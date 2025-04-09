Can SSAS Be The Key to Growing Your UK-based Small Business?

If you’re not a business owner in the UK, you might not be aware of SSAS. Unfortunately, many small business owners who should benefit from such a scheme are unaware of its existence. This piece aims to explain how you can grow your enterprise through an SSAS and expose how business proprietors can help maximize employee pension schemes. SSAS is the best of both worlds; everybody wins, but only when done right.

For the Business

Accessing business loans as a small business isn’t always a straightforward process. Loan terms may sometimes be too restrictive, expensive, and borderline predatory. Businesses with SSAS pensions can sometimes access loans or part of their contributions for free or at an unbeatable price. We’re living through 2025, a year characterized by a rapidly changing business climate driven by America’s drive toward protectionism. The entire economy is being affected, but small businesses seem to bear the brunt because larger firms have more options and larger war chests to “wade through the storm.”

SSAS offers businesses incredible flexibility, and this is one of the features that sets it apart from other pension offerings. SSAS enterprises can access funds to invest in commercial real estate to be leased back to the business or a third party. Your company no longer has to fork out hundreds of thousands of pounds to invest in a new location, renovate your current location, or sublet the property. Your SSAS provider can make investing in your business easier and more seamless than you imagine.

For Enterprise Proprietors

Small self-administered schemes (SSAS) are excellent because they allow business owners and proprietors to make financial decisions on behalf of employees and third-party stakeholders. SSAS does this without allowing these enterprise proprietors unbridled access to spend retirement money however they wish. Business owners can expect improved control over retirement assets and pension funds while enjoying the flexibility to make educated decisions. Beyond investing in commercial real estate, some SSAS plans offer loans to small businesses; this isn’t always the case, so you must find out from your provider before signing on with them.

In partnership situations, multiple employers can make contributions, ensuring that everyone actively participates in building the business through its SSAS plan. Investing in your company is easier and more structured than ever because SSAS plans can make investing in your company through buying equity stakes as straightforward as ever. It’ll be impossible to list all the potential benefits business owners stand to gain from SSAS. All you need to know is that this pension plan is a business owner’s best friend because it opens your enterprise up to a world of new opportunities for growth.

For Employees

SSAS is not only beneficial to businesses and their owners; employees stand to enjoy the tremendous benefits that come with this pension program. Businesses often use SSAS with up to 11 members, and employees can decide to contribute to the SSAS, but they are not always required to do so. Additionally, it’s possible to transfer money from existing pensions. Ensure your current pension scheme allows transfer, and your SSAS facilitates receiving such transfers. Administrators need to shop around for SSAS with minimum hindrances and fees so that when employees join or exit a small company, they can quickly move around with the pension contributions for free or as close to free as possible.

When setting up an SSAS, business owners or administrators can decide whether individual members will own their pot or a percentage of the entire pot. This distinction often doesn’t affect how much you can put or receive; it covers how easy it will be to move your pension around if you exit the company. Additionally, members can choose to leave their money in the SSAS if they leave before retirement, but employees often transfer their pension to a different scheme when they exit a small business.

Other parties that can gain from SSAS include;

Family Members

Business owners can decide to add family members to the SSAS; sometimes, these family members are part of the company or were previously active as part-time or full-time employees. You need to speak with your SSAS provider about whether you would like to include family members in your plan.

The Community

Every business with a reliable SSAS pension plan is a business that’s equipped to stand the test of time and serve the community long into the future.

SSAS is your Future

There’s no better time to grow your small business in the UK than now. You no longer have to decide between maintaining your pension and starting a business. Additionally, it’s easier to attract talent who can join your company without fear of potentially losing or missing out on their pension benefits.