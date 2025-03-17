What Role Do QIU’s Partnerships Play in Enhancing Students’ Education? Expanding Learning Horizons

Quest International University, situated in the city of Ipoh in Malaysia’s state of Perak, has established itself as a model of innovative education through strategic partnerships that enhance the learning experience of its diverse student body. Since its establishment in 2011 in collaboration with the Perak government, QIU has cultivated relationships with industry leaders, academic institutions, and global organizations to create a rich educational ecosystem serving approximately 15,000 students from nearly 50 countries.

Drawing from the global conglomerate that established it — QI Group and its diverse business portfolio, which spans wellness and lifestyle, travel and leisure, retail, luxury goods, and property investments — the university has developed partnerships that bridge the gap between academic theory and practical application.

What Role Do QIU’s Partnerships Play in Enhancing Students’ Education?

QIU’s partnerships with leading global companies create a robust network of industry advisers and adjunct professors who bring practical expertise directly into the classroom.

These affiliations enable faculty members and students to engage in collaborative research projects with international institutions, creating research initiatives that address global challenges while providing students with opportunities to participate in groundbreaking projects with real-world impact. The university’s multicultural atmosphere enriches the educational experience and prepares students for careers in an increasingly interconnected global economy.

A prime example of QIU’s strategic partnerships is its collaboration with China’s Taishan Polytechnic and Huashi (Malaysia) construction firm in establishing the Malaysia-Ban Mo College. This initiative focuses on vocational skills training, combining practical expertise with comprehensive educational programs that include language training and international study opportunities.

Through innovative financial partnerships, such as the $21.48 million (100 million Malaysian ringgit) Sukuk Ijarah program with a major Malaysian bank, QIU continues to develop state-of-the-art facilities and learning centers. The investment will go toward funding a new campus and ensure students’ access to modern educational resources and technology that enhance their learning experience.

The university’s Career and Professional Development Centre leverages industry partnerships to provide students with valuable internship opportunities, job placements, and professional networking connections. These relationships help students build professional networks before graduation and facilitate their transition into successful careers.

Drawing on the QI Group’s commitment to sustainability, QIU’s partnerships also emphasize environmental responsibility and sustainable practices, ensuring that students develop an understanding of these crucial global priorities while pursuing their academic goals.

Through diverse partnerships, QIU is committed to providing an education beyond traditional academic boundaries. By combining academic excellence with practical experience, international exposure, and industry connections, the university prepares well-equipped graduates to succeed in their chosen fields while making meaningful contributions to society.

Who Is the Owner of QI Group?

The QI Group is a privately held organization founded in 1998 and led by Vijay Eswaran and Joseph Bismark. Eswaran serves as the executive chairman, while Bismark is the deputy chairman. Together, they work with the board of directors to guide the company’s strategic decisions.

The two founders launched the company during the Asian financial crisis of 1998, demonstrating their entrepreneurial vision and understanding of emerging Asian markets. Malaysian-born Eswaran holds a degree in socioeconomics from the London School of Economics and an MBA from Southern Illinois University. Eswaran’s exposure to direct selling business models during his years in the United States proved transformative, eventually becoming fundamental to the QI Group’s operational strategy. His return to Asia in the early 1990s coincided with his recognition of the region’s untapped potential for direct selling networks.

Meanwhile, Bismark’s distinctive leadership style at the QI Group stems from his formative years spent in an ashram. This unconventional background has infused the company’s corporate culture with a unique blend of traditional wisdom and modern business practices. His holistic approach to management has been particularly evident in the QI Group’s successful ventures into wellness initiatives and health-focused enterprises.

This mindful approach to leadership is captured in his observation that “Each day brings opportunities for learning and self-discovery. Remember to savor each moment because even the small, unnoticed ones are feeding your soul.”

Such principles have proven instrumental in the company’s remarkable expansion. Under their leadership, the QI Group has grown from a startup into a global enterprise with a workforce of over 2,000 individuals from nearly 50 nationalities across 30 countries.

Through its investment arm, QI Capital, the QI Group actively invests in various portfolio companies in multiple countries, including the United States, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, the U.K., India, Hong Kong, and New Zealand. Its business philosophy emphasizes ethical leadership, sustainability, and social responsibility, guided by four core values: integrity, service, sustainability, and leadership.

The QI Group’s commitment to ethical business practices and global engagement is perhaps best exemplified in its educational initiatives. As international education advances, QIU’s partnership model offers a glimpse into the future of higher education — one where the boundaries between academia and industry become increasingly fluid.

The university’s success in encouraging these collaborative relationships demonstrates how educational institutions can adapt to meet the changing demands of both students and employers while maintaining academic rigor. Through this dynamic approach, QIU is preparing students for existing opportunities and empowering them to shape the industries of tomorrow. The foundation laid by its diverse partnerships positions the university to continue pioneering innovative educational approaches that will benefit future generations of global leaders.

Eswaran posted on LinkedIn, “The future of education and success is inclusive, recognising the value of both traditional degrees and skill-based qualifications. It is time to advocate for a broader understanding of achievement, where lifelong learning and adaptability are at the heart of personal and professional growth.”