April Mortgages is reshaping lending affordability by allowing eligible homebuyers and remortgagers to borrow up to seven times their income. This bold move is backed by the lender’s long-term 10- and 15-year fixed-rate products, offering borrowers increased stability.

With house prices continuing to outpace wage growth, this approach is aimed at improving access to the housing market. The offer is available to first-time buyers, homemovers, and remortgagers—whether applying solo or jointly—so long as they meet the £50,000 minimum income threshold.

Applicants can borrow up to 85% of the property’s value and choose terms of up to 40 years, with loan amounts starting from £50,000.

At seven times income and 80% LTV over a 36 year term, a household earning £60,000 annually could access a mortgage of nearly £420,000 with April – significantly more than the standard 4.5x cap typically applied by most high street lenders.

That extra borrowing power could be the difference between compromising and getting the home you really want. With the average UK house price now at £268,000, according to the latest UK HPI data, being able to borrow more can make a big difference.

April’s approach is simple: by offering modern longer-term fixed rate mortgages, the lender provides greater payment certainty for borrowers combined with a range of flexible features, including no Early Repayment Charges (ERCs) if they decide to move house or repay their mortgage in full using their own funds.

Overpayments are allowed at any time without penalty, and mortgage rates automatically reduce as borrowers pay down their loan and move into lower loan-to-value bands.

Rachael Hunnisett, Director of Mortgage Distribution at longer-term fixed rate lender April Mortgages, comments:

“The housing market has shifted dramatically. With house prices rising far faster than wages, owning a home has become harder to achieve — even for those with steady incomes. But having a place to call your own still brings security, stability, and the freedom to build a life — and that shouldn’t feel out of reach.

At April, we’re committed to making mortgages simpler, more flexible, and better suited to the way people live today. That’s why we’ve added a real borrowing bounce to our modern mortgage products – giving eligible borrowers the chance to access up to seven times their income.

“When combined with our thorough affordability checks and the long-term certainty of a 10 or 15-year fixed rate, we’re helping people not just get on the property ladder, but stay on it with confidence.”