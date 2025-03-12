Former unified champion Keith “One Time” Thurman (30-1, 22 KOs) steps back into the spotlight on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, facing Australia’s rising star Brock Jarvis (22-1, 20 KOs) in a pivotal 10-round junior middleweight bout at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion. Both fighters hit the scales at 153.7 pounds, just shy of the 154-pound limit, signaling a collision of elite power and precision. Here’s your guide to catching every moment of this explosive encounter.

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Start Time (U.S. Tape Delay): 9:00 AM EST / 6:00 AM PST

9:00 AM EST / 6:00 AM PST Venue: Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, Australia

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, Australia Broadcast: Exclusively streamed on Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) YouTube channel (free, no subscription required).

How to Watch Keith Thurman vs. Brock Jarvis

Main Event Coverage: Begins at 9:00 AM EST / 6:00 AM PST (tape-delayed).

Begins at 9:00 AM EST / 6:00 AM PST (tape-delayed). Undercard Fights: Kick off at 7:00 AM EST / 4:00 AM PST on PBC’s YouTube.

Kick off at 7:00 AM EST / 4:00 AM PST on PBC’s YouTube. Global OTT: Fitepass

Fighter Profiles

Keith Thurman: The 36-year-old Floridian, a former welterweight unified champion, last fought in February 2022, outpointing Mario Barrios. After withdrawing from a 2023 clash with Tim Tszyu due to injury, Thurman’s move to 154 pounds marks a career crossroads. A win here could catapult him back into title contention.

The 36-year-old Floridian, a former welterweight unified champion, last fought in February 2022, outpointing Mario Barrios. After withdrawing from a 2023 clash with Tim Tszyu due to injury, Thurman’s move to 154 pounds marks a career crossroads. A win here could catapult him back into title contention. Brock Jarvis: The 26-year-old Sydney prodigy bounced back from a devastating 2022 KO loss with two emphatic fourth-round stoppages. Boasting a 91% knockout rate, Jarvis aims to leverage hometown support and thunderous power to stun the former champ.

Fight Card

The event features a mix of championship bouts and rising talent:

Main Event: Keith Thurman vs. Brock Jarvis – 10 rounds, junior middleweight

Keith Thurman vs. Brock Jarvis – 10 rounds, junior middleweight Co-Main: Michael Zerafa vs. Besir Ay – WBO Intercontinental Middleweight Title (10 rounds)

Michael Zerafa vs. Besir Ay – WBO Intercontinental Middleweight Title (10 rounds) Title Fights: Mateo Tapia vs. Sergey Vorobev – IBF Intercontinental Middleweight Title (10 rounds) Kirra Ruston vs. Tonga Tongotongo – Australian Light Heavyweight Title (10 rounds) Yoselin Fernandez vs. Linn Sandstorm – WBA Gold & IBF International Super Flyweight Titles (10 rounds)

Prospects to Watch: Sonny Knight vs. Jordan Martin (4 rounds, junior middleweight) Charlie Kazzi vs. Nort Beauchamp (5 rounds, lightweight) Jason Fawcett vs. Kohei Hatanaka (6 rounds, welterweight) Nadia Flahi vs. Angel Rushton (6 rounds, super flyweight)



For Thurman, victory is essential to revive his career and position himself for a 154-pound title shot. For Jarvis, defeating a seasoned name like Thurman would announce his arrival as a global threat. Both fighters thrive in firefights—Thurman with his slick counterpunching and Jarvis with relentless aggression—making this a must-watch duel of strategy versus swagger.

Don’t Miss It: Tune into PBC’s YouTube channel for free, high-stakes boxing action. Will Thurman’s experience prevail, or will Jarvis electrify his home crowd with a career-defining upset? The ring will decide.