Enhancing User Experience with Location Changes on Social Media

TikTok’s trending is vary by country, so some videos cannot be accessed in certain areas. For those who want to watch location-restricted clips on TikTok, changing location is needed. Also, changing location on dating apps like Tinder expands your pool of potential matches and you can make more friends all around the world.

In other cases, apps like Life360 and Google Maps can be tracked by friends and family members even though you turn on airplane mode. To avoid such things happening, you need to fake your location too.

Anyway, whether you are trying to access Geo-restricted content and games, or protecting your privacy, our guide introduces 3 simple and useful methods to fake your location seamlessly and effortlessly. After reading, you can spoof your location easily.

How to Change Your Location on Social Media Apps?

Way 1: Change Location Manually

Different steps are required when you change your location in different social apps. We will illustrate how to change your location on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn below:

For Facebook:

Facebook records your location to recommend nearby friends, relevant ads, nearby stores, etc. To change your location, you may receive different notifications. Here is how:

Step 1: Sign into your Facebook account on the web.

Step 2: Click on Edit Profile > Edit your Account info.

Step 3: Under About, tap Places lived > hit the 3-dots icon > Edit current city.

Step 4: Add a new city and tap Save.

For Instagram:

Changing your location on Instagram is straightforward:

Step 1: Log into your IG and hit Edit profile on your profile settings.

Step 2: Click on Location and enter a new city.

Step 3: Hit Save Changes to confirm the step. Then your location will be updated immediately.

For X:

To change your country setting:

Step 1: Navigate to your account > Account information.

Step 2: Select Country. And choose the correct one from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: Hit Agree and continue.

For LinkedIn:

The manual way to change your lcoation on LinkedIn is also easy:

Step 1: Go to your LinkedIn and hit the me icon.

Step 2: Hit View Profile > tap the pencil icon to edit your profile’s main info.

Step 3: Scroll down to Location and select the new city.

Step 4: Finally, hit Save.

Way 2: Change Your Location on Social Media Apps via iLocationChanger

Although apps like Facebook and Instagram allow you to update your location manually, it doesn’t affect the real location since those apps record your IP address. Therefore, to change your location successfully, reliable fake spoofer services like iLocationChanger are required. It is an excellent and standout location-changing service that helps you alter your GPS seamlessly with just a few clicks.

As a robust location changer, this app requires no root or jailbreak, so you can utilize it without worrying about data loss or device warranty issues. There are many conveniences you can enjoy, such as:

Accurate and Stable Location Settings . iLocationChanger offers precise location changes and stable signal quality, allowing you to hide your real IP address seamlessly and easily without being detected by social media apps.

Natural Movement Simulation . iLocationChanger stands out for its real-world movement. It shifts location gradually rather than teleporting instantly, making it less likely to be detected by games like Pokémon GO.

Compatibility with Multiple Devices . iLocationChanger can be used on Android and iOS. And it works on all social media apps, including Tinder, Instagram, Facebook, X, etc.

User-Friendly Interface . With its intuitive interface, you utilize iLocationChanger easily. The way to change location is easy on the map. All you need to do is to select the destination you want.

This iLocationChanger guide shows you how to utilize this service easily. We will summarize the main steps below:

Step 1: Install iLocationChanger on your computer for free.

Step 2: Launch the app and connect your iPhone/Android phone to the PC.

Step 3: Select the location mode you need. There are modes like two-spot movement, multi-spot movement, joystick movement, jump teleport, etc.

Step 4: Select the destination on the map. Then your IP address will be changed easily. Once you open your social apps, the location changes too.

Note: If you are wondering whether it is safe to use this kind of service, the answer is yes. As mentioned earlier, iLocationChanger doesn’t require root or jailbreak, which means your device is safe when using this tool.

Way 3: Use a VPN

A VPN, also known as a Virtual Private Network, can create a secure and encrypted connection between your device and the internet. It can fake your IP address and encrypt data. But it is not recommended to use since it’s illegal in some regions. So, please check your country’s guidelines before using a VPN service.

Verdict

So, how to change your location on social media apps? Now, you have 3 solutions. Anyway, most social apps allow you to change region and country manually, but that won’t affect your real IP address. To spoof location on those apps for privacy and security, you can ask iLocationChanger for help.