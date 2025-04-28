ESR Launches New Tools Targeting AirPods Care and Longevity

While cleaning homes, clothes, and other daily-use goods, we often forget to clean gadgets, but that’s a mistake. Whether it’s your laptop, PC, headphones, or any other electronic device, you must cater to their cleaning needs.

One such item in your life that requires periodic cleaning is your AirPods Cases. This small device stays in your ear for long hours, which is why wax, dirt, and germs settle on it, and that poorly impacts the sound quality.

Therefore, always choose to clean your AirPods. ESRTECH provides an extensive guide on how users can get rid of every last bit of wax and dirt from their expensive AirPods cases. It’s not about how much you use an Air pod, but how well you maintain it. The correct steps will help your pods last longer.

ESR’s Guidelines for Cleaning Your Latest AirPods with Perfection

Whether you have AirPods Pro 1 Cases or AirPods Pro 2 Cases, both require equal amounts of cleaning and the following steps introduced by ESR experts are perfect for cleaning any model of AirPods.

However, before starting, gather all the essential supplies. You need a piece of a smooth and clean cloth. Moreover, keep cotton swabs, a soft-bristled brush, and some alcohol wipes near you.

Use a Soft-bristle and Anti-Static Brush to Remove Dirt and Wax from Outside and Inside

Cover each part of the AirPod with the help of the brush and remove all visible wax deposits, dirt, and grease. It’s easy to find soft brushes at any store. Just wash it and dry it before using it to clean your AirPods case.

Since the brush is small and thin, it reaches each corner and effectively does its job. While using the brush, be careful that no moisture gets into your device as it could affect the earpiece.

With all the wax and debris removed, your earpiece and its case will start looking cleaner instantly.

Use Alcohol Dipped Swabs to Get Rid of Germs

You might not be able to see with your naked eye, but your AirPod cases could be hosting millions of germs. Using such an earpiece is harmful to your ears and exposes you to infections.

Thus, clear out the AirPods and their case with an alcohol-dipped swab or wipes. These swabs are excellent for disinfection. In case you’re wondering about the ratio, ESR suggests using a dilute solution. You could use 70 percent isopropyl alcohol or a non-bleach disinfecting solution. When it comes to disinfection, both work perfectly.

Use a Dry Cloth to Wipe off Leftover Liquid

Now, we don’t want our AirPod case to be left wet because excess water could damage it. That’s why we use a soft cloth to dry the device from every corner.

If you’re using a brush to clean the interior part, make sure to also use a similar technique and tool for the exterior. Only by cleaning both sides, one keeps their device in perfect condition.

When Should You Clean Your AirPods Cases?

As stylish as your all-new AirPods Pro 1st gen Cases, AirPods Pro 2nd gen Cases, or other AirPod models might be, they won’t last long if you fail to care for them. The only way to ensure all your models stay in the best shape is by cleaning them in time.

For example, individuals with a high usage should opt to clean their iPods at least every 72 hours from the last time they used it. If your usage is low, you might not need to clean your AIrPod cases as often. So, your usage will determine the cleaning frequency, but that doesn’t mean you don’t clean them at all.

Some experts even recommend giving a quick clean to your cases after every use.

Are AirPods Pro 1 and 2 the Same Size, and are Their Cleaning Needs Similar?

As we discuss the cleaning needs of AirPods, we come across two highly popular models, the AirPods Pro 1 and 2, which are equally good. They have similar characteristics, features, and even sizes but there are a few differences. A clear difference is the denser mesh around the ear tip of the AirPods Pro 1 which isn’t present in the AirPods Pro 2

Still, the cleaning needs and steps remain the same for both. You would have to clean the exterior and interior with the same set of goods and with the same care.

Things to Avoid While Cleaning your AirPod Cases

Cleaning a small device like AirPod cases can be easy and challenging at the same time because they are sensitive. That means they can’t be cleaned using harsh cleaning methods or excessive strength. Gently clean the AirPods, and don’t put them under running water.

Conclusion

Maintaining any gadget, even something as small as an AiPod case, requires vigilance and care. These methods allow you to clean your cases without putting the device in harm’s way.