Sydney Swans vs. Hawthorn Hawks Live: start time, Stream, TV channel for AFL

Sydney Swans vs Hawthorn

Following a stellar season marred by a crushing Grand Final defeat to the Brisbane Lions, the Sydney Swans embark on a new era under head coach Dean Cox. The AFL’s 2025 season launches with a high-stakes Friday night clash at the SCG, as the Swans face a resurgent Hawthorn outfit riding a wave of late-2024 form. Will Sydney exorcise last season’s demons, or can the Hawks announce their arrival as genuine contenders?

Match Details:

Date: Friday, 7 March 2025
Start Times:

  • 7:40 pm AEST (Sydney/Melbourne)
  • 7:10 pm ACST (Adelaide)
  • 4:40 pm AWST (Perth)
    Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG)

How to Watch Sydney Swans vs. Hawthorn AFL

Free-to-Air: Not broadcast on Channel 7 or 7mate.
Streaming & Pay TV Options:

  • Fox Footy (via Foxtel or Foxtel from Telstra)
  • Binge
  • Kayo Sports:
    • Standard: $25/month (1 screen, HD)
    • Premium: $40/month (2 screens, 4K UHD)
    • No lock-in contracts; 7-day free trial available
      Radio: Triple M, ABC, AFL Nation

Preview

  • Sydney’s Quest for Redemption: Dean Cox steps in to revitalize a squad still haunted by their Grand Final meltdown. With tactical tweaks and renewed focus, the Swans aim to reclaim their dominance.
  • Hawthorn’s Rising Ambition: The Hawks’ strong finish to 2024 has fueled optimism. An opening-round upset could signal their return to AFL relevance.
  • Off-Season Turbulence: Cyclone-related disruptions and a chaotic pre-season have left both teams navigating uncertainty, adding intrigue to their preparations.

2025 AFL Broadcast Guide: Your Weekly Schedule
Monday & Tuesday:

  • The Agenda Setters (7pm local, 7mate/7plus):
    • Monday: Craig Hutchison, Kane Cornes, Caroline Wilson, and Nick Riewoldt dissect the week’s headlines.
    • Tuesday: Kane Cornes leads Dale Thomas, Luke Hodge, and Caroline Wilson in unfiltered debates.

Wednesday:

  • The Front Bar (8:30pm, Channel 7/7plus): Mick Molloy, Sam Pang, and Andy Maher mix laughs and legends.
  • Unfiltered (9:30pm, Channel 7/7plus): Hamish McLachlan’s in-depth interviews with AFL stars.

Thursday:

  • Thursday Night Footy (7pm AEDT, Seven/7plus):
    • Hosts: Rebecca Maddern & Hamish McLachlan
    • Commentary: Brian Taylor & McLachlan
    • Experts: Cornes, Riewoldt, Hodge
    • Post-game: Extra Time analysis with Riewoldt; Roaming Brian on 7plus.

Friday:

  • Friday Night Footy (7pm AEDT, Seven/7mate/7plus):
    • Hosts: Abbey Holmes & James Brayshaw
    • Commentary: Brayshaw & Alister Nicholson
    • Experts: Matthew Richardson, Dale Thomas, and guest stars like Scott Pendlebury.

Saturday:

  • State League Spotlight: Catch VFL, SANFL, and WAFL highlights on Seven/7plus.

Sunday:

  • Sunday Footy Feast (12pm AEDT): Jason Richardson, Campbell Brown, and Kate McCarthy preview the day.
  • Sunday Afternoon Footy (2:30pm AEDT): Abbey Holmes hosts with rotating analysts.
  • The Wash Up (6pm AEDT): Weekend recap with Richardson, Holmes, Brown, and McCarthy.
  • Kane’s Call (7pm AEDT, 7plus): Kane Cornes’ fiery post-round breakdown.

A battle between ambition and resilience. For Sydney, this is more than a season opener—it’s a chance to rewrite the narrative of 2024. For Hawthorn, it’s an opportunity to prove their late surge was no fluke. With fresh tactics, rising stars, and a hunger to impress, expect fireworks as the 2025 AFL season roars to life.

