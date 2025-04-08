Bluecroft Finance, a bridging lender, is poised for expansion with new support from Shawbrook. The bank has granted the company an eight-figure revolving credit facility, fueling Bluecroft’s continued growth within the UK lending market. This facility includes an accordion feature, providing the flexibility to increase by 50% as the business scales.

Established in 2023 and based in Altrincham, Bluecroft Finance provides a range of bridging finance products, focusing on speed, service, and expertise. The company was founded by Managing Director David Giovanni, a Hale-based entrepreneur, investor, and employer. With a background in property management and sales, Giovanni has built Bluecroft around a commitment to efficiency and customer service, ensuring fast decisions and a straightforward approach to lending.

Shawbrook was selected as Bluecroft’s funding partner due to its deep understanding of the development and bridging finance sector, as well as its commitment to long-term partnerships with specialist lenders. The bank recognises the importance of working with lenders that combine market expertise with a customer-centric approach – key attributes that have set Bluecroft apart. Shawbrook has been impressed by Bluecroft’s progress since launch, highlighting the strength of its management team, its ability to structure deals effectively, and its strong focus on service.

David Giovanni, Managing Director of Bluecroft Finance, said:

“This new partnership with Shawbrook marks an important milestone for Bluecroft as we continue to scale at pace. Since launching in 2023, we’ve grown rapidly, expanding our specialist team to support an increasing number of customers across the UK.

“Our focus remains on delivering excellent service, combining speed and expertise with the personal approach that borrowers value. In an era of increasing automation in lending, we believe the human element is more important than ever – and Shawbrook understands this best-of-both model.”

Chris Clarke, Senior Director, Speciality Finance at Shawbrook, added:

“Bridging finance continues to see strong demand, with the market reaching record highs in recent quarters as borrowers seek faster, more flexible funding solutions. As bridging plays an increasing role in property transactions and development finance, Bluecroft has established itself quickly in this space, combining deep market expertise with a strong service-driven approach. We’re pleased to support them as they continue their growth journey and expand their offering to meet this rising demand.”

Legal support on the transaction was provided by Ben Truman and Sam Ash Croft of Osborne Clarke LLP on behalf of Shawbrook.