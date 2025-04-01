Capital.com, the rapidly growing global trading platform and fintech group with trading volumes exceeding $1.7 trillion in 2024, is excited to announce its membership with TheCityUK and UK Finance.

These strategic affiliations highlight Capital.com’s ongoing commitment to advancing the UK’s financial services and fintech sectors. By joining these influential organizations, Capital.com aims to advocate for innovative financial policies while leveraging technology to drive sustainable growth within the financial services industry.

TheCityUK champions the UK-based financial and related professional services industry. Capital.com’s membership of TheCityUK aligns with their objectives, pushing for policies that enhance the sector’s global competitiveness, boost job creation, and support long-term economic resilience.

UK Finance, one of the leading financial services trade associations in Europe, sets the standards for best practice and shapes the future financial landscape. By joining UK Finance, Capital.com further reinforces its commitment to shaping the future of fintech. This membership enables Capital.com to engage with key stakeholders, adopt best practices, and make markets more accessible, transparent, and efficient for retail investors.

Rupert Osborne, CEO – UK at Capital.com, said: “We are pleased to announce Capital.com’s membership to TheCityUK and UKFinance. As a global fintech company with a strong presence in London and other financial hubs, Capital.com is well-positioned to contribute to the UK’s status as a leading tech and financial services powerhouse. By working closely with industry bodies, we aim to drive innovation, enhance financial literacy, and support the UK’s position as a global leader in fintech. We look forward to contributing to the vital work these organisations do in promoting the UK’s financial and professional services industry, driving economic growth, and supporting sustainable development.”