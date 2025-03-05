World Book Day – Awesome Books and Barnardo’s Join Forces to Provide Free Books for Children

Awesome Books Donates 10,000 Books to Barnardo’s Stores to Encourage Reading

Awesome Books has donated over 10,000 children’s books to Barnardo’s stores for children to collect at no cost.

The initiative runs from 6th-8th March 2025, offering children the chance to take home a free book.

This donation is part of a wider mission to distribute 100,000 books to children with limited reading access.

World Book Day is a moment to celebrate the power of stories and their influence on young minds. This year, sustainable bookseller Awesome Books is teaming up with Barnardo’s to ensure that thousands of children across the UK have access to books.

As part of this partnership, Awesome Books is donating more than 10,000 books to Barnardo’s stores. Between 6th and 8th March 2025, children visiting any of these stores will be able to choose a book for free. The initiative aims to foster a love of reading, particularly for children who may not have books readily available at home.

Taskeen Ahmed from Awesome Books shared:

“We want every child to have the chance to experience the magic of reading. Partnering with Barnardo’s allows us to reach children who may not have their own books at home.”

This project contributes to Awesome Books’ long-term goal of donating 100,000 books to children who need them the most.

Making Books More Accessible

Research by the National Literacy Trust highlights that children who own books tend to develop a stronger passion for reading and achieve higher academic success. However, one in eleven children in the UK currently does not own a book.

The books available in this giveaway have been selected to cater to a range of reading levels, ensuring that children of all ages can find something to enjoy. From brightly illustrated picture books for younger readers to captivating chapter books for older children, the selection is designed to spark imagination and improve literacy skills.

Sonja Green from Barnardo’s expressed her enthusiasm for the initiative:

“Books open up new possibilities. For many children who visit our stores, this might be their first time owning a book. We are excited to collaborate with Awesome Books to make reading more accessible for children across the UK.”

To enhance the experience, Barnardo’s stores will feature dedicated book displays, encouraging children to browse and choose a title that excites them.

Supporting Literacy While Reducing Waste

Based in Wallingford, Oxfordshire, Awesome Books processes approximately 300,000 books daily, preventing millions from going to waste. Since its establishment in 2002 by Taskeen Ahmed and his brother, the company has rescued over 130 million books, ensuring they reach new readers rather than ending up in landfill.

For many families struggling with financial constraints, books can be seen as a non-essential expense. By offering free books, this initiative removes financial barriers and helps children develop a love for reading, regardless of their circumstances.

Awesome Books frequently donates books to charities in the UK and worldwide, contributing to literacy projects in countries such as Ghana, India, and Pakistan. They also support local literacy organisations, including The Children’s Book Project.

Taskeen Ahmed, CEO of Awesome Books, added:

“This partnership with Barnardo’s aligns with our mission—to connect books with readers who will cherish them. Every book we distribute helps build a more literate society, where reading is accessible to all, regardless of background.”

Sonja Green from Barnardo’s concluded:

“At Barnardo’s, we see firsthand how access to books can positively impact children. This World Book Day, we are thrilled to offer something special to families visiting our stores—a free book that could spark creativity, boost confidence, and develop reading skills.

By extending World Book Day celebrations into the weekend, we ensure that every child, no matter their circumstances, has an opportunity to take home a book and start a reading journey. We invite families to visit their local Barnardo’s store between 6th-8th March and help their children pick a book to treasure.”

How to Support This Initiative

If you share this story, please credit Awesome Books by linking to their website: https://www.awesomebooks.com/. By doing so, you help support their literacy initiatives and book donation efforts.

About Awesome Books

Awesome Books is a UK-based sustainable bookseller founded in 2003, focused on reducing waste and promoting literacy. Having rescued over 130 million books from landfills, the company ensures books find new homes instead of being discarded. Their ‘Buy One-Give One’ initiative also supports literacy programs worldwide, helping children gain access to books in various educational settings.

Sources

Children who own books are more likely to enjoy reading and perform better academically: National Literacy Trust: Reading

One in eleven children in the UK don’t have a book: Book ownership in 2024