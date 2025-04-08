Bitcoin Surges Past 79000 as Market Shows Signs of Recovery

Bitcoin has reached a high of $79,776.63, which is 3.97% higher than its price 24 hours earlier. This would imply that the market reaction to very recent trading volatility in the crypto markets is rather drastic.

That surge was seen after Bitcoin went down to the lowest price so far in 2025, but the drop was brief and at a time when it went down to below $75,000 due to growing trade war tensions globally on Monday.

The market capitalization of the biggest SI of the crypto world now is $1.58 trillion, and the daily trading volume is also $84.22 billion, which both give a total of 69.06% increase in the number of transactions made within 24 hours that the fraction accounts for.

The percentage change in the supply relative to the quantity available for sale is seen as the number one indicator that brought about the sharp rise after the latest turbulence in the market and is a sign of investor come-back, unlike outflow.

The dip in the price of Bitcoin has come after the phase of explosive growth established in the first quarter of 2025 of cryptocurrencies, following a decrease of more than a thousand dollars (in this case, from more than $100,000 to less than $80,000). All of this while there had been a lack of notable conflict in the crypto sector, hence the behavior came as a surprise.

Currently, there are 19.84 million BTC available from the total of 21 million BTC in the Bitcoin circulating supply, which means only 19.84 million BTC are circulating. This is an indication of the fact that the number of bitcoins still available is considered the first part of its next likely value preservation, and it is confirmed by the fact that the coin still has a widespread application while the stock has already run out of it. The maximum valuation of Bitcoin, in this case, has been taken into account and is estimated to be $1.67 trillion. Limit?

Some market watchers have commented on the market movement in the past. They consider the latest Bitcoin price to resemble historical events and patterns that occurred in the early months of 2017. Others have noticed that there is a striking similarity between the consolidation patterns between the two periods and it’s possible that a significant upward price shift has been made behind the consolidation that has currently taken place.

The recent resurgence in cryptocurrency markets was referred to as “Black Monday” by a group of traders after which Bitcoin was downed along with other digital assets. The depreciation was mainly due to the rise in tariff disagreements and people’s fear of a trade war causing them to withdraw the investment from riskier assets.

Even in the face of the most recent bout of market volatility, it is evident that institutional interest in Bitcoin remains strong. Within an industry, when an asset exhibits the capability of reaching not only the initial boom but also returning to the previous peak and above, it shows that the class of the asset is now better positioned to see continued growth and tenure as a stable asset, maturity has been witnessed and the set is much less risky.

BTC’s moving average makes an upward trajectory indicating a positive news. MACD shows bullish divergence, which may lead some to believe that the price is likely to continue its rise in the next month.

Traditionally April has been a bullish month for Bitcoin with some influencers putting the mark for the new top at $100,000 in case it manages to break key resistance around $93,000. However, the trading volume has not been too high lately, indicating that there might be some caution among the investors.

The recovery of the cryptocurrency is just about the same time when the financial market starts to show signs of stopping from further deterioration. Attention has now turned to the release of the upcoming U.S. CPI data on April 10, which could significantly impact market sentiment and the Federal Reserves’ monetary policy outlook.

Bitcoin’s current price has rallied quite significantly from the lows back in 2024, yet it still goes far below its peak. Throughout the period of its existence, the cryptocurrency has been incredibly robust, it survived lots of major price drops, and none of those could restrain it from reaching new heights.

The recent action of the price took place while we were witnessing Donald Trump’s pro-cryptocurrency policy. Despite the public support of the former president, the industry Bitcoin has seen a decline after President Joe Biden’s inauguration this year, from being above $100,000 in December.

Stocks that focus on cryptocurrencies have also started to recover ahead from the great falls they experienced earlier in the week. Coinbase and Robinhood, for example, which went down 5% and 14% on Monday, are now retrieving a fraction of the losses they encountered.

It could look like market sentiment is turning from extreme fear to a little cautious optimism. Bitcoin’s volatility index went as high as it’s been in 6 months, meaning rapid price action to either side is still visible because of the worried state of global economies, which scares investors off.

The bitcoin market share now floats at around 55% of the total cryptocurrency market, indicating that it is still the main force for all digital assets in sight. Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, also saw its value recover after it had plunged to $1,500 earlier in the week.

Experts seem to be quite divided on the prospects of Bitcoin for the near future. On the one hand, there are those who are optimistic about the further rise to the earlier records, but on the other hand, there are those who are warning that the global economic issues may trigger new violent fluctuations. Performance for the cryptocurrency in April will likely be a pointer to what is to come in the next quarter of the year.

Throughout time, loyal investors are still curious about how Bitcoin’s 21 million coins limit can be of social value. If we subtract the current roughly 19.84 million bitcoins in the market that are commonly used from the picture, we can see that the scarcity is getting closer. And for those who are optimistic about the future of the price, this story is still a key narrative.