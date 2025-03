Women’s curling championships live stream — schedule, standings, where to watch

The World Women’s Curling Championships are gearing up to visit Uijeongbu, Republic of Korea. From March 15-23, 13 curling teams will compete fiercely for the world title. Also, up for grabs are the last Olympic Qualification Points, crucial for deciding spots for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

The tournament kicks off with each team facing off in a round-robin. The top four face semi-finals battles.

Watch: World Women’s Curling 2025 Anywhere

Winners head to the finals! Bronze matches will decide third placers. Canada, skipped by Rachel Homan, returns as reigning champions. Last year, they ended Switzerland’s five-year streak in Sydney, Nova Scotia.

Leading Team Canada, Rachel Homan is the fan-fave to reclaim the title after a strong 2024 season. Her team also features Tracy Fleury, Emma Miskew, Sarah Wilkes, & Rachel Brown.

Here’s all you need about the 2025 World Women’s Curling Championships, and the full schedule for this big event.

When are the 2025 World Women’s Curling Championships?

The Championships kick off on Saturday, March 15 and wrap up Sunday, March 23. Pool play runs March 15-21. Semifinals and medal matches happen on March 22 & 23.

What channel are they on?

Canada: TSN / RDS

TSN / RDS United States: No Broadcast Channel

No Broadcast Channel United Kingdom: BBC

BBC Sweden: SVT

SVT Switzerland: SRT

SRT Streaming: Watch on Curling Channel Anywhere

2025 World Women’s Curling Championships full schedule:

Draw 1: Saturday, March 15, 1 a.m. ET / Friday, March 14, 10 p.m. PT

• Sweden vs. Norway

• Canada vs. Lithuania

• Japan vs. South Korea

• China vs. Türkiye

Draw 2: Saturday, March 15, 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT

• Switzerland vs. United States

• Sweden vs. Türkiye

• Italy vs. Denmark

• Canada vs. Scotland

Draw 3: Saturday, March 15, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

• Denmark vs. Lithuania

• Switzerland vs. China

• Norway vs. Scotland

• Italy vs. Japan

Draw 4: Sunday, March 16, 1 a.m. ET / Saturday, March 15, 10 p.m. PT

• Japan vs. China

• South Korea vs. Norway

• Canada vs. Sweden

• United States vs. Lithuania

Draw 5: Sunday, March 16, 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT

• South Korea vs. Scotland

• Italy vs. United States

• Switzerland vs. Türkiye

• Sweden vs. Denmark

Draw 6: Sunday, March 16, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

• Norway vs. Türkiye

• Japan vs. Lithuania

• Italy vs. Scotland

Draw 7: Monday, March 17, 1 a.m. ET / Sunday, March 16, 10 p.m. PT

• Switzerland vs. Japan

• Canada vs. Denmark

• Sweden vs. United States

• South Korea vs. China

Draw 8: Monday, March 17, 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT

• Italy vs. Lithuania

• South Korea vs. Türkiye

• Denmark vs. Norway

• Switzerland vs. Scotland

Draw 9: Monday, March 17, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

• Norway vs. Lithuania

• Italy vs. China

• Canada vs. United States

Draw 10: Tuesday, March 18, 1 a.m. ET / Monday, March 17, 10 p.m. PT

• Switzerland vs. South Korea

• Sweden vs. Scotland

• Japan vs. United States

• Denmark vs. Türkiye

Draw 11: Tuesday, March 18, 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT

• Canada vs. Türkiye

• Switzerland vs. Italy

• Scotland vs. Lithuania

• China vs. Norway

Draw 12: Tuesday, March 18, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

• Japan vs. Denmark

• United States vs. China

• Canada vs. South Korea

• Sweden vs. Lithuania

Draw 13: Wednesday, March 19, 1 a.m. ET / Tuesday, March 18, 10 p.m. PT

• United States vs. Scotland

• South Korea vs. Denmark

• Switzerland vs. Norway

• Italy vs. Türkiye

Draw 14: Wednesday, March 19, 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT

• China vs. Lithuania

• Canada vs. Norway

• Sweden vs. Italy

• Japan vs. Scotland

Draw 15: Wednesday, March 19, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

• Sweden vs. South Korea

• Japan vs. Türkiye

• United States vs. Denmark

• Canada vs. Switzerland

Draw 16: Thursday, March 20, 1 a.m. ET / Wednesday, March 19, 10 p.m. PT

• Italy vs. Norway

• Switzerland vs. Lithuania

• Scotland vs. Türkiye

• China vs. Denmark

Draw 17: Thursday, March 20, 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT

• Canada vs. Japan

• Sweden vs. China

• South Korea vs. Lithuania

• United States vs. Norway

Draw 18: Thursday, March 20, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

• United States vs. Türkiye

• Scotland vs. Denmark

• Sweden vs. Switzerland

• South Korea vs. Italy

Draw 19: Friday, March 21, 1 a.m. ET / Thursday, March 20, 10 p.m. PT

• Scotland vs. China

• Canada vs. Italy

• Japan vs. Norway

• Türkiye vs. Lithuania

Draw 20: Friday, March 21, 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT

• Switzerland vs. Denmark

• South Korea vs. United States

• Canada vs. China

• Sweden vs. Japan

Qualification Games: Friday, March 21, 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

• No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 seed

• No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed

Semifinals: Saturday, March 22, 3 a.m. ET / Midnight PT

• No. 1 seed vs. Qualification winner

• No. 2 seed vs. Qualification winner

Bronze Medal Game: Saturday, March 22, 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

• TBD

Gold Medal Game: Sunday, March 23, 3 a.m. ET / Midnight PT

• TBD

World Women’s Curling Championships 2025: Teams Canada (defending champions) Skip: Rachel Homan

Third: Tracy Fleury

Second: Emma Miskew

Lead: Sarah Wilkes

Alternate: Rachelle Brown Denmark Skip: Madeleine Dupont

Third: Mathilde Halse

Second: Denise Dupont

Lead: My Larsen

Alternate: Jasmin Holtermann Italy Skip: Stefania Constantini

Third: Giulia Zardini Lacedelli

Second: Elena Mathis

Lead: Angela Romei

Alternate: Marta Lo Deserto Japan Skip: Yoshimura Sayaka

Third: Onodera Kaho

Second: Kotani Yuna

Lead: Ohmiya Anna

Alternate: Kobayashi Mina Lithuania Skip: Virginija Paulauskaite

Third: Olga Dvojeglazova

Second: Migle Kiudyte

Lead: Ruta Blaziene

Alternate: Justina Zalieckiene Norway Skip: Kristin Skaslien

Third: Marianne Rørvik

Second: Mille Haslev Nordbye

Lead: Eilin Kjærland

Alternate: Ingeborg Forbregd People’s Republic of China Skip: Wang Rui

Third: Han Yu

Second: Dong Ziqi

Lead: Jiang Jiayi

Alternate: Su Tingyu Republic of Korea (third place, 2024) Skip: Gim Eun-ji

Third: Kim Min-ji

Second: Kim Su-ji

Lead: Seol Ye-eun

Alternate: Seol Ye-ji Scotland Fourth: Rebecca Morrison

Third: Jennifer Dodds

Second: Sophie Sinclair

Skip: Sophie Jackson

Alternate: Fay Henderson Sweden Skip: Anna Hasselborg

Third: Sara McManus

Second: Agnes Knochenhauer

Lead: Sofia Mabergs

Alternate: Johanna Heldin Switzerland (second place, 2024) Fourth: Alina Pätz

Skip: Silvana Tirinizoni

Second: Carole Howald

Lead: Selina Witschonke

Alternate: Stefanie Berset Türkiye Skip: Dilsat Yildiz

Third: Öznur Polat

Second: Ifayet Safak Calikusu

Lead: Berfin Sengul

Alternate: Iclal Karaman United States Skip: Tabitha Peterson

Third: Cory Thiesse

Second: Tara Peterson

Lead: Taylor Anderson-Heide

Alternate: Vicky Persinger

How To Watch Women’s World Curling 2025, Live Stream and TV Channel

Fans worldwide can catch all the World Women’s Curling Championship games live on the Curling Channel.

You’ll need a subscription with passes available on the Curling Channel website starting Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

In Canada? Tune into TSN to catch all the action from Uijeongbu! The full schedule’s here for your viewing pleasure! Or best way to watch Curling World from anywhere, where you will get event pass, and tournament pass subscription.