Arllecta Group of Companies Introduces Sense Chain: A Global Digital Business and Entertainment Network

Arllecta Group of Companies presents the launch of Sense Chain, one of its flagship products aimed at contributing to the development of the global digital economy. Sense Chain is a global digital business and entertainment network where people across the world can earn money by using one of their most valuable resources – time.

The network follows the principles of an economy akin to that of a highly developed smart country. It utilizes highly innovative digital solutions to address and eliminate issues harmful to society, including:

Inflation

Inflation, which is a synthetic derivative of fiat currency, occurs when the distribution of this currency loses its true economic basis, leading to an uncontrollable increase in its supply. This increase is compared to a cancerous tumor within an economy.

Taylor’s Principle

The principle suggests that low inflation is sustainable if nominal interest rates rise faster than inflation, which leads to a rise in real interest rates. However, this principle poses significant dangers for long-term societal development. It has a major flaw: it effectively prohibits rapid and constant technological progress within any country while artificially restraining the development of businesses.

Central Banks

Central banks, which manage inflation and maintain it at artificial levels, are seen as a hindrance to economic growth. Banks do not produce tangible products or services and, therefore, lack an economic loop with other business entities. Additionally, the concept of capitalization cannot apply to banks, as their main assets are artificially created and do not belong to them.

Core Modules of Sense Chain

Sense Chain operates on three core economic modules which, according to the author, Egger Mielberg, reflect the financial model of monetary policy:

Reserve Fund

The Reserve Fund is responsible for issuing the digital currency Sense Asset (SA or S2S). Each asset has three key characteristics:

A unique identifier, which exists in a single copy on the network. This identifier ensures accurate determination of asset ownership and minimizes the potential for fiat money laundering.

A fixed asset rate, where 1 SA (S2S) equals $10, reflecting the minimum wage under a Sense contract.

Each asset is backed by hours worked, as outlined in a Sense contract.

Investment Fund

The Investment Fund aggregates and distributes digital currency across investment Sense contracts. It also ensures the protection of digital currency from misuse within the network.

Operating Fund

The Operating Fund is responsible for the distribution of digital currency according to existing registered Sense business contracts. It also covers the operational activities needed to fulfill network obligations.

The Working Hour as the Unit of Measurement

The fundamental unit of value within the network is the working hour.

1 worked hour (hourly rate) is equal to 1 Sense Asset (SA or S2S), which is valued at $10.

A worked hour refers to a working hour carried out under a Sense contract.

Sense Contracts

In the context of Sense Chain, a Sense contract is a business contract that is implemented and stored within the network according to the rules of Sense Chain technology algorithms. The uniqueness of the Sense contract, according to the author, Egger Mielberg, is reflected in its connection with other contracts that are economically linked by their work performed within each such contract. And thus, the problem of finding participants in the business network Sense Chain who are engaged in, for example, money laundering will take a few seconds.

About the Project

Sense Chain is both a cryptographic network and a technology platform with its own unique components, such as the Proof of Participation Protocol, Sense contracts, and Smart Transactions. These elements make up the core of the network’s structure, allowing people to earn money through a sense-to-sense economic model.