How to Watch World Wheelchair Curling Championship: Live Streams, TV Channel, Scores, and Updates

On Tuesday March 11, the World Wheelchair Mixed Doubles Curling Championship 2025 kicks off in Stevenston, Scotland, from March 11 to 16. This prestigious event brings together 21 teams from across the globe, all vying for the coveted championship title. More importantly, this tournament serves as the final opportunity for teams to secure qualification points for the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games.

Here’s everything you need to know about the championship, including how to watch Team Canada and USA game on TV, the playing format, and key teams to follow.

WWMD 2025 Live info:

What : World Wheelchair Curling Championship

: World Wheelchair Curling Championship When : March 11 to March 16

: March 11 to March 16 Where : Stevenston, Scotland

: Stevenston, Scotland TV Channel : TBA

: TBA Live Streaming: Curling World OTT (global)

Playing Format

The championship features a competitive format designed to ensure thrilling matches and fair competition. Here’s how it works:

Group Stage: The 21 teams are divided into three groups .

. The top two teams from each group, along with the two best third-ranked teams based on the Draw Shot Challenge (DSC), will advance to the quarter-finals. Knockout Stage: The eight qualifying teams will be ranked 1–8 based on their DSC results.

Winners of the quarter-finals move on to the semi-finals.

The semi-final winners compete for the gold medal, while the losers play for the bronze medal.

How to Watch Team USA and Canada Games on TV?

If you’re eager to watch Team Canada or Team USA in action, you’re in the right place! All matches featuring these teams will be available to stream live on Curling World, the go-to platform for international curling events. Don’t miss a moment of the thrilling competition!

Paralympic Qualification

This championship is crucial for teams aiming to secure their spot at the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games. Qualification points are awarded based on performances at the 2023, 2024, and 2025 World Wheelchair Mixed Doubles Curling Championships.

Here’s a table of the current Paralympic qualification standings (as of March 2025):

Rank Country Qualification Points 1 China 120 2 Norway 115 3 Scotland 110 4 South Korea 105 5 United States 100 6 Switzerland 95 7 Canada 90 8 Italy (Host) Automatic Qualification

Note: Only seven spots remain for teams to qualify, as Italy has already secured its place as the host nation.

Teams to Watch

The championship features a diverse lineup of 21 teams, including:

Canada : A strong contender with a rich history in wheelchair curling.

: A strong contender with a rich history in wheelchair curling. United States : Consistently competitive and aiming for a podium finish.

: Consistently competitive and aiming for a podium finish. Scotland : The host team, backed by home support and a talented roster.

: The host team, backed by home support and a talented roster. China: Currently leading the Paralympic qualification standings.

Other participating teams include Brazil, Czechia, Denmark, England, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Japan, Latvia, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Türkiye, and more.

Team Canada Preview

Canada enters the championship as one of the teams to watch. Currently ranked 7th in the Paralympic qualification standings, they are determined to secure their spot for Milano Cortina 2026.

Key Players : Mark Ideson (London, Ont.): A seasoned veteran with a gold medal from the 2014 Paralympic Games and bronze medals in 2018 and 2022. Ina Forrest (Spallumcheen, B.C.): A decorated wheelchair curler with two gold and two bronze Paralympic medals.

:

Team Canada’s Schedule:

Game Date Time (Eastern) Canada vs. Italy March 11 4 p.m. Canada vs. Czechia March 12 9 a.m. Canada vs. Estonia March 12 4 p.m. Canada vs. Poland March 13 12:30 p.m. Canada vs. Latvia March 14 5:30 a.m. Canada vs. Denmark March 14 12:30 p.m.

The World Wheelchair Mixed Doubles Curling Championship 2025 promises to be an exciting and pivotal event for wheelchair curling fans worldwide. With Paralympic qualification on the line, every match will be fiercely contested. Whether you’re cheering for Team Canada, Team USA, or any other team, make sure to catch the action live and stay updated with scores and highlights. Don’t miss this chance to witness history in the making.