.

Per implant (including crown): $400 – $1,000

All-on-4 implant-supported dentures: $3,500 – $6,500 (vs. $10,000-$30,000 in the U.S.)

With advanced 3D planning and skilled clinicians, patients can receive permanent, functional, and aesthetically pleasing implant teeth in one visit.

Dental Crowns and Bridges

Antalya is a top destination for affordable dental crowns and bridges made from high-quality ceramics such as zirconia and lithium disilicate.

Crowns: $350 – $550 per unit

Bridges: Prices are 50-70% lower than in Western countries

Crowns and bridges are designed using CAD/CAM technology, ensuring a precise and natural-looking fit.

Cosmetic Dentistry and Veneers

For smile enhancements, Antalya clinics offer:

Porcelain veneers: $350 – $500 per tooth

Professional teeth whitening: $150 – $300

Clear Aligner Orthodontics

For those preferring invisible braces, clinics provide top-quality clear aligners such as Invisalign, ClearCorrect, and Angelalign.

Traditional orthodontics: $1,500 – $2,500 (vs. $5,000 – $8,000 in the U.S.)

Customized clear aligners gently straighten teeth without the need for metal braces.

Root Canals and Other Services

Other common treatments include:

Root canals

Gum treatments

Full mouth restorations

Clinics offer a full range of general and specialty dental care at competitive prices.

How to Choose a Clinic

With many clinics in Antalya, selecting the right one is essential. Keep these factors in mind:

Experience and Reputation

Choose a clinic with at least 5+ years of experience in treating international patients. Check reviews on platforms like DentalDepartures and WhatClinic.

Leading Dentists

Look for practitioners with:

Degrees from top dental schools

Hundreds of complex procedures performed

Specialized training in prosthodontics, periodontics, or orthodontics

Cutting-Edge Technology

Ensure the clinic uses:

Digital X-rays

Laser treatments

CAD/CAM same-day dentistry

3D imaging for implants

Dental Specialties

Opt for a multi-specialty clinic offering oral surgery, prosthodontics, and orthodontics under one roof.

Quality Materials and Labs

Check if they use reputable brands such as Nobel Biocare, Straumann, and Ivoclar Vivadent, with restorations made in high-tech on-site laboratories.

International Accreditation

Look for ISO, TÜV, or Joint Commission International (JCI) certification, indicating compliance with high global standards.

Takeaway

Choose a highly rated, well-experienced clinic to ensure the best results possible. Many clinics offer concierge services, English-speaking staff, and travel assistance, making dental tourism in Antalya a seamless experience.

With world-class treatments at a fraction of the cost, Antalya stands out as a premier destination for high-quality, affordable dental care.