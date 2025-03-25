Good Wash Day Secures Investment on Dragons’ Den, Revolutionising Hair Care for All

[UK] – [25/03/2025] – Good Wash Day, the innovative hair care company specialising in organic jersey cotton towels designed specifically for “hair plopping,” has secured significant investment in BBC’s “Dragons’ Den,” marking a pivotal moment in the brand’s journey. Founder Carla Saull’s compelling pitch and the product’s unique benefits captivated Dragon Sara Davies, who recognised the potential to revolutionise hair care for individuals with all hair types, particularly those embracing the “plopping” technique.

Appearing on the popular business reality show, Saull presented Good Wash Day’s mission to provide a sustainable and gentle alternative to traditional terry towels, which often contribute to frizz, breakage, and damage during the “plopping” process. The company’s organic jersey cotton towels are specifically designed to nurture hair during this technique, which involves wrapping wet hair in a towel to enhance curl definition and reduce drying time.

“Appearing on Dragons’ Den was an incredible opportunity to showcase Good Wash Day and our commitment to gentle, sustainable hair care, especially for those who love the ‘plopping’ method,” said Carla Saull, Founder of Good Wash Day. “Securing investment from Sara Davies is a testament to the product’s quality and the growing demand for hair care solutions that prioritise both health and the delicate nature of ‘plopping’.”

Sara Davies, renowned for her keen business acumen and investment prowess, was impressed by Good Wash Day’s unique product offering and its potential to disrupt the hair care market, especially within the context of the popular “plopping” technique. Davies’ investment will enable Good Wash Day to expand its production capabilities, enhance its marketing efforts, and reach a wider audience.

“Good Wash Day stood out for its innovative approach to hair care, particularly for the ‘plopping’ community, and its commitment to sustainability,” said Sara Davies. “Carla’s passion and the product’s unique benefits resonated with me, and I’m excited to support the brand’s growth and help it reach its full potential.”

Good Wash Day’s success on “Dragons’ Den” has generated significant buzz within the hair care industry and among consumers seeking gentle, eco-friendly hair care solutions, especially those who utilise the “plopping” technique. The company’s organic jersey cotton towels have garnered positive reviews for their ability to reduce frizz, enhance curl definition, and promote overall hair health during “plopping.”

Beyond its commitment to hair care, Good Wash Day is also dedicated to social responsibility. The company has gained recognition for its efforts in gifting towels to individuals undergoing chemotherapy, providing comfort and support during a challenging time.

The investment from Sara Davies will enable Good Wash Day to further its mission of providing gentle, sustainable hair care for all while expanding its reach and impact within the ‘hair plopping’ community and beyond.

About Good Wash Day:

Good Wash Day is a hair care company specialising in organic jersey cotton towels designed to be gentle on all hair types, particularly those utilising the ‘hair plopping’ technique. The company is committed to providing sustainable, eco-friendly hair care solutions that promote healthy, manageable hair.

Contact:

Good Wash Day

hello@goodwashday.com

https://www.goodwashday.com/