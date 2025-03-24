Equiom Group has announced the appointment of Sharon Yam as its new Regional Head of Asia. Sharon will oversee the strategic growth, operational excellence, and business development of Equiom across the Asia region.

With over 20 years of experience in private wealth, fiduciary, and corporate services, Sharon has held senior leadership roles at major financial institutions and asset management firms such as Ocorian, TMF, BNP Paribas Private Bank, and Citigroup. Her expertise includes business transformation, change management, and corporate governance, with a focus on delivering customized solutions to clients globally.

Sharon joins Equiom with a strong academic and professional background, holding a Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Accountancy from the University of Hull and executive education from Harvard Business School. She is a Senior Accredited Director of the Singapore Institute of Directors, a Trust and Estate Practitioner (TEP), and a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

Having successfully led operations across multiple international markets, including Hong Kong, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore, working with family offices, private clients and global corporates, Sharon is well-equipped to lead Equiom’s expanding operations in the region.

Commenting on her appointment, Sharon said:

“I am excited to join Equiom at a time of significant growth and opportunity in the Asian market. I look forward to working with our talented team to enhance our service offerings, strengthen client relationships, and drive strategic expansion across the region.”

Welcoming Sharon to the team, Jon Jennings, CEO of Equiom, stated:

“We are delighted to have Sharon on board as our new Regional Head of Asia. Her wealth of experience, leadership skills, and deep understanding of the industry will be instrumental in advancing our growth strategy in the region. We look forward to the positive impact she will bring to our business and clients.”

Equiom has been a trusted provider of corporate and trust services in Asia, with a strong presence in Hong Kong and Singapore. The firm continues to expand its expertise in private wealth services, fiduciary solutions, family office structures and corporate solutions supporting businesses and individuals navigating complex international markets.