Reasons for the Rise in Demand of Freelance Software Developers

Companies are always searching for new and fresh talent, and methods to innovate and grow without spending a lot of money. Rather than employing full-time workers, companies are making use of the global talent pool and finding expert freelance professionals. That’s why the demand for freelance software developers has gone through an amazing rise. According to a study by Upwork, the global freelance workforce has increased by 22% over the past 5 years, and 59% of companies have embraced freelancers to fill gaps in their teams. Let’s learn some more reasons why companies hire software developers who freelance.

Why Do Companies Employ Freelance Software Developers?

Freelance software developers are ideal for companies who want to save on cost but do not want to compromise on quality. If you find yourself searching for terms like freelance software developers hire, you are in the right place. Here are some of the reasons why businesses are shifting towards freelance software developers:

Economical Solutions

It is an expensive financial undertaking to employ full-time software developers. Salaries, benefits, space in the office, training, and equipment costs add up quickly, and it is a pricey undertaking, especially for small businesses and startups. In addition, in-house developers might not be fully utilized at all times, meaning resources are wasted.

Freelance developers, however, charge only for what they do. Companies can bargain the hourly rate, project fee, or milestone fee and pay only for the delivered value. This gives companies greater control over their finances, utilizing resources for core business, marketing, and growth. According to a study by the Harvard Business Review, remote freelancers are more productive than office-based employees and the company can save a lot.

Another budget-friendly aspect is that independent developers typically possess their own software and tools, eliminating the cost of expensive hardware or licenses for businesses. This is an excellent economic choice for businesses that need quality software development without the strain of long-term financial costs.

Access to Global Talent Pool

The greatest benefit of hiring freelancers is that it allows companies to tap into global talent. In contrast to full-time employment, where firms are typically limited to local talent, freelancing websites and networks provide firms with access to skilled developers worldwide.

For example, if a business requires experts in Python, blockchain, or AI, they do not have to go through the pool locally available in their country or city anymore. They can get independent software developers having technical expertise in these fields and get the expertise of a professional person for their project.

Developers from across the globe may have different rates, hence businesses can obtain quality specialists at reasonable rates. This allows businesses to engage specialists with ease without using all their finances.

Flexibility and Scalability

The project dynamics of software development are uncertain. Some projects require concentrated development for a few months, while other projects may require continuous attention for a couple of years. Full-time employment is not always effective in managing the highs and lows.

When you choose to hire freelance software developers, you get to scale your staff up or down according to requirements. This scalability is extremely important for both startups and corporations. Startups are able to hire a team for an MVP (Minimum Viable Product) within a short period of time without long-term commitments, whereas big corporations can outsource freelancers to manage sporadic workloads without affecting their in-house teams.

Rapid Project Completion

The freelancers work on a project-by-project basis and therefore are highly disposed to complete the work as quickly as possible so that they get the next project.

Whereas in-house developers will have to deal with various tasks, attend many meetings, and put up with the bureaucracy of an office, the freelancers only focus on coding and development. Such a simplistic approach usually leads to quicker turnaround and higher productivity.

Secondly, freelancers working across different time zones can work day and night. An American firm can outsource the Asian or European developers and have them work around the clock while the in-house team sleeps, thus enabling continuous progress to be made. This 24/7 development cycle enables companies to achieve close deadlines and complete projects in less time.

Specialized Skills and Expertise

Technology changes rapidly and therefore companies tend to require developers to be proficient in certain programming languages, tools and frameworks. Training such in-house developers for the new skills takes time and money, which is hard to qualify against small projects.

Freelancers are specialists with domain expertise in specific skill sets for newer technologies and remain abreast of the dominant trends. Whether it is machine learning, cyber security, cloud computing, blockchain, or mobile app development, organizations can outsource developers who possess the optimal skills.

For example, if a company requires building a React Native mobile app, they can hire the services of software developers with expertise in React Native rather than training their employees. This saves time and more quality work is delivered.

How to Find the Right Freelance Software Developer

With the knowledge of the benefits of hiring freelance software developers, the question remains how to find one. Here are a few tips:

Define Your Project Requirements Clearly

Prior to hiring, ensure you have clearly defined what you need. Project scope, technology requirements, timeline, and cost should be spelled out clearly. The clearer your requirements, the better your odds of getting a developer who will meet your demands.

Review Portfolios and Experience

A portfolio is an indication of how good a developer is. According to Statista, the number of freelancers is expected to reach 90.1 million by 2028. Thus, before hiring a freelance developer, check for previous work samples, and view his/her level in the corresponding programming languages and frameworks.

Technical Interviews

Even if a freelancer appears to be fine on paper, it is wise to give them a glimpse of what they will be dealing with. Perform technical interviews or have them work on a small test project for which they are paid in order to see how proficient they are in problem-solving as well as coding.

Feedback and Endorsements

When you are looking for freelance software developers, hire from online sites such as Hyqoo as it allows you to look at past ratings and reviews. A good review by past clients is a sign of reliability and capability.

Be Clear on Expectations

Once you have employed a developer, ensure transparent communication. Define project timelines, payment terms, and deliverables right from the start to avoid misunderstandings.