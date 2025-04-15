Game Developers Punch Up the Action with New Boxing-Themed Releases

Of all the combat sports, boxing is the most popular. This is one of the more entertaining martial arts, gathering crowds of fans around the ring. The theme is so successful that even gambling developers have not neglected it, and created a whole series of games, not only with the appropriate design, but also with story bonuses. We discovered the original boxing style games while scrolling through the collections in the WinSpirit app, and we want to share the most thrilling ones.

In total, we found about 10 slot machines dedicated to the boxing theme. However, having evaluated each game, we have chosen 5 most intriguing ones. In some of them we were impressed by the graphics, in some — a set of bonuses or the concept of game mechanics. In any case, each slot deserves a separate attention, besides, these games can be assessed in demo mode, even without registrations or deposits.

Boxing Ring Champions by Spinomenal

We decided to start our review with Boxing Ring Champions, released by Spinomenal in April 2023. When it comes to the quality of graphics, this game is the clear leader of such slots at Win-Spirit. Here every symbol, and even the background are detailed to the maximum, giving a realistic sense of presence near the ring. Collect combinations of thematic icons can be on the field with 5 reels, but the number of rows is different — 3-4-4-4-4-3. This allows for 30 prize lines, 6 standard symbols and 2 bonus icons so players can win up to x1,000 with an RTP of 95.72%.

Ring of Riches by BGaming

The second option that we recommend evaluating is Ring of Riches, developed by popular provider BGaming in May 2021. This is another exciting slot with simple gameplay and great graphics available at WinSprit. The 5×4 field holds 20 prize lines, which allows fans to collect multiple combinations per spin. The main feature of the game is that every 10 spins, the golden frames are left on the field after the boxing gloves become Wild. The game also features free spins, Multiplier, and other unusual functions. The maximum win is x9,200 and the RTP is 95.48%.

The Cage by Nolimit City in Win Spirit

In third place we posted The Cage, created by the unrivalled Nolimit City in June 2023. The best set of bonus features are available in this particular game. WinSpirit Casino has even included the slot in their Bonus Buy collection due to the huge menu for buying all sorts of boosts. The game will not disappoint fans of the provider — the gloomy design, scandalous theme expressed in game symbols, background and music, 5,184 payout paths, non-standard playing field and branded features — all in the best traditions of the company. The maximum win is x25,000 and the RTP is 96.05%.

Feather Fury by Relax Gaming

For a little escape from the rigours of boxing, the player can launch Feather Fury, a game developed by Relax Gaming in September 2024. This is the funniest boxing-themed slot machine we’ve found in the Win Spirit Casino collection. Here, punters will be able to watch a funny rooster fighting as winning combinations are formed on a 3×3 playing field. The gameplay is accompanied by a cheerful melody and farm sounds, and 10 consecutive losses guarantee a free spin. The maximum win amount in this slot is x5,000 and the RTP is 96.10%.

Lucky Punch by Onlyplay

Finally, the cherry on the cake is Lucky Punch, invented by Onlyplay in September 2021. This is truly the best game in this theme available at Win Spirit. Here players can watch a real boxing match, spinning 5 reels with just 1 row of symbols, with icons counting both ways. Each loss hits the red player, a win hits the blue player, and once one of the boxers wins, a new round begins. The slot features a Multiplier bonus game and free spins, the maximum winnings are theoretically unlimited and the RTP is 95.79%.

Curiously, in July 2023, the provider released an updated version of this slot with Megaways mechanics. In this version of the game, it is possible to get up to 7,776 payout paths on a field with 5 reels due to the famous technology bought from Big Time Gaming. However, this slot is not as popular as it lacks a graphic element with boxers and related features — in fact, it is just a themed slot with popular mechanics.

