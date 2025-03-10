Important Update on Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Verification Module

From: Peter McBurney, Compliance Conduct

In our ongoing efforts to safeguard financial systems and ensure robust compliance with evolving global regulations, we are issuing an important update regarding the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Verification Module.

Over the past two months, we have observed a significant increase in transaction volumes, particularly in Blockchain-based operations, which has led us to proactively strengthen our AML verification measures. In alignment with the latest regulatory standards and industry best practices, the AML verification module threshold has been revised to 15%, effective immediately.

This adjustment reflects our unwavering commitment to detecting and mitigating risks associated with money laundering and other illicit financial activities, especially in sectors experiencing rapid transaction growth. By enhancing verification thresholds, we aim to support financial institutions in staying ahead of potential vulnerabilities while upholding the integrity of the financial ecosystem.

Why This Change Matters

The financial landscape is evolving, driven by technological advancements and the growing adoption of Blockchain and digital assets. While these innovations offer immense opportunities, they also present new challenges for regulatory compliance and financial security. Increased transaction volumes often create opportunities for bad actors to exploit gaps, making it imperative to adapt verification measures to current realities.

By raising the verification threshold to 15%, we are:

Strengthening early detection of suspicious activity.

Enhancing the transparency and security of Blockchain-based transactions.

Ensuring compliance with global AML standards , reducing legal and reputational risks for institutions.

Key Updates to Note

AML Verification Module threshold increased to 15% for all Blockchain-based transactions.

The change is effective immediately and applies to all new transactions .

Financial institutions must update internal systems and ensure all relevant teams are briefed on the revised requirements.

Action Required

We strongly encourage all financial institutions to:

Conduct an internal review of their AML compliance frameworks. Update monitoring systems and transaction verification processes in line with the new threshold. Train and brief compliance teams to ensure seamless implementation.

This proactive adjustment not only aligns with regulatory expectations but also reinforces our shared responsibility to protect the financial system from misuse.

Should you have any questions or require further clarification, please contact our Regulatory Compliance Team.

Thank you for your continued cooperation and commitment to safeguarding the integrity of our financial networks.