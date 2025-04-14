DTFPrinter Launches Custom Transfer Printing Experience for Crafters and Creators

DesignBundles.net, the digital marketplace for crafters, graphic designers and businesses, has now launched a new service to help “solve frustrations” in the custom print market.

DesignBundles.net, which is known for serving over a million creative professionals and crafters worldwide, aims to enable small businesses, hobbyists, and makers the ability to create professional quality printed products with DTFPrinter, offering custom made goods including t-shirts, mugs, tumblers, and hoodies.

Laura Lambert, Marketing Head at DesignBundles.net, commented on the launch of this new online destination saying: “We’re proud to offer a smarter, easier, creator-friendly way to bring our customers’ designs to life. We wanted to create a way to solve the frustrations we saw in the custom print space—long waits, clunky machines, and confusing design setups.”

The US-based company ensures reliable service and support, while eliminating international shipping risks and delays.

With no minimum order, the service only requires customers to have a heat press or household iron, eliminating the need for expensive equipment.

One of the key appeals of the new platform is its accessibility for both beginners and experienced creators. It removes barriers associated with traditional custom print methods, making it easier for users to experiment or scale their product offerings without significant investment.

Additional features of the new custom print platform include a Smart Gangsheet Builder, automatically nesting uploaded content for maximum print efficiency and cost saving as well as fast production and shipping times, with most orders being shipped same day or the day after and offering premium DTF & UV DTF quality for full color transfers and a longer lasting final product that transfers quickly for both fabrics and hard surfaces.

This approach allows makers to maintain creative control while relying on streamlined tools and quick turnaround times. With this move, DesignBundles.net is expanding its support for the custom print demand by offering a service that bridges the gap between digital design and physical product creation.