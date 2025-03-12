Former unified champion Keith “One Time” Thurman (30-1, 22 KOs) steps back into the spotlight on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, facing Australia’s rising star Brock Jarvis (22-1, 20 KOs) in a pivotal 10-round junior middleweight bout at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion. Both fighters hit the scales at 153.7 pounds, just shy of the 154-pound limit, signaling a collision of elite power and precision. Here’s your guide to catching every moment of this explosive encounter.
Event Details
- Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025
- Start Time (U.S. Tape Delay): 9:00 AM EST / 6:00 AM PST
- Venue: Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, Australia
- Broadcast: Exclusively streamed on Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) YouTube channel (free, no subscription required).
How to Watch Keith Thurman vs. Brock Jarvis
- Main Event Coverage: Begins at 9:00 AM EST / 6:00 AM PST (tape-delayed).
- Undercard Fights: Kick off at 7:00 AM EST / 4:00 AM PST on PBC’s YouTube.
- Global OTT: Fitepass
Fighter Profiles
- Keith Thurman: The 36-year-old Floridian, a former welterweight unified champion, last fought in February 2022, outpointing Mario Barrios. After withdrawing from a 2023 clash with Tim Tszyu due to injury, Thurman’s move to 154 pounds marks a career crossroads. A win here could catapult him back into title contention.
- Brock Jarvis: The 26-year-old Sydney prodigy bounced back from a devastating 2022 KO loss with two emphatic fourth-round stoppages. Boasting a 91% knockout rate, Jarvis aims to leverage hometown support and thunderous power to stun the former champ.
Fight Card
The event features a mix of championship bouts and rising talent:
- Main Event: Keith Thurman vs. Brock Jarvis – 10 rounds, junior middleweight
- Co-Main: Michael Zerafa vs. Besir Ay – WBO Intercontinental Middleweight Title (10 rounds)
- Title Fights:
- Mateo Tapia vs. Sergey Vorobev – IBF Intercontinental Middleweight Title (10 rounds)
- Kirra Ruston vs. Tonga Tongotongo – Australian Light Heavyweight Title (10 rounds)
- Yoselin Fernandez vs. Linn Sandstorm – WBA Gold & IBF International Super Flyweight Titles (10 rounds)
- Prospects to Watch:
- Sonny Knight vs. Jordan Martin (4 rounds, junior middleweight)
- Charlie Kazzi vs. Nort Beauchamp (5 rounds, lightweight)
- Jason Fawcett vs. Kohei Hatanaka (6 rounds, welterweight)
- Nadia Flahi vs. Angel Rushton (6 rounds, super flyweight)
For Thurman, victory is essential to revive his career and position himself for a 154-pound title shot. For Jarvis, defeating a seasoned name like Thurman would announce his arrival as a global threat. Both fighters thrive in firefights—Thurman with his slick counterpunching and Jarvis with relentless aggression—making this a must-watch duel of strategy versus swagger.
Don’t Miss It: Tune into PBC’s YouTube channel for free, high-stakes boxing action. Will Thurman’s experience prevail, or will Jarvis electrify his home crowd with a career-defining upset? The ring will decide.