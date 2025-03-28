Exploring the History and Appeal of the Irish Lotto

Ireland’s most popular lottery, the Irish Lotto, offers players the opportunity to win significant prizes in a format that is both simple and widely recognised. Since its inception in 1988, it has become a key part of the country’s lifestyle culture, presenting a chance for participants to experience the potential of life-changing winnings.

A Brief History of the Irish Lotto

Launched by the Irish government, the Lotto was initially managed by the state-owned An Post National Lottery Company, operating on a weekly basis. It has since been overseen by Premier Lotteries Ireland (PLI) from 2014 onwards. The Irish Lotto is not just a game but also a vital contributor to good causes in Ireland. Revenue from the Lotto helps fund a wide array of charitable initiatives, supporting sectors such as health, education, sports, and community development.

With the introduction of online lottery in recent years, players can now participate from the comfort of their homes all over the nation, making the game even more accessible. However, the traditional in-store experience of grabbing a physical ticket remains a popular option for many players.

Key Features of the Irish Lotto

The Irish Lotto game follows a straightforward format where players choose six numbers from a pool of 47. The draw takes place twice a week, on Wednesday and Saturday evenings, at 8pm. During each draw, six main numbers and one bonus number are drawn. Players win by matching a combination of these numbers, and prizes are awarded according to how many numbers they match.

The coveted jackpot is awarded to those who match all six numbers, while smaller prizes are given for matching fewer numbers. If no one wins the jackpot in a particular draw, the prize rolls over to the next draw, often resulting in even larger jackpots.

For those looking to increase their chances of winning, there are optional add-ons available, such as Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2. These add-ons provide additional opportunities to win by entering the player’s numbers into separate draws for an extra €1 per line. The Lotto Plus Raffle also gives players the chance to win fixed cash prizes.

How to Play the Irish Lotto

Here’s a simple guide to help you get started:

Select Your Numbers

Choose six numbers from 1 to 47. You can either manually mark your numbers on a play slip or opt for a Quick Pick, where the numbers are randomly selected for you.

Determine Your Entry

Each line of numbers costs €2, and you must select a minimum of two lines for each entry, making the base cost €4.

Select Your Draw Days

You can choose to enter the Lotto for the Wednesday draw, the Saturday draw, or both. Simply mark the relevant options on your play slip or select them when playing online.

Add Lotto Plus (Optional)

For an additional €1 per line, you can add Lotto Plus, which gives you the chance to enter the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 draws, as well as the Plus Raffle. If you choose to add Lotto Plus, your ticket will show “PLUS: YES”.

Choose the Number of Draws

You can also decide how many consecutive draws to enter. Your options are 1, 2, 4, or 8 draws.

Complete Your Entry:

In-Store : Hand your completed play slip to the retailer and pay the required amount. Your ticket will be issued, so be sure to keep it safe until the draw results are announced.

Online : Confirm your entry on the official Irish Lotto website, and the cost will be deducted from your account. No physical ticket is required, as all winnings are credited directly to your account.

Check Your Winnings

After the draw, check the results and compare your selected numbers with the winning numbers. If you’re playing online, you’ll be notified immediately of any prizes won, and your winnings will be credited to your account.

Irish Lotto Prize Tiers & Odds

The Irish Lotto offers a variety of prize categories; here’s a breakdown of the different tiers and odds associated with winning at every stage.

Match 6 (Jackpot)

Odds of winning : 1 in 10,737,573

Prize Value : Jackpot (minimum of €2 million)

Average Prize : €4,902,426.48

The jackpot is the most coveted prize, offering a minimum value of €2 million. If no one wins the jackpot in a particular draw, the prize ‘rolls over’ to the next draw. This means that the prize money is added to the next draw’s jackpot, often resulting in a larger prize pool.

Match 5 + Bonus Ball

Odds of winning : 1 in 1,789,596

Prize Value : 5.37% of the prize fund

Average Prize : €118,507.75

Match 5

Odds of winning : 1 in 44,740

Prize Value : 3.22% of the prize fund

Average Prize : €1,701.74

Match 4 + Bonus Ball

Odds of winning : 1 in 17,896

Prize Value : 0.81% of the prize fund

Average Prize : €168.11

Match 4

Odds of winning : 1 in 918

Prize Value : 5.24% of the prize fund

Average Prize : €52.00

Match 3 + Bonus Ball

Odds of winning : 1 in 688

Prize Value : 3.29% of the prize fund

Average Prize : €26.44

Match 3

Odds of winning : 1 in 54

Prize Value : 15.93% of the prize fund

Average Prize : €9.19

Match 2 + Bonus Ball

Odds of winning : 1 in 72

Prize Value : €3 Daily Million Quick Pick (with Daily Million Plus)

Average Prize : €3.00

The remaining portion of the Prize Fund, after all the prizes have been allocated, is directed to a ‘Reserve Fund.’ This fund is primarily intended to ensure that the minimum jackpot is always available. If the jackpot is won in a draw, the Reserve Fund can also be allocated to other prize tiers within a game if required.

Players can choose to enter as many times as they please with different number combinations in the Irish Lotto. With the minimum play requiring two lines, the effective odds of securing the jackpot become 1 in 5,368,768 when all numbers differ across the combinations.

Adding Lotto Plus to a ticket provides additional opportunities by entering the selected numbers into two extra draws. Playing both games together increases the overall odds of winning a prize to 1 in 10.

Contributions to Good Causes

One of the unique aspects of the Irish Lotto is that nearly 30% of every €1 spent on lottery tickets goes toward funding important causes across the country. Since its launch, the Irish Lotto has raised an estimated €6 billion for various charitable projects. These funds benefit communities and support various sectors, including health, sports, the arts, and community development. Annually, over 4,500 groups and organisations receive funding to carry out projects that positively impact Irish society.

Responsible Gambling

As with all aspects of gambling, the Irish Lotto should remain a form of entertainment. The National Lottery encourages responsible play by offering resources to help players manage their spending and avoid developing unhealthy habits.

Apart from traditional lottery participation, there are other ways to engage, such as betting on various lotteries through platforms like Lottomart. These alternatives offer players the chance to win substantial amounts with relatively small bets.