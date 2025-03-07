Sydney Swans vs. Hawthorn Hawks Live: start time, Stream, TV channel for AFL

Following a stellar season marred by a crushing Grand Final defeat to the Brisbane Lions, the Sydney Swans embark on a new era under head coach Dean Cox. The AFL’s 2025 season launches with a high-stakes Friday night clash at the SCG, as the Swans face a resurgent Hawthorn outfit riding a wave of late-2024 form. Will Sydney exorcise last season’s demons, or can the Hawks announce their arrival as genuine contenders?

Match Details:

Date: Friday, 7 March 2025

Start Times:

7:40 pm AEST (Sydney/Melbourne)

7:10 pm ACST (Adelaide)

4:40 pm AWST (Perth)

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG)

How to Watch Sydney Swans vs. Hawthorn AFL

Free-to-Air: Not broadcast on Channel 7 or 7mate.

Streaming & Pay TV Options:

Fox Footy (via Foxtel or Foxtel from Telstra)

(via Foxtel or Foxtel from Telstra) Binge

Kayo Sports: Standard: $25/month (1 screen, HD) Premium: $40/month (2 screens, 4K UHD) No lock-in contracts; 7-day free trial available

Radio: Triple M, ABC, AFL Nation



Preview

Sydney’s Quest for Redemption: Dean Cox steps in to revitalize a squad still haunted by their Grand Final meltdown. With tactical tweaks and renewed focus, the Swans aim to reclaim their dominance.

Dean Cox steps in to revitalize a squad still haunted by their Grand Final meltdown. With tactical tweaks and renewed focus, the Swans aim to reclaim their dominance. Hawthorn’s Rising Ambition: The Hawks’ strong finish to 2024 has fueled optimism. An opening-round upset could signal their return to AFL relevance.

The Hawks’ strong finish to 2024 has fueled optimism. An opening-round upset could signal their return to AFL relevance. Off-Season Turbulence: Cyclone-related disruptions and a chaotic pre-season have left both teams navigating uncertainty, adding intrigue to their preparations.

2025 AFL Broadcast Guide: Your Weekly Schedule

Monday & Tuesday:

The Agenda Setters (7pm local, 7mate/7plus): Monday: Craig Hutchison, Kane Cornes, Caroline Wilson, and Nick Riewoldt dissect the week’s headlines. Tuesday: Kane Cornes leads Dale Thomas, Luke Hodge, and Caroline Wilson in unfiltered debates.



Wednesday:

The Front Bar (8:30pm, Channel 7/7plus): Mick Molloy, Sam Pang, and Andy Maher mix laughs and legends.

Unfiltered (9:30pm, Channel 7/7plus): Hamish McLachlan’s in-depth interviews with AFL stars.

Thursday:

Thursday Night Footy (7pm AEDT, Seven/7plus): Hosts: Rebecca Maddern & Hamish McLachlan Commentary: Brian Taylor & McLachlan Experts: Cornes, Riewoldt, Hodge Post-game: Extra Time analysis with Riewoldt; Roaming Brian on 7plus.



Friday:

Friday Night Footy (7pm AEDT, Seven/7mate/7plus): Hosts: Abbey Holmes & James Brayshaw Commentary: Brayshaw & Alister Nicholson Experts: Matthew Richardson, Dale Thomas, and guest stars like Scott Pendlebury.



Saturday:

State League Spotlight: Catch VFL, SANFL, and WAFL highlights on Seven/7plus.

Sunday:

Sunday Footy Feast (12pm AEDT): Jason Richardson, Campbell Brown, and Kate McCarthy preview the day.

Sunday Afternoon Footy (2:30pm AEDT): Abbey Holmes hosts with rotating analysts.

The Wash Up (6pm AEDT): Weekend recap with Richardson, Holmes, Brown, and McCarthy.

Kane’s Call (7pm AEDT, 7plus): Kane Cornes’ fiery post-round breakdown.

A battle between ambition and resilience. For Sydney, this is more than a season opener—it’s a chance to rewrite the narrative of 2024. For Hawthorn, it’s an opportunity to prove their late surge was no fluke. With fresh tactics, rising stars, and a hunger to impress, expect fireworks as the 2025 AFL season roars to life.