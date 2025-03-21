Global Travel Money Trends 2025: Where Your Currency Goes Further

As global tourism continues its post-pandemic resurgence, travellers in 2025 are increasingly looking for ways to maximise the value of their money abroad.

Exchange rates, once a background concern, are now central to many people’s travel decisions — and with good reason.

A favourable currency rate can stretch a modest budget significantly, opening up new experiences, longer stays, and more peace of mind.

In this article, we highlight destinations where your currency will go further in 2025 based on current exchange rate trends, cost of living data, and expert forecasts.

Whether you’re planning a tropical retreat, a cultural escape, or an adventurous trek, these countries offer excellent value for your travel money — if you know where (and how) to exchange it wisely.

Why Currency Trends Matter for Travellers in 2025

The value of your home currency abroad can significantly impact how far your travel budget goes — influencing everything from daily meals and local transport to excursions and accommodation.

Several factors shape these trends. Global inflation, central bank policies, and regional economic stability all influence exchange rates in real time.

For instance, emerging markets often present favourable exchange opportunities for foreign visitors, especially when their local currencies experience mild devaluation.

Travellers who stay informed about these shifts — and act strategically — can stretch their funds and avoid overpaying for currency when they arrive at their destination.

For global economic trends and exchange rate forecasts, consult the IMF World Economic Outlook and the World Bank Global Economic Prospects.

Albania – Budget-Friendly Europe with the Leke

First on our list is Albania, which has become a rising star in European travel.

From its Adriatic beaches and UNESCO-listed towns to its rugged mountain ranges, Albania offers stunning experiences at a fraction of the cost compared to nearby Mediterranean destinations.

The Albanian leke (ALL) has remained relatively stable but favourable for foreign currencies, including the British pound and Euro.

According to Numbeo, the cost of living in Albania is about 50% lower than in Western Europe, with affordable local dining, public transport, and accommodation.

This means that travellers can enjoy a European holiday experience without the premium price tag.

Belize – Caribbean Charm with the Belize Dollar

Caribbean holidays often come with a high price tag, but Belize is a notable exception.

With a diverse landscape that includes pristine beaches, rainforests, and barrier reefs, Belize combines natural beauty with affordability.

The Belize Dollar (BZD) is pegged to the US dollar at a fixed rate, providing stability and predictable exchange value for travellers.

Local markets, tours, and lodgings often cost less than those in neighbouring islands, especially if you venture outside of popular tourist areas like San Pedro.

Colombia – South America’s Rising Star with the Peso

Colombia has emerged as a top destination for travellers seeking both adventure and affordability.

Cities like Medellín, Bogotá, and Cartagena offer vibrant culture, historical sites, and varied cuisines — all at a lower cost than many other Latin American destinations.

Although the Colombian peso (COP) has experienced some volatility, this has led to favourable exchange rates for foreign visitors.

As of early 2025, the COP remains weak against the British pound, meaning travel money goes significantly further.

Public transportation, street food, and boutique hotels are all high-quality yet budget-friendly, making Colombia an excellent choice for travellers wanting value without compromising on experience.

Guatemala – Cultural Riches with the Quetzal

For those seeking a mix of ancient culture and natural beauty, Guatemala is hard to beat.

From the ruins of Tikal to the volcanic landscapes of Lake Atitlán, Guatemala offers rich travel experiences at a low cost.

The Guatemalan quetzal (GTQ) has remained fairly stable, and the cost of living is roughly 60% lower than in the UK, according to Expatistan.

This allows travellers to stretch their budget across excursions, meals, and boutique accommodations.

Bolivia – Big Adventures for Less with the Boliviano

Bolivia is one of South America’s most affordable countries, offering unique landscapes such as the Salar de Uyuni salt flats and Amazonian jungles.

Despite being landlocked, Bolivia’s low travel costs and diverse experiences make it a compelling destination for budget-conscious adventurers.

The Bolivian boliviano (BOB) remains undervalued relative to major currencies, with affordable prices on transport, lodging, and activities.

It’s also worth noting that local vendors often prefer cash in local currency, making it essential to exchange money in advance for the best value and convenience.

Kenya – African Safaris with the Shilling

Kenya offers world-renowned safaris, vibrant cities, and scenic coastlines at a reasonable cost for travellers.

The Kenyan shilling (KES) has weakened slightly against major currencies over the past year, creating value opportunities for tourists.

While guided safari tours can be expensive, local transport, street food, and mid-range hotels remain affordable.

Travellers who exchange currency before arrival can also avoid higher fees and less favourable rates at airport exchanges.

For travel advice and cost comparisons, see Lonely Planet – Kenya Travel Guide.

Tips for Getting the Best Exchange Rates in 2025

To make the most of your travel money, here’s how to secure better exchange rates and avoid unnecessary fees:

1. Buy Currency in Advance

Plan ahead and purchase foreign currency from a reputable bureau de change before you travel.

Airport kiosks and hotel desks typically offer poor exchange rates and high commission fees.

2. Avoid Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC)

When using a card abroad, always choose to pay in the local currency rather than your home currency.

DCC allows merchants to set their own exchange rate — which is often worse than your bank’s rate — leading to hidden costs.

3. Know the Fees

Foreign ATM withdrawals can incur multiple fees, both from the local bank and your own.

Check with your bank or card provider about foreign transaction fees, and consider a multi-currency travel card that offers fee-free international use.

4. Use Local Bureaux de Change Smartly

In many destinations, local exchange offices offer competitive rates, especially in city centres.

However, always compare rates and be cautious of unofficial vendors, particularly in tourist-heavy areas.

Trustworthy bureaux should clearly display rates and not charge additional commission.

Conclusion: Travel Smarter, Spend Wisely

As travel continues to evolve in 2025, making informed choices about currency exchange is essential for getting the most out of your holiday.

From Eastern Europe and Latin America to Africa and the Caribbean, there are plenty of destinations where your money can stretch further — provided you plan ahead.

For those ready to explore new horizons, understanding currency trends and exchange strategies can help you travel more, worry less, and enjoy richer experiences without overspending.