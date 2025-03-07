Montoddler Expands Across 41 States Amid Growing Popularity of Montessori Floor Beds

Montessori-inspired wooden beds gain widespread adoption among US families prioritising independent sleep.

Montoddler, a brand focused on creating independent sleep environments with its Montessori-style toddler beds, has achieved significant expansion in its first three months in the US market, now serving families in 41 states. Florida, New Jersey, and Texas have emerged as key markets, where Montoddler’s Montessori house beds and floor beds have become particularly popular, especially in twin and full sizes.

The company’s rapid early success is reflected in a 92% customer satisfaction rate and an impressive 50% rise in revenue during the Black Friday sales period. In response to surging demand, Montoddler’s production team has invested 1,296 hours over the past quarter, with most orders placed by mothers looking to create nurturing and developmentally supportive sleep spaces for their toddlers.

Accessible sleep environment encouraging autonomy

Montessori beds have gained popularity as parents increasingly recognize their benefits in fostering independence and self-confidence in toddlers. Families, especially those with their first child or twins, have embraced Montoddler’s designs for their ability to provide a safe, accessible sleep environment that encourages autonomy from an early age.

“We are really delighted to see how families across the country are embracing Montoddler’s vision of independent sleep,” said Saim Demirci, Founder of Montoddler. “The response from parents reaffirms our belief in the Montessori approach, and we remain committed to delivering high-quality, thoughtfully designed beds that support child development.”

Popular among parents and educators

While classic wood finishes remain the preferred choice among parents, Montoddler continues to refine its product offerings based on customer feedback and evolving trends. As the brand looks ahead, it aims to expand its reach and further enhance the sleep experience for toddlers across the United States. The brand’s beds are crafted from natural, sustainable materials, offering a blend of safety, functionality, and aesthetics.

Montoddler aims to meet the growing demand for child-friendly, independence-enhancing furniture. Its solutions support the Montessori philosophy, which has gained significant popularity among educators and parents — especially mothers — around the world.

