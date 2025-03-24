Felicia Meyerowitz Singh Continues to Drive Strategic Vision as Chair of Delio

Cardiff, Wales – [24/03/2025] – Delio, a pioneering Welsh technology company, continues to redefine the private markets landscape with its white-label, AI-powered operating systems, empowering financial institutions to digitalise and scale their private market capabilities. The company’s innovative solutions are transforming how firms manage and deliver an enhanced digital investor experience across a diverse spectrum of alternative investment vehicles, from private equity and venture capital to real estate and infrastructure.

The appointment of Felicia Meyerowitz Singh as Chair in late 2024 has proven pivotal in driving Delio’s partner-led growth, strategic proposition evolution, and ambitious global initiatives. Meyerowitz Singh’s extensive and distinguished career in financial services, encompassing key roles at industry giants such as PwC, Howden, and FNZ, brings unparalleled expertise and strategic insight to Delio. Her deep understanding of the complexities and nuances of the financial services sector provides a significant advantage as Delio navigates the rapidly evolving private market landscape.

“Felicia’s proven track record in scaling intricate technology infrastructures and cultivating strategic partnerships within the financial services arena makes her an invaluable asset to Delio,” emphasised Gareth Lewis, Founder & Co-Chief Executive of Delio. “Her hands-on, collaborative approach, coupled with her forward-thinking strategic vision, aligns perfectly with our core mission: to establish Delio Core OS as the definitive operating system of choice for firms seeking to achieve excellence and leadership in the private markets.”

Delio’s flagship product, Delio Core OS, an AI-driven operating system, continues to empower financial institutions to streamline and scale their private market operations, delivering a superior and personalised digital investor experience. By leveraging configurable, low-code modules, Delio simplifies the deployment of cutting-edge technologies and workflows, enabling firms to adapt quickly to market changes and evolving client demands. The integration of AI into the platform provides enhanced data analytics, risk management, and client engagement capabilities, setting Delio apart in a competitive market.

Following its achievement of profitability in 2024 and significant revenue growth in 2025, Delio is now strategically focused on accelerating its global expansion throughout 2026. This ambitious expansion plan includes strengthening existing strategic partnerships, forging new alliances, and significantly expanding its headcount in key markets across the UK, Europe, and the United States. The company’s growth trajectory is fueled by the increasing demand for sophisticated digital solutions in the private markets sector, driven by the need for greater efficiency, transparency, and investor engagement.

“I am deeply honoured and thrilled to continue serving as Chair of Delio,” stated Felicia Meyerowitz Singh. “Delio’s groundbreaking technology and innovative solutions are fundamentally redefining the private market space. I am fully committed to driving strategic growth, fostering meaningful collaborations, and solidifying Delio’s position as a global leader in the financial services sector.”

“The seamless integration of artificial intelligence into financial services is no longer a luxury but an absolute necessity,” Meyerowitz Singh added. “Delio is at the forefront of leveraging this transformative technology to unlock unprecedented opportunities and deliver significant value to our clients. With the right talent, the right strategies, and a relentless focus on innovation, Delio is poised for rapid and sustained growth on a global scale.”

The strategic vision of Delio’s leadership team, combined with the company’s cutting-edge technology, positions Delio to capitalise on the growing demand for digital solutions in the private markets. The company’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction ensures that it remains a trusted partner for financial institutions seeking to navigate the complexities of the private markets landscape.

About Delio: Empowering Private Market Capabilities

Delio provides white-label, AI-powered private market operating systems for financial institutions. The company’s innovative solutions enable firms to digitalise and scale their private market capabilities, delivering an enhanced digital investor experience across a diverse spectrum of alternative investment vehicles. Delio is committed to driving innovation and empowering its clients to succeed in the dynamic and evolving private markets sector.

Contact:

Delio Group

https://www.deliogroup.com/

press@deliogroup.com

+44 (0) 29 2105 1370